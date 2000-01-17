Cable, TV Groups Respond to Digital Ultimatum

Within days of a challenge by Federal Communications

Commission chairman William Kennard to finalize cable-compatibility and copy-protection

standards for digital televisions by April, sources in the cable and

television-manufacturing industries were optimistic last week about reaching a compromise.

Speaking at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas 10

days ago, Kennard told consumer-electronics manufacturers they face government-imposed

standards if they don't reach agreements with cable operators first.

Kennard said he had already asked his staff to start

rulemaking proceedings so government standards would be in place in case the industries

fail to meet the deadline.

"Your industry has still not come forward with a

definition of a cable-ready digital television," Kennard told television

manufacturers at the CES, noting that the FCC has been repeatedly calling for such

standards since 1994.

Cable Television Laboratories Inc. president Richard Green

said last week that the cable industry would do its best to wrap up

digital-television-compatibility issues by April 1.

"I would prefer that the industries involved solve

this problem among ourselves," Green said in a speech to the Washington Metropolitan

Cable Club. "We are very close, and I want to convey to the chairman our pledge to

work very hard to achieve a completed agreement before April."

Green echoed the optimism of Consumer Electronics

Association president Gary Shapiro, who said at the recent CES that the CEA welcomes

Kennard's challenge, and it has been calling for standards for years.

"The technologies involved are pretty

well-understood," Zenith Electronics Corp. senior vice president of technology

Richard Lewis said. "It's a matter of getting our heads together and getting it

resolved."

Consumers who bought first-generation digital-television

sets over the past 14 months won't be able to connect them to digital-cable boxes once

they're equipped for high-definition television, though, because vendors did not

incorporate the "IEEE 1394" two-way digital connectors that cable set-top

manufacturers plan to build into their boxes.

A number of movie studios also want to add a

copy-protection technology called "5C" to the 1394 interface before they'll

provide content such as pay-per-view movies in perfect digital formats.

Lewis said Zenith wants to make sure consumers are left

with the same kind of functionality in digital televisions that they've become accustomed

to with analog, such as the ability to copy programming for time-shifting purposes.

He predicted that the industry would initially endorse 5C

copy protection, then evolve to other standards incorporating smart cards in the future.

Although some television manufacturers have proposed other

copy-protection standards, Kennard gave a nod to the 5C standard in his speech, which also

seemed to endorse 1394 as the interface of choice for digital televisions.

"The 5C standard seems to be the most promising

copy-protection technology out there now," Kennard said. "We must not let the

naysayers stop progress toward a solution."

The FCC has the right and the legal duty to step in with

standards if the industries involved do not finalize them on their own, Kennard said,

referring to the digital-broadcast-television rollout as a "market failure."

Shapiro took issue with Kennard's apparently off-the-cuff

choice of words that were not in Kennard's prepared statements.

"Of course it has not been a market failure,"

Shapiro said, adding, "Retailers ran out of product" during the recent holiday

season because there was more demand than supply.

Kennard blamed the conflicting business interests of the

industry players for stalling the discussions. Broadcasters want as many cable-ready

digital-TV sets deployed as possible to create larger viewing audiences for their

advertisers, he said.

Cable operators are worried about transferring too much

control over technologies such as electronic programming guides to televisions, he added.

He told his CES audience that TV manufacturers "have

the purest of objectives -- they just want to sell equipment that works and that the

consumers can afford."

Kennard added, "When I talk to the cable industry,

I'll change that" last line.

On the issue of compatibility standards, Kennard estimated

that the industries were probably 90 percent of the way to an agreement, but he's not as

sanguine about copy protection.

Green said last week that digital-TV sets without the 1394

interface and 5C copy-protection standard will not only fail to work with cable boxes, but

also with other digital home-video equipment -- another potential cause of consumer anger.

Green added that cable is at an impasse with the CEA

because certain CEA members want to build TV sets without 1394 or 5C to trim unit costs.

Shapiro defended TV manufacturers, saying that they have a

right not to have their program guides stripped out in televisions hooked up to cable. He

added that the group doesn't think the 1394 digital interface needs to be incorporated in

every set.

"These are not new issues," Shapiro said,

"and we have resolved a huge number of outstanding issues. There are only two main

issues left."

Lewis said alternatives to the 1394 interface, such as a

VSB (vestigial sideband) remodulator, could also allow digital televisions to connect to

digital-cable boxes. "On the lower end, consumers shouldn't be burdened with paying

for features they don't need," he added.

Green said that while CableLabs disagrees with the CEA over

1394 and 5C, it can't force television manufacturers to include the standards. "We

have agreed to disagree on this matter," he said, "as long as the sets are not

marketed as 'OpenCable-compliant or compatible' or 'cable-ready' or other misleading

labels."

Sony Corp. has already said that it plans to build 1394 and

5C into its next-generation digital-television sets and digital-cable boxes, starting with

an order scheduled to ship soon to Cablevision Systems Corp. Through its interests in

Hollywood studios, Sony also supports the 5C copy-protection standard for content.

"There may be a small niche for digital televisions

without a digital interface in the future," Sony spokesman Rick Clancy said.

"But with 70 percent of American households receiving television over cable,

certainly, cable and satellite [compatibility] have to be addressed."

Per FCC mandate, digital-cable set-top boxes with HDTV

interfaces must be available for retail distribution by July. But top consumer-electronics

retailers Circuit City Stores Inc. and Best Buy admitted that it would likely be a year or

more before those stores start to carry them in any real volume.

Top executives at both retailers applauded Kennard's

ultimatum.

"Certainly, it would be hard not to be in favor of

finalizing a standard for copy protection," Circuit City president Alan McCollough

said during a CES panel, adding that content availability is key to driving any new

technology.

Best Buy president Brad Anderson agreed. "Anyplace

where our industry does not give clarity to the consumer dissipates enthusiasm for a

product," he said. "We should be very proactive" in finalizing the

standards.