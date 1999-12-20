Cable Programmers Catch Millennium Fever

Stay-at-home celebrants will have plenty of choices on

cable on New Year's Eve, whether they're looking for gimmicks, movies or live news

coverage.

For some networks, it's business as usual, or almost as

usual. Others are using repeats of millennium or century specials, while the news channels

are planning wall-to-wall global coverage of what seems like every minute of the last day

of 1999 and the first days of 2000.

The most ambitious original program scheduled to premiere

over New Year's may well be Nickelodeon's Nickellennium event. Starting at the

stroke of midnight, Nickelodeon will air thoughts about the future culled from interviews

with more than 10,000 children on five continents.

Sponsored solely by McDonald's Corp., the five-hour film by

documentary filmmaker Linda Schaffer will be available to nearly 100 million homes in 122

countries. It will be used in various formats during the 24 hours.

"I believe it's going to be one of the proudest

moments of my life with Nickelodeon," president Herb Scannell said as he explained

the project. "It only seems appropriate that if kids are the future, we ask them

about the future."

Nick also commissioned the producers of various shows to

create special episodes with the future as the theme. Those will air from 7 p.m. until

midnight.

Nickelodeon's programs are ready to roll, but several other

cable networks will be working without a net in some respects as they try to produce 24 or

more hours of live coverage of New Year's Eve around the world.

Cable News Network, MSNBC and Fox News Channel are

committing massive resources to live spot-news coverage, while Pax TV has the exclusive

domestic rights to Millennium Live Humanity's Broadcast, billed as the

"largest live, interactive broadcast ever attempted."

The core production team for Millennium Live also

produced Live Aid, and it promised that this event will be even bigger. The celebration

will begin in Fiji and move west across 24 time zones with musical acts along the lines of

Sting, Spice Girls and Bryan Adams, as well as short original films and online

participation.

The news networks face a different task -- covering the

celebrations as breaking news while keeping an eye on possible Y2K problems.

CNN is teaming up with CNN International for most of the

100 hours of "Millennium 2000," promising 100 hours of coverage, including live

remotes from dozens of special reports and programs examining major issues at the turn of

the century.

To emphasize the particularly global nature of this pair of

milestones, anchors from the two networks are being paired for the first time, although

the lead team will still be made up of Bernard Shaw, Judy Woodruff and Larry King.

More than 50 CNN correspondents will be reporting live from

around the world, ranging from Christiane Amanpour at the Millennium Dome in Greenwich,

England, to staffers in New Zealand, Thailand, Iraq and Venezuela, in addition to those

spread out across the United States.

"We're a global network, and we want to cover the

millennium in a way that fits what CNN is," CNN Special Projects executive producer

Jerry Krieg said. "We'll show people what the world is doing as every sector

approaches midnight, what worries people, what concerns people, but we're going to do it

with a very balanced approach."

Krieg described balance as not jumping to conclusions when

some automated teller machines don't work -- after all, some don't work today.

Beginning at 4:30 a.m. Dec. 31, MSNBC's 30-plus hours of

continuous coverage will rely heavily on reports from NBC News correspondents stationed

around the world, with Brian Williams anchoring at midnight. John Gibson will report

overnight from the MSNBC.com newsroom in Redmond, Wash.

A special edition of The News with Brian Williams

Sunday, Jan. 2, will carry reports from around the world as other countries return to work

after the holiday.

OPENING BELLS CASCADE

CNBC will start its 2000 coverage at 5:30 a.m. Jan. 2, when

the world's first major market opens in New Zealand. Hourly special reports by CNBC and The

Wall Street Journal correspondents will follow. The special reports will continue

overnight as Europe wakes up and through the next day when the U.S. markets open.

There will be no looking back for FNC's The New

Millennium. Instead, the spin will be forward, as futurist Alvin Toffler and others

help the network to explore the next century. "It's a new time for us, a new time for

our viewers," senior producer Thom Bird said. FNC is counting on that attitude to set

it apart from the rest.

