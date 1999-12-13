CableLabs Hits PacketCable 1.0 Deadline

The Cable Television Laboratories Inc. PacketCable group

has met its deadline for delivering specifications for version 1.0 of its protocols,

setting the stage for vendor production of supporting equipment in the year ahead.

It will take a while yet for all of the hardware and

software to fall into place on the production lines, including the vital components

embodied in cable modems that conform to version 1.1 of DOCSIS (Data Over Cable Service

Interface Specification).

But MSOs are in position to confidently move ahead with

technical tests and, soon, market trials, en route to commercial rollout of voice-over-IP

(Internet protocol) and other advanced packet services.

"For commercial deployments, we have to have DOCSIS

1.1 equipment, including the low-power versions of DOCSIS 1.1 modems," said Mark

Coblitz, vice president of strategic planning at Comcast Corp. and chairman of the

PacketCable group.

"But I don't see anything standing in the way of

moving through the test and market-trial phases and on to commercial deployments when

we're ready," he added.

Coblitz wouldn't say when that date will arrive for

Comcast, which has begun a technical test of IP telephony over its facilities in Union,

N.J. In fact, he wasn't ready to talk about a market trial, which is likely to involve

offering packet-voice service at a fee to several-hundred subscribers.

"There's a lot to do to make sure we have the robust

performance we're looking for before we set up a market trial," Coblitz said.

"But we're very confident in the approach we're taking to delivering voice

services."

While CableLabs officials anticipate that the DOCSIS 1.1

certification process could be tough on vendors, much as 1.0 certification has been,

Coblitz and other MSO executives said they're not concerned that this process could delay

the timing of their service rollouts. Asked whether Comcast would proceed with offering

service even if certification takes longer than anticipated, Coblitz said, "I believe

so, but I expect that we'll have certified equipment."

Hardware compatibility is the most crucial aspect, and most

vendors appear in conformance there, said Mark Bakies, manager of voice solutions in Cisco

Systems Inc.'s cable-business unit. "If you fail because the software failed, that's

fairly easy to fix. That's why any delays in certification aren't likely to slow people

down who want to move ahead with commercial IP-voice deployments."

CableLabs made the PacketCable 1.0 specs public last week.

What follows is a distillation of some of the key points of the architecture and

underlying protocols of the highly complex system.

It is clear from the description of what can be done with

hybrid-fiber coaxial cable networks employing the PacketCable architecture that the

industry has created a template for the interactive broadband age that other industry

sectors will be hard-pressed to compete with.

By structuring a system that works in the pure-packet

domain -- where commands applied to applications can turn any application into a two-way

voice- and video-enhanced service -- the cable industry has established a means to ride

the digital wave for a long time into the future.

At the highest level, the PacketCable 1.0 architecture

contains thee networks: the DOCSIS HFC-access network, the managed IP network and the

public switched telephone network.

The cable-modem-termination system provides connectivity

between the DOCSIS HFC-access network and the managed IP network. Both the signaling

gateway and the media gateway provide connectivity between the managed IP network and the

PSTN.

The DOCSIS HFC-access network provides high-speed, reliable

and secure transport between the customer premises and the cable headend. This access

network may provide all DOCSIS 1.1 capabilities, including quality of service.

The DOCSIS HFC-access network includes the following

functional components: the cable modem, the multiple-terminal adapter and the CMTS.

The managed IP network serves several functions. First, it

provides interconnection between the basic PacketCable functional components responsible

for signaling, media, provisioning and establishing QOS. The managed IP network also

provides long-haul IP connectivity between other managed IP and DOCSIS HFC-access

networks.

The managed IP network includes the following components:

call-management server, announcement server (ANS), several operational-support-system

back-office servers, signaling gateway, media gateway and media-gateway controller.

A PacketCable zone consists of the set of MTAs in one or

more DOCSIS HFC-access networks that are managed by a single functional CMTS. Interfaces

between functional components within a single zone are defined in the PacketCable 1.0

specifications.

Interfaces between zones have not been defined, and they

will be addressed in future phases of the process.

