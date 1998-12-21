Cable TV Nixed on Deregulation Qualms

Hong Kong -- Objections from monopoly pay TV provider Hong

Kong Cable Television Ltd. (Cable TV) to government plans to open the market to

competition have been dismissed by regulators.

Kwong Ki-chi, secretary for information technology and

broadcasting, announced that the Special Administrative Region of China's highest

authority, the Executive Council, had endorsed his plans to liberalize Hong Kong's TV

environment.

Cable TV -- which has enjoyed a monopoly on providing pay

TV through its wireless and hardwire cable-delivery system since 1993 -- had objected to a

number of the proposals that Kwong unveiled in September.

The proposals included mandatory interconnection to its

hardwire system for future pay TV providers and the return of its microwave frequencies to

the government by 2001.

In addition, the government dismissed Cable TV's

request to study whether there is enough ultra-high-frequency bandwidth to support a fifth

broadcast channel.

One of the few bright spots for Cable TV was Kwong's

pledge to set up a working group to improve the "bottleneck" surrounding the

installation of wiring into buildings for TV, telephony and Hongkong Telecom's

video-on-demand service.

As a developer and property owner, Cable TV's parent

company, Wharf Holdings Inc., has found it difficult to gain access for Cable TV in

buildings owned by rival real estate companies. Building companies are not required to

provide such access.