Cable Ops, Others Oppose Bell Request

Bell Atlantic Corp. last week asked the Massachusetts

Department of Telecommunications and Energy to endorse a move into long-distance services,

and its competitors lined up to skewer the application.

Competitive local-exchange carriers, current long-distance

carriers and cable companies believe the incumbent telco isn't close to meeting the

14 standards by which companies are judged for openness to competition in the local

market.

Bell Atlantic asserted that it is cooperating with 98 local

competitors, that it has resold more than 138,000 lines to those companies and that it has

unbundled more than 3,600 loops.

But several of those companies were quick to point out the

troubles they have had with a "cooperative" Bell Atlantic.

The company is making progress with its operating-support

systems, but only in New York, and not Massachusetts, said Michael J. Morrissey, AT&T

Corp.'s vice president of law and government affairs. In Massachusetts, their

"beans aren't baked yet," he quipped in a prepared statement.

Recent tests in New York showed that flaws that disrupted

service to competitors' local business customers in both New York and Boston earlier

this year still haven't been rectified, Morrissey said.

Cable-telephony providers would also like to see their

disputes with Bell Atlantic resolved before it moves into the long distance game.

MediaOne Group Inc. has two issues in arbitration right

now, according to Bartlett Leber, the MSO's vice president and corporate counsel.

Bell Atlantic has been horrible at reporting traffic on its network, she added.

"There seems to be some improvement, but there is no

assurance going forward that there will be penalties for failure to perform," she

said. MediaOne would rather not make money via penalties, but if Bell Atlantic fails to

report properly, customers get cut off.

The method and means of interconnecting is also a subject

of negotiation. MediaOne wants to meet the incumbent telco midspan, but Bell Atlantic

tries to nudge competitors toward colocation agreements.

Regarding readiness for the jump to long distance, Leber

said, "In general, Bell Atlantic is not there yet."

The DTE should consider Bell Atlantic's long-distance

request within 90 days. If the state agency approves the application, the telco must then

file with the Federal Communications Commission, which is also constrained by a 90-day

deadline to act.

Telephony providers that get reciprocal compensation from

Bell Atlantic for completing calls to Internet-service providers are likely to joint the

protest, too.

Most states have considered those calls local, but in

February, the FCC said they are long-distance. The commission left it up to state

agencies, however, to ultimately decide the status of the calls.

Branding those calls long-distance will cost

non-facilities-based competitors about one cent per minute on calls they complete, and it

will raise the cost of Internet access to end-users.

For its part, Bell Atlantic authorities said Internet

companies are strong enough to stand alone, without subsidies.