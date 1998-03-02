Cable Vet Leo Calistri Dies

West Palm Beach, Fla. -- Former NewChannels Corp. president

and CEO Leo A. Calistri died Feb. 25 at Good Samaritan Medical Center here. He was 64.

Calistri, who had remained with NewChannels during its

transition into a partnership with Time Warner Entertainment, had waged a two-year battle

with lung cancer, according to friends.

A 31-year cable veteran, Calistri joined NewChannels in

1966 as general manager of its Corning, N.Y., system. Named director of systems in

Syracuse, N.Y., in 1973, he rose to operations vice president in fall 1977. He became

NewChannels president in January 1991.

Calistri's widow, Judy, will issue a formal release

this week through friend Robert Miron, president and CEO of Advance/Newhouse

Communications, once he returns from a trip, a spokesman for Time Warner Cable here said

last Friday.