The zone or zones operated and managed by a single

administrative entity are referred to as a PacketCable or administrative domain.

Interfaces between domains will also be defined later.

PacketCable specifications define protocols in the

following areas: call signaling; QOS; media-stream transport and encoding; device

provisioning; event messaging; security and privacy; and OSS.

Because of space limitations, the synopsis presented here

focuses on the call-signaling and QOS components.

CALL SIGNALING

PacketCable 1.0 call-signaling protocols provide end-to-end

basic call signaling for a variety of functions for calls that originate on the PSTN and

terminate on the cable network, for calls that originate and terminate on the cable

network within a single PacketCable zone and for calls that originate from the cable

network and terminate on the PSTN.

The signaling protocols also support custom-calling

features such as call waiting, cancel call waiting, call-forwarding, three-way calling and

voice-mail message-waiting indicator.

And they provide signaling to support CLASS (custom

local-area signaling services) features such as calling-number delivery, calling-name

delivery, calling-identity delivery on call waiting, calling-identity-delivery blocking,

anonymous call rejection, automatic callback and customer-originated trace.

The call-signaling functions also provide the means by

which the cable company ensures that a new subscriber retains their current phone number

via local number portability; ensures subscriber choice of interexchange carriers for both

inter- and intra-LATA (local access and transport area) calls, including pre-subscription

and "dial-around" agreements; and allows the customer to set call-blocking

restrictions to 900, 976 and similar toll numbers.

Call signaling requires multiple interfaces within the

PacketCable architecture, interconnecting MTAs with CMTS equipment; CMTS equipment with

signaling gateways and MGCs; signaling gateways and MGCs with each other; MGCs with media

gateways, and signaling gateways and media gateways with the PSTN.

One of the key call-signaling protocols is the

network-based call-signaling (NCS) framework, which is an extended variant of the Internet

Engineering Task Force's "Multimedia Gateway Control Protocol."

The NCS architecture places call-state and feature

implementations in a centralized component -- the CMTS -- and places device-control

intelligence in the MTA. The MTA passes device events to the CMTS and responds to commands

issued from the CMTS. The CMTS -- which may consist of multiple geographically or

administratively distributed systems -- is responsible for setting up and tearing down

calls, providing advanced services, performing call authorization and generating

billing-event records.

To illustrate: The CMTS would instruct the MTA to inform

the CMTS when the phone goes off the hook and a phone number has been dialed. When this

sequence of events occurs, the MTA notifies the CMTS. The CMTS may then instruct the MTA

to create a connection, to reserve QOS resources through the access network for the

pending voice connection and to play a locally generated ring-back tone.

The CMTS, in turn, communicates with a remote CMTS to set

up the call. When the CMTS detects an answer from the far end, it instructs the MTA to

stop the ring-back tone, to activate the media connection between the MTA and far-end MTA

and to begin sending and receiving media-stream packets.

By centralizing the call-state and service processing in

the CMTS, the service provider is in a position to centrally manage the reliability of the

service provided.

In addition, the service provider gains full access to all

software and hardware in the event of a defect. Software can be centrally controlled and

updated in quick debugging and resolution cycles that do not require sending technicians

to customer premises.

The service provider also has direct control over the

services introduced and the associated revenue streams.

Another key call-signaling framework is the PSTN-signaling

framework, which consists of the set of interfaces that provide access to PSTN-based

services and to PSTN subscribers from the PacketCable network.

The PacketCable PSTN-signaling framework consists of a PSTN

gateway that is subdivided into three functional components: the MGC, the media gateway

and the signaling gateway.

The MGC and the media gateway are analogous to the CMTS and

the MTA, respectively, in the NCS framework. The media gateway provides bearer and in-band

signaling connectivity to the PSTN. The MGC controls the operation of the media gateway

through the telephony-gateway-control protocol, which is a profile of the MGCP similar to

NCS.

These functions include creating, modifying and deleting

connections, as well as in-band signaling information to and from the media gateway.

