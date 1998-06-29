Cable, Telcos See New Fiber Roles

Growing consensus within the rival cable and telco camps

about how they will move to broadband is inspiring suppliers to come up with fresh

approaches to fiber distribution in local and regional networks.

On the telco side, unanimity among major local-exchange

carriers in the United States and abroad on the use of ATM (asynchronous transfer mode)

for end-to-end broadband connectivity is inspiring new initiatives at the interoffice

level.

For example, telcos like BellSouth Corp. and Japan's

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. are taking new looks at dense wave-division

multiplexing for the last mile in a new push for fiber-to-the-home solutions.

Meanwhile, in cable, a new trend toward the direct

insertion of IP (Internet-protocol) packets from routers into SONET (synchronous optical

network) multiplexers for high-speed backbone transport is inspiring thoughts of going one

step further: adding SONET-like capabilities to the layer-3 domain of IP-packet

management.

The foundation for the new BellSouth/NTT FTTH initiative,

officials said, is agreement on the fundamental architecture for next-generation

fiber-rich access networks within an international carrier group -- the Full Service

Access Network initiative.

That architecture entails the delivery of ATM-formatted

signals over fiber from central office or remote digital terminals to passive optical

splitters, which distribute the signal into as many as 32 fibers for the final run of

fiber to termination points known as optical network units. The signal speeds range from

OC-3 (155 megabits per second) bidirectionally to OC-12 (622 mbps) downstream and OC-3

upstream

This architecture can be applied in several configurations,

said Hank Kafka, executive director at BellSouth's Advanced Technology and Systems

Engineering Center. It uses time-division multiplexing at each ONU to extract the portion

of the SONET OC signal meant for the user or users served by that connection.

These include:

Fiber-to-the-node, where signals are sent over VDSL

(very high-speed digital-subscriber-line) copper links at anywhere from 13 mbps to 25 mbps

to customers, depending on the distance of the node from the premises;

Fiber-to-the-curb, which is a deeper extension that

uses VDSL to operate at up to 52 mbps; and

FTTH, where the ONU is located at the customer

premises.

In all cases, the design calls for single-fiber links,

using two wavelengths (1310 nanometers and 1550 nm) to carry downstream and upstream

signals over the same fiber.

"Basically, the way that we're approaching access

technologies is to have a full set of tools that we can bring to bear in various

situations, depending on what works best," Kafka said. "We expect that FTTH will

prove in economically in a number of different applications."

Those include newbuild areas, where BellSouth has routinely

been constructing FTTC systems for supply of voice services over the past several years,

and possibly some rebuild situations, Kafka said. In addition, the company is considering

FTTH as a video-transport overlay to existing copper, he noted.

"There is high interest within the industry overall in

the FSAN architecture, but the focus on different versions varies from one company to the

next," Kafka said. "Our initial focus is more on FTTH than on VDSL."

With NTT sharing that interest, BellSouth hopes that the

pooling of efforts to resolve specific design issues that are unique to the FTTH aspects

of the FSAN architecture, particularly at the ONU, will lead to industrywide consensus on

an FTTH model, Kafka said.

"The key aspect to getting costs down is to get volume

up, which requires agreement on the specifics," he added.

NTT, which is already using the FSAN model for all-fiber

systems serving business centers, has been informally sharing information with BellSouth

for some time. Now, the two companies hope to test FSAN-compliant FTTH systems starting

next year, with the intention of making the technology commercially viable for deployments

by 2001.

The FSAN initiative -- which includes the six major U.S.

LECs and eight other large telcos in Canada, Europe, Asia and Australia -- has made SONET

a fundamental part of the architecture. Some suppliers, however, believe that the

widespread concurrence on the use of ATM end-to-end opens an opportunity to dispense with

the use of SONET multiplexers. This would occur by using the power of ATM protocols in

conjunction with all-optical add/drop multiplexers to perform the optical-network

configuration, restoration, monitoring and management tasks that are now assigned to

SONET.

"Direct feed of ATM into the optical layer is

something that we're taking a hard look at," said a senior executive at Bell

Communications Research, which has been tapped to supply the system-integration software

for Sprint Corp.'s new Interactive On-Demand Network (ION).

While Sprint's data-networking unit has begun

deploying IP-over-SONET solutions, bypassing ATM altogether, the new ION architecture

requires new thinking about how to exploit the cost-savings potential of DWDM technology

in the backbone, the Bellcore official said. The design tightly integrates IP-over-ATM in

new edge switch/routers to be supplied by Cisco Systems Inc.

The first vendor to publicly tout such a solution is

Ericsson Inc. The U.S. unit of the Swedish supplier recently demonstrated the concept of

SONET-less long-haul WDM transport over a 650-kilometer link.

In this case, the packet format employed was Ethernet LAN

(local-area network). Here, a gigabit Ethernet router directly fed the Ericsson Optical

Networking (Erion) DWDM system. But the idea will work with ATM, frame relay and even IP,

said Roselyne Genin, vice president of optical networks and transport solutions at

Ericsson.

"What we've shown is that WDM can be a bridge to

multiservice transport in native formats that gives carriers great flexibility in network

configuration," Genin said. "We replace the restoration capabilities with the

optical-layer protection and scaleable capacity provisioning that's built into the

Erion system."

This approach uses optical add/drop multiplexers as access

points to a ring architecture, where a wavelength segment of the ring can be flexibly

shifted around through optical-amplifier toggling to create a "flexing bus"

catch-all for any failure that might occur, she said.

Other vendors are looking at the native formats themselves

-- specifically IP and ATM -- as the key to eliminating SONET, rather than relying solely

on the protections afforded by solutions like Ericsson's. "SONET offers direct

interface with network-management systems, as well as the optical-layer protection, which

requires more than an optical-layer solution," said an executive at a leading

competitor to Ericsson, who asked not to be named.

From a cable perspective, the possibility that IP could be

developed to supplant the network-management components of SONET opens a route to much

tighter integration of the high-speed-data architecture on an end-to-end basis.

"This is where some important synergies come into play

that could benefit cable-data providers," said Karl May, vice president and general

manager of broadband technology at Bay Networks Inc., which is set to be acquired by

Nortel.

"Things like IP-over-SONET or ATM-over-SONET are

continuations of a trend, and not the type of inflection point that we believe is possible

in conjunction with the growing expansion of IP technology," May said. "We

haven't reached the point of engineering a product yet, but we've been

discussing internally the idea of what you could do if you had access to the DWDM

technology that we will now have access to through the merger with Nortel."

May added, "There may be a lot of overhead in the

intervening layers that we can get rid of. That would really be an inflection point in the

evolution of network architecture."