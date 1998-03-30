Cable Vet Creates Eagle Business Consultants

Tulsa, Okla. -- Former Halcyon Communications president BobPrice announced that he has formed Eagle Business Consultants LLC. The new company willprovide counseling and management assistance for start-up companies and businessturnarounds.

Price founded Halcyon with late cable pioneerEd Drake in 1989. The company was later sold to Peak Cablevision. Before joining Halcyon,Price also built Eagle Cable, which was later sold to Mission Cable. In addition, hisexperience includes sales-and-marketing management roles with companies such as UnitedVideo.