CableLabs Seeks Modem Database

Eager to promote retail sales of cable modems, MSOs have

tapped Cable Television Laboratories Inc. to set up a "service-locator"

database, providing potential customers with information about service availability in

different areas.

Many details of the new system remain to be worked out. But

the goal is to have it up and running quickly, CableLabs president and CEO Richard Green

said.

"This is something that will help our customers know

what types of PCs and modems to buy, and that can be applied to other service categories,

as well," he said.

Starting in July 2000, next-generation set-top boxes will

be offered for sale directly to consumers, which will increase the need for information

about service availability.

CableLabs is close to issuing a request for proposals on

the software segment of the OpenCable set-top standards project, which has already begun

interoperability testing of hardware.

The industry has been kicking around the idea of creating a

central source of information about high-speed-data service availability for some time,

with discussions having focused on the sharing of such information between leading

data-service providers Road Runner and Excite@Home Corp.

Using CableLabs to spearhead the effort assures that

information on service availability from virtually all service providers will be

collected, Green said. "We're not asking MSOs to supply any information they don't

want to share, so there's no barrier where that's concerned," he added.

The information will include the types of data services

offered and the areas in which service is available, which can vary on a

neighborhood-by-neighborhood basis within any given franchise territory.

While the focus is on providing a database that encourages

retail distribution of modems built to the Data Over Cable System Interface Specification

standard, the information will also cover services delivered over proprietary modem

systems, which will help those retail sales, too, Green said.

"A major objective for the industry is to get DOCSIS

modems built into computers," he added. "Once the service-locator system is up

and running, a customer will be able to go to the database and determine if it makes sense

to buy, say, a Dell [Computer Corp.] computer with a cable modem built in. That makes it

easier for Dell to offer PCs with built-in cable modems."

The cable industry has been at a disadvantage in the push

into retail as it competes for high-speed-data customers against major telephone companies

offering asymmetrical-digital-subscriber-line service.

Large telcos, with market footprints covering multiple

states, can readily provide information about general service availability to anyone

buying modems at retail stores or via mail order.

But telcos have the added burden of providing information

about specific lines, as well as neighborhoods, insofar as service has to be qualified on

a line-by-line basis.

"This will make us more competitive against the

telephone industry because we can provide a database that leaves no doubt about whether

service is available," Green said.

The service-locator initiative -- which was approved last

month at a meeting of the executive committee of CableLabs' board -- will involve hiring

an outside contractor to operate the database. Other details to be worked out include how

to tap the database -- via Web sites, 800 numbers or other means.

While CableLabs' plate is so full that few new initiatives

are anticipated in the coming year, the organization also has a mandate to pursue

specifications for a cable-friendly home-networking system.

Earlier this summer, as previously reported, the initiative

was deemed all but certain, as CableLabs staff members stepped up the pace of their

research into various options. Now the process is definitely a go, Green said.