The CMTS and MGC may each send routing queries (e.g.,

800-number lookup, local-number-portability lookup) to an SS7 service control point via

the signaling gateway. The MGC, via the signaling gateway, also exchanges ISUP (ISDN user

part) signaling with the PSTN's SS7 entities for trunk management and control.

The ISTP (Internet Signaling Transport Protocol) provides

the signaling-interconnection service between the PacketCable network-control elements

(CMS and MGC) and the PSTN SS7 signaling network through the SS7 signaling gateway.

ISTP contains features for initialization; address mapping

from the SS7 domain to the IP domain; message delivery for SS7 ISUP and TCAP

(transaction-capabilities application protocol, which is used for performing remote

database transactions with a signaling control point in the SS7 domain); congestion

management; fault management; maintenance operations; and redundant configuration support.

ISTP bridges the gap between basic IP-transport mechanisms and application-level

signaling.

These capabilities allow the IP network to interact with

and receive all of the services of the PSTN. As service capabilities evolve over time,

these same signaling capabilities may be used to support PSTN access to the PacketCable

network's own routing and service databases.

QUALITY OF SERVICE

Protocols in this category support a rich set of policy

mechanisms that provide and manage the QOS aspects for PacketCable over the access

network, including admission and control mechanisms for both upstream and downstream

directions and the means by which QOS is dynamically changed in the middle of PacketCable

calls.

The QOS specs provide for transparent access to all of the

QOS mechanisms defined in DOCSIS 1.1, which means that the PacketCable clients working off

the DOCSIS 1.1 interface don't need to be aware of the specific DOCSIS QOS primitives and

parameters.

The QOS specs also provide a priority mechanism for 911 and

other priority-based signaling services, and they are designed to prevent abusive attacks

on QOS policy, such as activation of denial of service or theft of QOS authorization.

QOS signaling interfaces operate between many components of

the PacketCable network, with signaling for these interfaces occurring at the applications

layer, the network layer or the data-link layer, where DOCSIS 1.1 QOS is operative.

The QOS supplied by DOCSIS 1.1 between the CMTS and the

cable modem is especially vital to the success of PacketCable applications. Some of the

features of DOCSIS 1.1 that are used for the QOS in PacketCable include:

Multiple service flows, each with its own class of

upstream traffic;

Both single- and multiple-voice connections per

DOCSIS service flow;

Prioritized classification of traffic streams to

service flows;

Guaranteed minimum/constant bit-rate-scheduling

service;

Constant-bit-rate scheduling with

traffic-activity-detection service;

DOCSIS packet-header suppression for increased call

density; and

DOCSIS classification of voice flows to service

flow.

QOS signaling from the MTA can be performed either at layer

two (DOCSIS) or layer four, where an enhanced version of the IETF protocol RSVP (Resource

reSerVation Protocol) is put into play. If layer-two QOS signaling is initiated by the

MTA, the MTA must be embedded in a module with the cable modem, allowing it to use the

implicit interface for controlling the DOCSIS media-access-control service flows.

A stand-alone MTA uses the layer-four interface, which can

also be used by the embedded MTA, to signal the CMTS, which then utilizes layer-two QOS

signaling to communicate QOS-signaling changes to the cable modem.

RSVP+, as the layer-four interface is called, is used for

bandwidth and QOS resources related to the bandwidth.

This interface runs on the layer-four protocols that bypass

the cable modem. As a result of the message exchanges between the MTA and CMTS using this

interface, service flows are activated using CMTS-originated signaling on the DOCSIS 1.1

QOS interface.

The layer-four interface allows devices that are one or two

hops removed from the RF (radio frequency) boundary of the DOCSIS-access network to

communicate with the CMTS and MTA.

PacketCable also supports dynamic QOS, which uses the

call-signaling information at the time the call is made to dynamically authorize resources

for the call. Dynamic QOS prevents various theft-of-service attach types by integrating

the QOS messaging with other protocols and network elements.

The function within the CMTS that performs traffic

classification and enforces QOS policy on media streams is called a gate. The

gate-controller element manages gates for PacketCable media streams.