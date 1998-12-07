Cable Operators Set To Go the Distance

With the help of some long-distance telephony carriers,

cable operators are poised to quickly enter the telecommunications arena and compete with

established incumbents. With so much focus on residential telephony, many companies lose

sight of the fact that a host of "other" telephony services can be profitably

provided by cable operators to their customers. Offerings such as shared-tenant services,

coin phones, business-to-business services and the like are all ripe for the pickings.

Another is long-distance service, and one company making a

strong pitch to cable operators is Austin, Texas-based IXC Communications Inc.

With four key executives who possess cable-TV backgrounds,

the company has a keen understanding of how to package technology with a suite of services

that become attractive to today's cable companies.

Adelphia Communications Corp. and its competitive

local-exchange carrier subsidiary, Hyperion Telecommunications, are already interested,

and they recently signed a three-year deal with IXC for long-distance services.

Under the terms of the nonexclusive arrangement, IXC is

offering Adelphia a turnkey, self-branded service that contains a full range of calling

services, including: "1 plus" domestic and international service; 800/888

toll-free calling; calling cards; and debit or prepaid cards.

Adelphia will offer long-distance services to its cable

customers, while Hyperion will market the services to its customers, which are primarily

businesses.

Under this scenario, Adelphia doesn't have to construct

telecommunications facilities, because IXC takes care of customer connection and

switching.

"We call this a switchless arrangement," said Del

Henry, senior vice president of emerging markets at IXC.

In addition to offering calling services, IXC is also

targeting cable operators with its set of billing, order-entry, customer-care and

collections services. The idea is to allow cable companies to enter the telecommunications

arena immediately, avoiding all typical barriers.

"We're a bridge so that they can launch these services

quickly," Henry said.

Adelphia is currently able to offer long-distance telephony

services under its brand name to about 1.5 million cable subscribers. The company is also

offering inbound 800 access. Adelphia tested the service for roughly 18 months before

signing the three-year, $12 million deal with IXC.

Due to its executives' backgrounds, IXC might be uniquely

positioned to understand and focus on cable companies as potential customers. Henry spent

31 years in the cable industry, starting as a door-to-door salesman, knocking on doors

alongside Jeff Marcus and others. He was later president of American Cable in Phoenix and,

at one time, part-owner of Gill Cable.

IXC president and CEO Ralph Swett, executive vice president

of finance and chief financial officer Jim Guthrie and director of strategic operations

John Breithaupt all have backgrounds with Times Mirror Cable, as well. Swett is a former

president and CEO of Times' cable division; Guthrie was CFO; and Breithaupt was vice

president of customer operations in the Phoenix system.

Apparently, their message is striking a chord with MSOs.

Henry said deals have already been struck with three of the top seven MSOs.

And now that industry heavyweight Tele-Communications Inc.

is about to be acquired by telecommunications giant AT&T Corp., other MSOs have

inundated IXC with inquiries, according to Henry.

"The interest level that we've had from cable

operators over the past four months is 50 times that of the last 18 months," he

gushed. "AT&T's move will be great for IXC ... we hope that they do very, very

well."

Cable companies that are considering entering the

long-distance telecommunications market have to make one fundamental decision early on,

Henry said. They can offer a "switchless" solution, where their capital

investment is nearly zero; they can choose to deliver residential services over the hybrid

fiber-coaxial network; or they can focus on business customers through a CLEC subsidiary.

Clearly, any approach can be lucrative, Henry said. He

pointed out that Comcast Corp., Cox Communications Inc., Cablevision Systems Corp. and

MediaOne have all rolled out HFC-telephony successfully, while Time Warner chose to focus

on the CLEC market through its Time Warner Telecom entity.

Henry was bullish about the future of telephony services

coming from cable companies.

"I expect most of the top 20 cable companies to be in

telephony in the next 18 to 24 months," he predicted.

Time Warner Telecom partnered with IXC in a two-year deal

to offer services for its business customers. This past summer, Time Warner connected

Albany, Binghamton, Rochester and New York, N.Y.; Austin, San Antonio and Houston, Texas;

Charlotte, Greensboro and Raleigh, N.C; Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis;

Memphis, Tenn.; Milwaukee; Orlando and Tampa, Fla.; and San Diego.

IXC is about to launch an IP-based (Internet protocol)

network, recognizing the fact that the market is moving in that direction, according to

Mike Vent, senior vice president of engineering and operations. Vent is charged with

expanding IXC's network, which already reaches coast-to-coast.

Under Vent's supervision, IXC is expected to have 13,000

route miles of fiber active by early 1999. The company is constructing a state-of-the-art

SONET-based (synchronous optical network) network. And this past fall, IXC implemented

what is believed to be the first long-haul 80-gigabit OC-192 network. The company employs

dense-wave-division-multiplexing technology to offer its customers incredible bandwidth.

Roger Brown is the editor ofCommunications Engineering & Design,

a sister publication to Multichannel News.