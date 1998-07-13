Cable Upfront Could Approach $2.9B

With cable's hefty upfront now almost behind them,

various network executives said they've noticed several new trends.

Turner Broadcasting Sales Inc. executives late last week

estimated that overall cable upfront-sales volume will surpass the year-ago $2.3 billion

tally by at least $500 million -- and that it will perhaps even approach $2.9 billion,

once all of the dribs and drabs are counted.

A Turner spokesman said its entertainment networks are

"pretty much wrapped," except for a few small-agency buys. Most so-called

tier-two and tier-three networks' selling was expected by some Madison Avenue sources

to run through the end of July.

The new network-sales wrinkles that several sellers spotted

during cable's current selling season included:

Cable's cost per thousand homes (CPM) increases

in this upfront have outpaced those of the "Big Four" broadcast television

networks for the first time, according to Turner sales executives.

Industry sources have estimated cable's CPM increases

in the 5 percent to 11 percent range, compared with 2 percent to 9 percent for TV's

Big Four.

Calendar-year ad sales are moving much sooner than

before -- now, as opposed to the more traditional September-to-October period -- Cable

News Network and Lifetime Television executives said.

"Calendar-year deals are not waiting anymore,"

said Lynn Picard, Lifetime's senior vice president of ad sales. "Now,

they're moving early," to get the best positions.

Lifetime already has at least two calendar-year deals

finalized, with others close, she added.

Yet another network-sales executive felt that this shift

may be occurring because "there are no incumbencies in cable. To get the positions

that they bought last year, [buyers] have to move when the market moves, or they lose

out."

As a result, he added, "we've had fights about

that [policy]" with major accounts that felt that their positions should have been

protected.

The major January-through-December categories include

financial services, insurance, packaged goods and office equipment, sources said.

CNN, which sells mostly on a calendar-year basis, had

closed "the majority" of its upfront deals last week, a Turner spokesman said.

In the upfront, such established networks as

Turner's and those of Discovery Networks U.S. "realigned their client

mixes," cable sources said. This meant that they sold more inventory to their best --

or heaviest-spending -- customers, and less to the lowest spenders, they explained.

With the upfront winding down, major buyers and sellers are

now turning their attention to the post-upfront scatter marketplace. Several sellers said

they are bullish that it will be a strong, pricey scatter market for cable. The scarcity

of scatter inventory from the Big 4, already heavily sold, should drive up cable rates,

these executives predicted.