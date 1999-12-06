Cable Wrestles with Single-Bill Concept

The concept of consolidating charges for multiple services

into a single billing statement is gaining momentum as the cable industry wrestles with

the question of how to bill customers for expanding packages of digital video, Internet

access, high-speed data and telephony.

With 26 million households expected to have broadband

Internet connections by 2003 and the number of cable-modem subscribers predicted to reach

8 million, the idea of one consolidated bill delivered to customers each month is

appealing, at least on the surface.

And with technology and software readily available to make

it happen, the single-bill theory seems ready for primetime.

Yet anxieties persist about how consumers will react to one

bill that includes their phone, Internet and video charges -- heart-arresting

"sticker shock" could follow.

Mix in the potentially nightmarish logistical problems

hidden below the surface of the single-bill concept -- the back-office, regulatory and

taxation issues -- as well as the question of whether customers truly want one statement,

and the single-bill plot thickens.

In the meantime, the single- versus multiple-bill issue has

customer-care companies scratching their heads in an attempt to deliver flexible billing

systems using next-generation technology and software.

"When we began adding multiple services like IP

[Internet protocol] telephony and high-speed data, we approached the concept of bundled

statements from a systemic view, and we always knew there was a need to integrate with our

customers' systems. But bundling is forcing us to be better at single views of

customers," said George Rewick, vice president of product development for Convergys

Corp., one of the telecommunications industry's largest billing and customer-care

providers.

The issue is forcing a new way of thinking among billing

companies, as well. "Our role is shifting from just technology capabilities to

helping run the entire business," Rewick said. "It's not just billing

anymore: It's how you market; provisioning issues; how statements look; prices and

discounts; order entries; and back-office issues."

These issues are driving traditional billing companies such

as DST Innovis Inc. (formerly CableData Inc.) to retool and rethink their approaches to

billing for the evolving multiple-services cable industry and to address each customer

differently.

"One customer asks for a single bill next quarter, and

another says no way will they ever do that. So we have to offer an either/or option of

single- or multiple-billing statements. That's our best scenario," DST Innovis

vice president of strategic marketing Bob McKenzie said.

The single-bill approach has its downsides, including

unbalanced billing cycles and an influx of phone calls from customers regarding their

bills, he added.

"The billing cycles for all of the new services must

be the same, and right now, they're not. So operators must wrestle with that. And

because of the difference in the billing cycles of phone and cable service, the cable bill

may look the same, but the phone bill won't. That spikes the calls from customers

about that issue," McKenzie said.

About 25 percent of DST Innovis' customers currently

prefer a single bill. That requires more flexibility in the billing software, adding to

the complexity of the single bill.

Even more perplexing are the operational questions that

arise with the single- over multiple-bill debate.

"The short-term tactical issues are easy,"

McKenzie said. "But from a business-process aspect, what do you do when a customer

gets a $600 bill and pays $400 of it? Where is the money applied, and who gets their money

first -- the telephone company, cable, or Internet access? And which service gets shut off

first? They're all fighting on a first-in, first-out basis."

This leads to serious operational issues for both billing

companies and operators, slowing the single-bill momentum.

"Operators are embracing the single-bill concept, but

it's rolling out slower than expected," said Grant Gabrielson, vice president of

product management for CSG Systems International Inc., a billing and customer-care

provider.

Cox Communications Inc., which currently doesn't

deliver multiple-service charges on a single bill, will begin sending out single bills, or

"flexible statementing," in February, using a fully automated system that,

according to Cox, is ready to handle any single-bill issue.

"There are lots of different taxation and regulatory

schemes around the United States, but our system automates all of those, and it is fully

capable of meeting what's in front of us today," Cox senior vice president and

chief information officer Scott Hatfield said. "It can handle everything regarding

collections, and it can bill phone service in one-second increments. It could potentially

extend the system to accommodate new, enhanced services."

Cox's move to a single bill won't happen

overnight, however. "It's taken us four years to evolve the system this

far," Hatfield said, "so it won't magically evolve."

The evolution of a functional, integrated and flexible

billing system that can seamlessly deliver millions of single or multiple statements will

take time, Gabrielson said. "Managing all of the behind-the-scenes operational issues

-- like accounts receivable, delinquencies and collections, payment allocations, different

regulatory and taxation environments and marketing questions -- are all obstacles to the

single-bill concept," he added.

But the biggest obstacle is operational. "The

obstacles are operational, not technical. It's very difficult to integrate all of the

different groups inside a system used to running video and telephony separately.

That's where our role will change and have to evolve. We'll have to build

hardware and software to enable those things," Gabrielson said.

Flexibility, he added, is the key to a single bill.

"Our clients aren't saying single-bill only, and that means a very complex

challenge for us, like having to have two different accounts-receivable buckets for each

line of business. That adds a significant amount of complexity."

It's not likely to get any easier, Gabrielson said.

"Providers will add more lines of service and bundle more services and lines

together, so it will be even more complex, and we will have to sell systems to adhere to

accepted business rules, which are determined by the operators," he added.

"Business rules" determine the allocation of

partial payments, and they are developed by each of the service providers. They

essentially dictate who gets what share of partial payments, and they are stumbling blocks

to the single-bill concept moving forward.

"In some cases, there is a different collection

process because it's a lifeline-type service, so which do you turn off if the bill

isn't paid?" McKenzie asked, adding that if bills are paid by credit card for

lifeline services, what about nonsufficient funds?

McKenzie cited Portugal as a case in point. "In

Portugal, they're outspending their means, and they have a 65 percent

nonsufficient-fund rate," he said. "But you can't disconnect, and you must

give them two months to pay."

Yet the demand is increasing for single-bill statements in

the United States, driving billing and customer-care companies such as DST Innovis to be

flexible and creative.

"The demand for us is to be flexible with both single-

and multiple-billing systems, so we've designed those into our software and added the

ability to get information to our customers electronically or on paper," McKenzie

said.

The small-office/home-office (SOHO) business is expanding,

as well, prompting companies such as Convergys to provide more billing-statement options

for cable operators.

"We're trying to address the home and small

business, too, which is a growing segment for us," Rewick said. "But the

convergent bill isn't for every customer, and right now, most people want different

bills for their business and home. That's why flexibility is so important."