Cable Vet Leo Calistri Dies
By Staff
West Palm Beach, Fla. -- Former NewChannels Corp. president
and CEO Leo A. Calistri died Feb. 25 at Good Samaritan Medical Center here. He was 64.
Calistri, who had remained with NewChannels during its
transition into a partnership with Time Warner Entertainment, had waged a two-year battle
with lung cancer, according to friends.
A 31-year cable veteran, Calistri joined NewChannels in
1966 as general manager of its Corning, N.Y., system. Named director of systems in
Syracuse, N.Y., in 1973, he rose to operations vice president in fall 1977. He became
NewChannels president in January 1991.
Calistri's widow, Judy, will issue a formal release
this week through friend Robert Miron, president and CEO of Advance/Newhouse
Communications, once he returns from a trip, a spokesman for Time Warner Cable here said
last Friday.
