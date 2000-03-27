Cable Ops Should Consider the Outsource

Cable operators today have their work cut out for them, as

they compete in a very crowded and complex interactive marketplace. To succeed, they must

be able to effectively juggle a multitude of tasks -- managing expenses, implementing new

technologies, integrating with existing legacy and third-party systems and even marketing

their products and services -- while also continuously evolving and expanding their

network to bring innovative new applications and services to the home.

How do they best manage these new complexities? Keep

services in-house, or consider outsourcing?

The answer is not an easy one, and mostly likely will

require a blend of outsource resources and in-house expertise.

What's driving the decision to get networks up and

running quickly is the need to maintain the competitive advantage. In the infancy of the

cable industry, the competitive advantage was easier to maintain. It belonged to those who

owned the franchise. Cable operators could pretty much establish service levels and

pricing to fit their financial goals.

Times have changed and today, consumers have more choices,

so the competitive advantage has shifted to operators that can deliver innovative new

applications quickly and profitably, because first-to-market is critical to winning

customers. The other defining criteria is who has the most "available network"

-- commonly referred to as the five nines of reliability, that is 99.999 percent. With

high network availability, you can deliver and maintain the integrity of multiple-service

offerings, and retain customers. Without it, these hard-won customers may seek

alternatives.

A major challenge for most cable operators today is just

keeping up with everything that's going on in their multifaceted business. Five years

ago, the industry talked about channels, now we talk about applications or services.

We used to talk about megahertz, now it's megabits. It

used to be channel allocation, now it's traffic modeling. Today's interactive

digital set-top is basically a network computer residing on a highly sophisticated

IP-based, packet-data network -- essentially a wide-area computer network with few

boundary conditions. As a result, operators must develop a completely new understanding of

information-technology issues such as design and installation of network architectures,

control systems, applications and physical and communication layers. And the challenges

continue.

Network construction projects, such as super headends, are

extremely complex to manage. In the past, networks were 550 to 750 MHz and only a few had

reverse path. Today, we install networks with SONET-based transports, and

dense-wave-division Multiplexing (DWDM). Some projects may extend over a six-month time

period and require thousands of material line items from hundreds of vendors, not to

mention the effort necessary to integrate the system and activate it on time. For the

first time, additional levels of security and a fail-safe infrastructure must be factored

in, to ensure reliability requirements..

Even at the home, the situation has changed. Cable-modem

installations are routinely outsourced today. Why? Because it's not just a

"plug-and-play" task anymore for the average consumer or installer. Installation

involves modifying the consumers' PC without damaging any of the valuable

applications the subscriber was previously running. The modem needs to be hooked up to the

network, and the drop needs to be certified for return-path signaling out of the home. All

of these tasks need to be accomplished without damaging a $2,000 home computer -- or an

important customer relationship. To adequately perform them, installers must be trained

and equipped more thoroughly than their predecessors.

Operators do have the opportunity to build their own

resources to maintain their technical edge and keep their knowledge base fresh. However,

there's an immense expense and challenge to retaining ownership of the service

function, while also keeping the plant running, ensuring subscribers are happy and getting

the billing statements out. And that doesn't include having a separate set of

resources dedicated to growing and evolving the network.

So how does this play into why you might want to outsource

or use partners more aggressively? Service providers have the enhanced resources,

technical knowledge, the proven, time-tested processes and the ability to coordinate and

execute rapidly. They have proven themselves by successfully implementing these techniques

on hundreds of network installations. Some service organizations are closely aligned with

companies that design and manufacture the products that make up these networks, giving

them an added advantage. Being closer to the " mother lode" of technical

knowledge makes it easier for them to keep abreast of the latest technology advances and

to provide customized training programs to their employees.

Above all, the critical element of a professional service

provider is the quality of their professional-services workforce. To be successful, the

service provider must have field-deployable engineering resources that understand data

communications and network architectures but above all are well versed in video. At the

end of the day, it still comes down to understanding the network.

The successful service provider must be able to seamlessly

integrate into the customer's organization, either on a project or continuous basis.

This is critical because although some service functions can be centralized -- like

network monitoring and technical assistance -- most services must be delivered locally.

And as operators start deploying more and more valuable assets and services into homes,

any downtime means lost opportunity for revenue generation.

The future of the interactive network is wide open, with

almost unlimited boundaries and potential. But the job to maintain and evolve the network

will be continuous and challenging. The successful operator will use a blend of in-house

resources and service partners and fully capitalize on the strengths of each entity. A

subscriber in the analog world was worth about $2,000; subscribers in the digital world

are now worth more than twice that amount. The value grew to that level because of the

lucrative new applications and services that are available.

Tomorrow, the competitive advantage will shift to

execution. Over time, products and service advantages have a tendency to become

commodities. Execution, on the other hand, is really what it's all about and will

never be considered a commodity. It's the result of effective strategies, time-tested

processes and knowledgeable resources used to get networks up and running and applications

deployed.

Larry Bradner, is Scientific-Atlanta's corporate

senior vice president and president, SciCare Broadband Services, which has installed more

than 1,000 networks and includes multi-vendor Subscriber Network Services and Broadband

Network Services.