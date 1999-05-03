Cable Positive Benefit Dinner Draws a Kaitz-Like Crowd

New York -- Cable Positive raised just over $1 million to

help the cable industry's fight against AIDS and HIV at its third annual benefit

dinner here last Monday.

The sellout crowd -- the nonprofit fund-raising

organization sold its last few seats on the day of the dinner -- came partly to honor

Disney/ABC Cable Networks president Anne Sweeney for years of service to the cause.

Sweeney was given the Joel A. Berger Award by dinner

co-chair Geraldine Laybourne, chairman of Oxygen Media Inc.

While not a black-tie event, the gathering resembled the

Walter Kaitz Foundation's annual benefit, also held here, which draws around 1,000

people and attracts a wide range of cable-industry executives.

In her acceptance speech, Sweeney challenged the industry

to "counter the growing belief that AIDS is no longer a menace to public health, and

that those who have it no longer need our help."

AT&T Broadband & Internet Services president Leo J.

Hindery Jr., who was honored at the 1998 dinner, unveiled a new programming initiative --

created through a partnership with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored

People and DuPont Merck Pharmaceutical Co. -- to help raise AIDS awareness in the

African-American community.

AT&T Broadband and Cable Positive will distribute the

shows in June for operators to run on local-origination and PEG-access (public,

educational and government) channels, Hindery said.

Cable Positive will ask cable networks to run new

public-service announcements unveiled at the dinner, including one encouraging viewers to

take AIDS tests, executive director Molly Padian said.

By last Tuesday, Cable Positive's board of directors

had already met to start planning next year's event.

Padian predicted that the board would have no trouble

finding another honoree because the industry is filled with leaders who are committed to

the cause.

As one example, Cablevision Systems Corp. CEO James Dolan

has made Cable Positive's "AIDS in the Workplace" program mandatory at his

company, she said.

"It is important to see the level of support from the

top down," Padian said, and "to know that the CEOs want their employees to

support this organization."