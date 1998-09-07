CableData Parent Merging with DST

Rancho Cordova, Calif. -- USCS International Inc. -- parent

company of CableData and its billing-processing sister company, International Billing

Systems -- intends to merge with DST Systems Inc., a billing and software provider to the

mutual-fund and insurance businesses.

Sources close to the companies said the merger will not

affect services to the cable industry, and familiar USCS executives will remain in place.

DST already provides billing to the direct-broadcast

satellite industry, counting DirecTv Inc. as one of its clients.

In a prepared statement, Tom Roberts, vice president of

marketing for IBS, said the merger will promote efforts by both companies to improve

features in printed bills and to expand efforts in electronic billing.

Both major investors in the potential merger partners --

Kansas City Southern Industries Inc., which owns 41 percent of DST, and George Argyros, a

USCS director holding 33 percent of its stock -- have agreed to vote for the merger, the

companies said.

UCSC's stock shot up by $4.38 to close at $30.38 per

share last Thursday, while DST plummeted by $8.63 to $51.87.