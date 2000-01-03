Cable Overbuilders Head for the Rockies

Denver -- Colorado may soon be the most competitive market

in the nation when it comes to cable, Internet-access and telephony services.

With AT&T Broadband & Internet Services already

entrenched in the local market, area regulators confirmed last week that two new service

providers are seeking franchises that would set up showdowns with the nation's

largest MSO.

U S West, the state's dominant local-exchange carrier,

and WideOpenWest LLC, a start-up company led by former RCN Corp. executives, are looking

to compete for 465,000 metro cable customers currently served by AT&T Broadband.

With plans to deliver cable and high-speed Internet access,

both companies have approached the Greater Metro Telecommunications Consortium, a

coalition of municipal regulators for Denver and 25 surrounding communities.

WideOpenWest is also negotiating with the City of Portland,

Ore., where AT&T Broadband is locked in a legal fight over open access. Intriguingly,

it has agreed to allow Internet-service providers in both communities onto its

860-megahertz network.

"They haven't even blinked at that

requirement," Denver Office of Telecommunications director Dean Smits said, adding

that a second network open to unaffiliated ISPs may force AT&T Broadband's hand.

"You go from one provider to three, with one offering

open access, and it changes the dynamics," he said. "I think it will exert some

kind of pressure on AT&T."

WideOpenWest president and CEO Mark Haverkate, a founding

member of RCN, called Denver and Portland "two underserved markets."

"They're both high-density, high Internet

usage," he added. "We'll have plenty of capacity for any number of ISPs.

And we think it's good business to have as many customers on our network as

possible."

Haverkate said the company plans to spend $750 million

building networks in Denver and Portland, using equity financing obtained from

Boston-based ABRY Broadcast Partners L.P. and Oak Hill Capital Partners of Fort Worth,

Texas.

Meanwhile, AT&T Broadband continues its 750-MHz upgrade

of its network throughout the metro Denver area at a cost of $200 million.

"We have polished our customer care, we have launched

digital video, we are deploying high-speed Internet service, and it is well-known to our

competitors that we're working to roll out local telephone service," AT&T

Broadband spokesman Matt Fleury said.

U S West appears headed toward its first deal -- a 15-year

franchise allowing it to serve 123,000 affluent residents of unincorporated Douglas

County, south of Denver. County commissioners last week delayed a final vote on U S

West's franchise at the request of AT&T Broadband, which said it needed more time

to review the deal. The commission will take up the proposal -- which has been endorsed by

official staff -- this week.

"It's pretty exciting for us," county

administrator Doug DeBord said. "There are a lot of people who don't have an

alternative to the incumbent. Now they will."

U S West's franchise also covers an unwired

residential development "a stone's throw" from AT&T Broadband's

corporate headquarters, where low population density had made offering cable uneconomical,

DeBord said.

The regional Bell operating company will run fiber optics

to within 4,000 feet of area homes, then combine its copper telephone wires with the

video-digital-subscriber-line technology it used to introduce cable service in Phoenix.

U S West officials, who were unavailable for comment last

week, are also talking with officials in Aurora, Boulder, Cherry Hills Village, Jefferson

County, Lakewood and Littleton, Colo.

Aurora officials expect to finalize a deal by early as

February, since a second franchise won't deviate much from the agreement the city

signed with AT&T Broadband last year.

"The hard work has already been done," Aurora

spokesman Joe LaRocco said, noting that a franchise with U S West could act as a model for

other local communities. "U S West is very serious. They want to start building

really soon."

WideOpenWest is also talking to officials in Aurora, which

could produce cutthroat competition in a community of 260,000 where AT&T Broadband has

upgraded its local 55,000-subscriber network to 750 MHz and launched Internet services,

along with a limited commercial rollout of local telephone service.

Smits characterized talks with U S West as

"exploratory," but he expects negotiations to begin heating up early next year.

"It could happen any time," he said.

He also expects WideOpenWest to pass muster when the city

reviews the company's financial, technical and legal qualifications. "We've

been impressed with what we've seen and heard. And it's my understanding that

some of the other members of the GMTC have been equally impressed," he added.

Lurking in the wings, meanwhile, is Seren Innovations Inc.

Although the Minneapolis-based overbuilder has only

announced plans to introduce broadband services in four northeastern Colorado communities,

its parent, Northern States Power, is in the midst of acquiring Public Service Co. of

Colorado, making its video subsidiary a potential fourth player in the metro Denver

market.

In the meantime, LaRocco and Smits aren't looking

forward to several years of having multiple service providers in their public

rights-of-way.

"We need to accommodate these companies, while at the

same time lessening the intrusion on our rights-of-way and people's backyards,"

Smits said. Added LaRocco, "It's going to be hell. But in the end, what a deal

for the citizens to have that much choice."