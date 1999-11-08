CABLE OR TELECOM?

Portland, Ore. -- The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has

added a new wrinkle to the open-access debate, touching off frenzied speculation in the

process.

During oral arguments here last week in the Internet

open-access fight between AT&T Corp. and the city, the appellate court suggested that

it may have to decide whether the two sides are sparring over a cable service or a

telecommunications service.

AT&T wants to overturn a U.S. District Court ruling

that upheld Portland's right to demand that the company allow Internet competitors to

sell their services over its broadband platform.

Judge Sidney Thomas said the court will likely take up the

issue, since the Federal Communications Commission has not determined whether Internet

access is a cable or telecommunications service.

Thomas was joined by Judge Edward Leavy, who made the

hearing's most telling remark when he suggested that declaring Internet access a

telecommunications service would mean that "this case is over."

Both sides immediately applied their own spins to the

prospect of having what historically has been considered a cable service suddenly labeled

as something else.

From cable's perspective, if the court rules that

forced Internet-service-provider access to the cable-modem platform is a

telecommunications service, Portland has violated Section 621 of the Telecommunications

Act of 1996, which prohibits local governments from requiring cable operators to provide

telecommunications services or facilities as franchise-transfer conditions.

"At that point, the court will have agreed with the

cable operator that the city has imposed a forbidden requirement on the transfer of a

franchise," said Daniel Brenner, senior vice president of law and regulatory policy

at the National Cable Television Association, in comments to reporters here.

During the oral arguments, AT&T said open access meant

separating content from the pipe and providing unaffiliated ISPs with access to the wire.

By definition, it said, that makes the wire a telecommunications facility.

"If the court agrees with us, we win on those

grounds," said Mark Rosenblum, AT&T vice president of law. "If it's a

telecom facility, we win. If it's telecom service, we win."

Not so fast, said Portland city councilman Erik Sten,

arguing that the city wins whichever way the court rules. If it's a cable service,

it's subject to local regulation, he said. And if it's a telecommunications

service, it falls under a myriad of common-carrier requirements that will effectively open

up its plant anyway.

"There are no telecom services that I know of that are

not open access," Sten said. "And from a common-sense standpoint, how do you

conclude that it's a telecom service, but that it should have a monopoly that the

phone companies can't?"

Moreover, if it's a telecommunications service,

AT&T cannot offer it under a cable franchise, opening another can of worms in

jurisdictions nationwide, he added.

Scott Cleland, a managing director with Legg Mason Wood

Walker Precursor Group, said the FCC will be hard-pressed to find a loophole large enough

to allow AT&T to skirt common-carrier requirements that the agency routinely imposes

on the regional Bell operating companies.

"So it's from the frying pan into the fire,"

Cleland added.

Rosenblum countered that the FCC has clearly stated its

intention to keep its hands off the Internet.

Paul Kagan Associates Inc. regulatory analyst John Mansell

said the judges may have been thinking out loud, and their decision may not even mention

the cable-versus-telecommunications issue.

"It's like a prizefight," he said. "You

never know what the judges are going to do."

However, John Soma, professor of law at the University of

Denver, said AT&T may have played the telecommunications-facilities card in hopes of

steering authority over its @Home Internet product from local jurisdictions to state

regulatory commissions, where it has more clout.

"AT&T has 100 lawyers for every PUC [public

utility commission] lawyer. They just overwhelm them," Soma said.

The court's decision is not expected before next year.

One analyst said other cable operators might be sweating an

AT&T strategy that could backfire and saddle the rest of the industry with

common-carrier requirements.

"But if they're bummed out about AT&T taking

the industry out on that same limb, who can they blame? Nobody but themselves," said

Ted Henderson, an industry analyst with Janco Partners in Denver. "For the longest

time, AT&T was out on that limb by itself. The industry let them carry the flag."

Meanwhile, AT&T remained under the gun in St. Louis and

in Cambridge, Mass., where open access could be on the books as early as this week.

In St. Louis, an access ordinance passed by the Board of

Aldermen was the subject of mixed signals from Mayor Clarence Harmon, despite a recent

letter in which he declared his support for "improved telecommunications

services" for the city.

Harmon spokesman Edward Davis said the mayor supported

"the concept of open access," but he had not endorsed the measure sponsored by

his chief mayoral challenger, board president Francis Slay.

However, Slay said, Harmon indicated during a breakfast

meeting last week that he had reviewed the bill and he planned to "have it off his

desk" by the end of this week. "The indication he gave me was that he planned to

sign the bill," Slay added.

AT&T spokesman Steve Weber said enactment of the

ordinance would leave consumers "high and dry, with only local-exchange carrier

Southwestern Bell as their monopoly provider [of high-speed Internet access]."

In Cambridge -- which refuses to transfer its franchise

until AT&T agrees to open access -- the company delivered a letter to city manager

Robert W. Healy indicating that it would not accept those terms. Healy, the sole authority

over the transfer process, has until Thursday (Nov. 11) to act.

"The letter is under review, but nothing has changed.

It hasn't changed [Healy's] mind," Cambridge public-information officer Ini

Tomeu said.

Also in Massachusetts, MediaOne Group Inc. has begun a

statewide campaign to dissuade voters from signing petitions that will qualify a statewide

initiative on open access.

The 60-second spots began airing in unsold avails, or only

on MediaOne systems. State authorities have approved the topic as a ballot measure, but in

order to qualify the initiative for the November 2000 election, supporters -- led by

Boston venture capitalist J. Christopher Grace -- must collect 70,000 signatures.

State advisers to the cable-based committee to defeat the

measure have determined that the on-air campaign is legal as long as MediaOne logs each

spot and reports its value as an "in kind" contribution to state election

authorities.

The operator has also set up a Web site, www.techcompetition.org,

to communicate cable's point of view on the issue to computer users.

AT&T did, however, manage a pair of victories over

equal-access proponents in two Michigan communities last week.

Detroit suburbs Plymouth Township and Canton Township both

rejected local pleas to institute equal access as a requirement for transferring their

MediaOne franchises to AT&T.

Unlike other communities weighing the access question, both

have hardwire competition in the form of Ameritech New Media. As such, cable is not seen

as the sole provider of an essential service, Plymouth Township supervisor Kathleen Keen

McCarthy said.

Furthermore, after review by city attorneys, both

communities concluded that the transfer process was not the appropriate forum to raise the

issue, she added.

Richmond, Va., was another story, though, with the issue

fueled by a direct-mail campaign by open-access supporters. The mailers included

pre-addressed form letters that consumers were urged to send to the mayor, who has

submitted a substitute transfer ordinance demanding open access.

Richmond's public hearing on the issue is set for

today (Nov. 8).

In Buffalo, N.Y., meanwhile, local officials will hold a

series of meetings with the major telecommunications players in its market over the next

two months, following a recent public hearing where area ISPs urged the city to impose

open access on Adelphia Communications Corp.

Unlike other operators, however, Adelphia has broken with

the rest of the industry by indicating that it will not refuse to introduce its

"Power Link" high-speed-data service in metro Buffalo if an open-access

ordinance is enacted.