That doesn't mean the network will ignore the celebrations

or Y2K. Drawing on the international resources of parent News Corp. -- particularly

British Sky Broadcasting Group plc -- FNC will be able to air live from around the world

without deploying its own correspondents. Domestic remotes will include Roswell, N.M.,

where, for a fee, scientists will beam your message into outer space.

Some networks have been celebrating the millennium all year

and, in the process, they have been creating their programming for the milestone weekend.

"We felt as though if any network should own the

millennium, it's The History Channel," senior vice president of programming Abbe

Raven said. The network's tag line is, "The network of every millennium." Raven

ticked off a list of various programs that covered key events of the millennium.

History's most ambitious millennium project was The

Century: America's Time, the 15-and-one-half-hour series co-produced with ABC News,

which premiered this past April. The series will be the cornerstone of the network's New

Year's Eve programming as every episode runs back-to-back from 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. The

last episode will be followed by repeats of two Millennium specials hosted by Harry

Smith.

Sister channel A&E Network will reprise its four-hour Biography

of the Millennium starting at 8 p.m. New Year's Eve. The special counts down a list of

the 100 people chosen through a survey as the most influential people of the millennium.

ESPN's focus has been on the century in sports. ESPN

started airing "classic moments" in September 1998 as a tease for the kickoff of

its SportsCentury project. During 1999, the network slowly unveiled its list of top

athletes of the century with a program each week.

The top athlete will be identified Dec. 26. Then, starting

Dec. 30, ESPN2 will host a marathon of all 50 programs, starting with No. 50 Chris Evert

and ending at midnight Dec. 31 with athletes No. 1 and 2.

American Movie Classics and Turner Classic Movies are among

networks relying on a stable of favorites to fill the schedule, rather than producing

original programming to mark the occasion.

AMC opted for "Millennium Mayhem," with vintage

screwball classics and The Three Stooges, while the folks at TCM scheduled 15 hours of

Elvis. Kissin' Cousins, made in 1963, will be on at midnight.

MUCH KID STUFF

The days when babysitting your kid brother meant a midnight

rendezvous with Guy Lombardo and Dick Clark are long gone. The children of this turn of

the century have access to more diversions than ever before, among them the Internet,

videos and interactive games.

Despite the competition, Disney Channel general manager and

executive vice president of programming and production Rich Ross expects plenty of

homebound kids to show up at Disney Channel's Zoog2K: Zoogin' New Yearz Eve Party.

He's hedged that bet by giving the inmates a chance to run the asylum.

"New Year's Eve has been a classic kidless

experience," Ross said. "We thought we'd combine kids getting a choice with

original programming."

Visitors to www.ZoogDisney.com were able to log on

during the first two weeks of December to vote for their favorite shows in several

categories including concerts, original movies and series episodes. Their votes will

determine the schedule for New Year's Eve.

Visitors to the site also can post their predictions and

wishes for the future. Some of their messages will show up on the network during New

Year's Eve.

Mixing nostalgia and the future, Cartoon Network will air

every episode of Hanna-Barbera Cartoons Inc.'s The Jetsons back-to-back from 10

a.m. Dec. 30 through midnight New Year's Eve. The marathon begins with episode No. 75 and

works its way back to No. 1.

The first 24 half-hour episodes debuted in primetime in

1962 and then moved to Saturday mornings for 15 years; the other 51 were produced in 1984.

With its bright, sometimes prescient view of the 21st

century, The Jetsons was an easy choice, vice president of programming Dea Perez

said. But the cartoon sitcom isn't the network's only salute to the flipping of the

calendar page.

At midnight, Cartoon will repeat Ego Trip, a

one-hour "millennium" episode of Dexter's Laboratory that premiered Dec.

10. There's also a wall-to-wall weekend of "Looney Tunes" beginning midnight

Dec. 17 and concluding midnight Dec. 19, which was planned to salute the acquisition of a

major "Looney Tunes" package previously held by Nickelodeon.

According to Perez, the marathon was already in the works

when they heard about Time Warner Inc. sibling Warner Bros.' plans for a

"Mil-LOONEY-um" marketing push. The result is the "Mil-LOONEY-um." The

cooperation "means more publicity and word out there," she added.