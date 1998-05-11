Cable Sets Broadband PR Campaign

Atlanta -- The cable industry will launch a campaign this

summer to heighten public awareness about the variety of services available over its

broadband networks.

With the National Show here as a backdrop, industry

executives last week announced the creation of the Cable Broadband Forum, a coalition of

cable-related companies with the initial focus of pitching the benefits of high-speed-data

services delivered over hybrid fiber-coaxial cable plant.

The alliance consists of a collection of major MSOs,

vendors and content providers.

The CBF was formed as a response to a flurry of press

releases from telephone companies touting their own upcoming high-speed-data technology,

ADSL (asymmetrical digital subscriber line). But one top industry executive insisted last

week that the CBF would not "countermarket" competing products.

The CBF's immediate goal will be to convince consumers

that "they can get high-speed Internet access over cable, without a telco," said

Tom Cullen, vice president of Internet services for MediaOne, who will double as the

CBF's chairman.

"The real victory, or end-game, for this group is not

to communicate with the industry, but to communicate with those outside of this

industry," Cullen said. "I think that there's a general misconception that

a cable company is just a deliverer of linear video.

"The opportunity for this group is to raise the

consumer's awareness that the cable company of old is not the cable company of today

or tomorrow," he added.

Time Warner Cable president Joseph Collins said

high-speed-data services warrant such attention, having created the most excitement among

consumers since Home Box Office launched in 1975.

"We're very excited about the fact that

we're now going to have an organization with a mission of making sure that everybody

understands what it is and what it can really do," Collins said.

Among the CBF's members are such industry heavyweights

as Tele-Communications Inc., Cox Communications Inc., Comcast Corp., @Home Network, Time

Warner's Road Runner, America Online Inc., Microsoft Corp., Digital Equipment Corp.,

Thomson Consumer Electronics, Motorola Inc., Lucent Technologies and Zenith Electronics

Corp.

Each CBF member will pay annual dues of $10,000, which will

fund a branding-and-advertising campaign that is still under development, Cullen said.

With some 200,000 high-speed-data customers already, the

cable industry is projecting 1 million subscribers by the end of the century.

Meeting those projections will mean taking the service

"from an interesting development that advances technology for the consumers to a

genuine, mass-marketing product that's generally available," said CBF president

Rob Davenport, senior vice president and chief operating officer of TCI.NET.

TCI president and chief operating officer Leo J. Hindery

Jr. said the nation's MSOs will be the beneficiaries of CBF's efforts, as they

increasingly use high-speed Internet access to offer customers "an amalgam of video,

data and telephone services."

However, Hindery warned against countermarketing the

service to offset increased efforts by the telcos to promote their own Internet-access

solutions.

"I don't countermarket on a product as attractive

as this," he said. "We're in the proactive-marketing business on this

one."