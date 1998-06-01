Cable Reaches New Era in Franchise Renewals

As the recent renewal of Cablevision Systems Corp.'s

Boston cable franchise dramatically illustrates, the telecommunications needs of

America's cities are gaining emphasis, as cable TV evolves from essentially one-way

video distributed over coaxial cable to two-way video, voice and data distributed over

broadband hybrid fiber-coaxial networks.

And unlike franchises of the 1980s -- which tended to

stress construction timetables, video-channel capacity and PEG-access (public, educational

and government) support -- urban franchises of the 21st century are more likely to

emphasize high-speed data and telecommunications applications.

Cities such as Boston are starting to recognize that cable

operators, for competitive reasons, will rebuild their networks to at least 750 megahertz,

or otherwise engineer them to meet the 160-channel-plus offerings of DirecTv Inc. and

other satellite broadcasters.

There is also a recognition that in cities including

Boston, Chicago and Detroit, cable operators already face head-to-head competition from

wireline providers such as RCN Corp. and Ameritech New Media.

Cities have not abandoned interest in PEG programming.

Rather, most cities have had 15 or more years' experience with PEG, and they have

seen successes, such as Boston's Neighborhood Network, as well as failures, resulting

in a more critical assessment of PEG relative to other municipal telecommunications needs.

Thus, a new business environment -- brought about by

advances in technology and competition, and by a reassessment of municipal

telecommunications needs -- is confronting cities and cable operators as they embark upon

renewal negotiations. The recent Boston-franchise renewal, in which I had a chance to

participate as a "mediator/facilitator," provides an excellent case-in-point.

Boston originally awarded a franchise to Cablevision in

1982 and, at the time (and still today), the system was one of the highest-capacity cable

systems in the country, offering 108 video channels to consumers over a dual-cable,

400-MHz network.

The franchise also required a separate public institutional

network, PEG facilities and operating support. Ambitious plans and bold promises

eventually clashed with marketplace realities, leading to the renegotiation of some

provisions of the 1982 franchise during the late 1980s.

But by 1997 -- with approximately 120,000 out of 240,000

Boston households subscribing to Cablevision, and with noticeable improvements in customer

service -- the city found itself directing more attention to studying how Boston

schoolchildren could gain meaningful access to computers and the Internet and how Boston

public schools and other city departments could improve internal and external

communications, resulting in more efficiency in government and enhancements in the

delivery of municipal services to Boston residents.

At the same time, the city found itself wondering whether

Cablevision would, in fact, invest tens of millions of dollars to rebuild the Boston

system, or instead accept a short-term renewal, on current terms, as it had recently done

in neighboring Brookline, Mass.

Based upon community ascertainment that it had

commissioned, in August 1997, the city issued an RFP (request for proposals) for the

renewal of Cablevision's franchise. Among other requests, the RFP called for a

750-MHz rebuild of the system, continued funding for PEG and "an improved public

institutional network for further development as a city information network."

Meanwhile, a municipal task force continued to study the

feasibility of developing a fiber optic wide-area network dedicated solely for municipal

use. In response to the city's RFP and in the face of RCN's announced intent to

seek a second cable franchise, Cablevision set to work on designing and costing out a

comprehensive rebuild of its Boston system.

However, it was not until Cablevision submitted its

application in November -- offering a $160 million, "fiber-rich," 750-MHz

rebuild, scaleable to 500-home fiber nodes -- that the city knew for sure of the

company's intentions. And although the city found Cablevision's proposal to be

responsive to many of the RFP's goals, it also found the proposal to be lacking in

critical details by which the city could determine whether the proposed rebuild would

truly meet its needs.

The parties were talking, but not communicating. And

despite visits to the company's Long Island, N.Y., headquarters, city officials came

away with different explanations from different executives about the proposed

network's capabilities and the company's plans for the Boston market.

At the same time, Cablevision was not having much success

in getting city officials to articulate more clearly how the city would utilize the new

broadband infrastructure.

From the unique vantage point that I enjoyed -- being a

Boston resident with more than two decades' experience in cable-regulatory matters --

I was hearing from both parties about the state of the negotiations.

And what I heard led me to believe that the parties were

not that far apart in their goals and objectives, but that they were having difficulty

cutting through all of the chaff that surrounded them.

I had seen the benefits of mediation in other legal

contexts, and I thought to myself that Boston and Cablevision could both benefit by having

a "third-party neutral" help them to sort through some of the issues that

seemingly divided them.

One conversation quickly led to another, and soon, I found

myself jointly retained as a "mediator/facilitator," who would go back and forth

between the parties and work together with them over the next three months in an effort to

fashion an outcome that both parties would embrace.

In the end, neither side got everything that they wanted.

But what both sides got were provisions that they felt very strongly about and that met

their objectives.

The city gained assurance that Cablevision's

broadband-network architecture would be able to accommodate municipal telecommunications

needs, obviating the need for a separate, municipally owned WAN.

Cablevision came to understand that the city viewed it not

simply as a cable licensee, but as a potential vendor of telecommunications services to

the city.

In this regard, Cablevision agreed to add a $1 million fund

that the city could draw upon in purchasing equipment and services that would facilitate

its use of Cablevision's broadband network. And Cablevision agreed to provide

broadband connections to some 300 municipal buildings and to provide Internet access at no

cost to the city's schools and libraries.

At the same time, Cablevision wanted assurance that any

other cable provider licensed by the city would be held to substantially the same license

provisions with respect to matters including construction requirements; PEG support;

franchise fees; local hiring; office hours; customer service; bonding and insurance; and

reports and hearings.

With RCN already providing cable services over an

open-video system in the city and seeking a cable-television franchise, these so-called

level-playing-field concerns were very real to Cablevision.

Wanting to promote competition, the city carefully

considered the list of conditions to which it would hold any cable licensee and, in the

end, it agreed to only those conditions that it felt would be beneficial to consumers

without impeding competition. Cablevision accepted the city's list.

While both the city and Cablevision achieved many of their

goals, the real winners of the Boston cable-franchise-renewal process were Boston

residents and businesses, who will benefit for years to come by having state-of-the-art

broadband-communications services available to them and who, as parents and taxpayers,

will benefit by having schools, libraries and other municipal offices tied together via

high-capacity, high-speed broadband networks.

Robert Sachs is a principal of Boston-based Continental

Consulting Group LLC and former senior vice president of corporate and legal affairs for

Continental Cablevision Inc. and its successor, MediaOne.