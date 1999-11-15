Cable Warns of Pitfalls From Digital Captioning

The cable industry is working to keep the Federal

Communications Commission from foisting new digital closed-captioning requirements that

could create compatibility issues affecting millions of set-top boxes.

At issue are proposed FCC rules covering the display of

closed-captioned text for digital broadcasts, delivered via digital-television receivers

or through digital-cable set-top boxes.

Cable vendors and the National Cable Television Association

are arguing in comments submitted to the commission that if the proposal is not amended in

several respects -- including technical compatibility with current equipment and the

treatment of digital programming under the new rules -- it could mean significant,

potentially expensive problems for operators and programmers.

"Closed-captioning is important, and we want to make

it work," NCTA vice president of science and technology Bill Check said. "It's

just a matter of trying to work through some of these issues."

Closed-captioning represents the audio portion of video

broadcasts, transmitted as encoded data in the signal and superimposed as text to help

hearing-impaired viewers follow TV programming.

FCC rules require broadcasters and some programmers to

ensure that they distribute captioned programming, with a phase-in period currently under

way to require all nonexempt analog and digital programs first shown after Jan. 1, 1998

("new programming"), to be closed-captioned by Jan. 1, 2006.

Since 1990, the FCC has required that TV sets with screens

13 inches or larger have integrated circuitry to decode and display closed-captioning

signals passed along by programmers.

Cable operators pass digital closed-captioning through

analog TV sets or a National Television Systems Committee-format set-top box, to be

decoded on line 21 of the vertical blanking interval via a Society of Cable

Telecommunications Engineers-adopted method called "DVS-157," which uses the

"EIA-608" standard for line-21 data services.

But in what it called a response to digital broadcasting,

the FCC issued a notice of proposed rulemaking in July to adopt technical standards

covering the encoding, delivery and display of closed-captioning information on digital-TV

systems.

The commission also proposed a transition plan to cover

phasing-in captioning for new digital programming.

"This will ensure that consumers who purchase DTV

receivers will be able to enjoy the advanced features of digital captioning," the FCC

stated.

In essence, the FCC is proposing to incorporate parts of

industry standard "EIA-708-A," a technology that defines how to support advanced

capabilities such as viewer-customized captions that might use a variety of fonts, colors,

character spacings, screen positions or even foreign languages.

That creates what the NCTA and set-top-box makers such as

General Instrument Corp. and Scientific-Atlanta Inc. believe is a major issue:

incompatibility with the huge existing base of digital set-tops that will be in the field

for years to come, even as more advanced boxes are deployed.

The NCTA and the vendors said the current DVS-157 mode

widely used by cable equipment is incompatible with the full EIA-708-A lineup of advanced

captioning requirements.

That could force cable operators to transmit captioning in

two formats. One would be readable via DVS-157 over digital-to-analog set-top converters,

and another by digital TVs compatible with EIA-708-A.

Alternatively, cable operators might swap out millions of

current-generation set-tops that would require hardware upgrades to read EIA-708-A

content, plus modifications to cable-headend elements.

"Where we had heartburn was trying to explain to the

FCC that what they were doing by mandating 708 carriage in 157 mode was basically

obsoleting 5 million-plus set-tops out there today," said Kevin Keefe, GI's director

of product management for digital-network systems. "You really can't or would not be

able to easily upgrade those to support the other mode."

Instead, the NCTA and vendors are arguing that a better

solution would be to amend the proposed new rules so that they mandate a digital standard

compatible with the current-generation DVS-157 already widely used by cable.

Keefe said the EIA-608 standard can support many of the

features of EIA-708-A, and it would maintain compatibility with DVS-157.

Bill Wall, technical director for S-A's subscriber-networks

business, said supporting the full slate of EIA-708-A requirements would become more

feasible as cable operators begin deploying the next generation of advanced set-tops, such

as S-A's planned "Explorer 6000."

Those set-tops will have high-definition-TV-decoding

capability and high-bandwidth Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers 1394

"fire-wire" connections that will pass through EIA-708-A content.

"Our position today is that anything that goes out on

an NTSC format has to be standard 608-type captioning or the digital equivalent,"

Wall said. "For stuff passed on a fire-wire output, we can do full 708, because we're

not doing anything but passing it through."

The FCC was taking further comments last week before its

deadline for responses today (Nov. 15), and it expects to have additional discussions with

manufacturers and cable operators about the issue, according to Neal McNeil of the

commission's Office of Engineering and Technology.

McNeil said it was too early to characterize the

commission's reaction to the industry's feedback. The rulemaking should be completed by

about February.

The NCTA also wants the FCC to extend its proposed timeline

for including digital programming under its captioning rules governing the requirements

for so-called new programming.

The FCC has given program networks one year after adoption

of new closed-captioning rules before they become subject to the current schedule for the

transition to captioning of all new programming.

The NCTA's comments argued that captioning of new digital

programming presents more challenges than analog captioning, especially given the lack of

equipment conforming to the new decoder standards and the need for networks and captioning

companies to acquire the equipment and to train workers to use it.