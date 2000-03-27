Cable One Sees Heady Rollouts

Cable One Inc. is about to embark on an ambitious

new-service program that includes the launch of its own high-speed-data Internet service

and the use of next-generation headend gear to support digital TV across its 16-state

region.

Rather than taking pre-packaged amalgams of digital

programming from satellite services, the MSO has cut individual deals with a wide range of

programmers to create its own customized mix of video and audio services, said Cable One

vice president of engineering Tommy Hill.

Because the new video-multiplexing system to be used in

customizing the digital-service mix comes from Cisco Systems Inc. -- which is also

supplying the data services headend gear -- Cable One has positioned itself to efficiently

add additional advanced services as time goes by, he added.

"An integrated system for data, voice and video means

that we can eventually scale our service offering to include cost-effective data, voice

and video services such as voice-over-IP [Internet Protocol] and video-on-demand over a

single, streamlined broadband network," Hill said.

Cisco's RateMux multiplexer lets a cable operator multiplex

individual digital feeds at the headend in any combination it chooses. It also lets

operators insert local advertising into the digital stream and increase their bandwidth

efficiency, compared with taking a straight digital feed from a satellite and putting it

on the cable plant without remixing, Hill noted.

"We're going to 256 QAM [quadrature-amplitude

modulation] with eight RF channels for the digital tier," he said. All of Cable One's

systems are operating at 550 MHz with coaxial serving areas of approximately 1,100 homes

passed, he noted.

The new digital-service package, with about 100 video

channels and 40 audio channels, will launch next month in four markets that range from

about 10,000 households to 35,000 households with a mix of demographic and geographic

profiles, according to Jerry McKenna, vice president of marketing for Cable One.

Once the company has gauged the marketing parameters, it

will launch in some 40 more markets next fall, representing about 640,000 households of

the total of 1 million the company's networks pass in the West, Midwest and Southeast.

"We're targeting our premium-service customers,

offering them a lot more choice for low additional cost," McKenna said.

"Competition [from DBS] is a factor in our decision, of course, but, primarily this

is a demand-driven opportunity based on our determination that our customers want more

choice."

Expanded-basic customers will be offered the digital tier

for about $8 per month. And someone subscribing to the current five-channel, $16.95 analog

package of Home Box Office and Cinemax services will, for the same price, get 20 channels

from those providers via the digital tier.

Cable One next month will also launch two tiers of

high-speed data services in four markets other than the ones where digital TV will start,

McKenna said.

Using DOCSIS modems in combination with Cisco's headend

cable-modem termination system (CMTS), the company can "throttle" data rates to

suit two pricing schemes: one at $34.95 to "10 times" the dialup Internet access

rate and one at $49.95 for service that's twice that fast, he said.

"We've been operating our own ISP for the past 18 to

24 months and now have dialup in front of 70 percent of our customers," McKenna said.

"So we're comfortable with going on our own into high-speed service."

Cable One is the first announced customer for the Cisco

multiplexer, which Cisco brought to market following its acquisition of V-Bits Inc. last

year.

Together with other Cisco products, the MPEG-2 management

system puts the vendor on track to create more integrated next-generation headend and

distributed networking products, said Larry Grunewald, director of marketing for RateMux

and related products.

"Over time this [V-Bits] technology will permeate

through Cisco products," Grunewald said. "There will be other shoes to drop,

though Cisco won't move out of its areas of core competence."

Cisco is working closely with unnamed strategic partners to

foster the development of more tightly integrated headends. They will allow for operator

management of multiple service streams, dynamic allocation of bandwidth to those service

streams at specific points in the distribution architecture and the mixing of various

service components, such as local ads and Web-based media.

An obvious step in that direction will be closer

integration of control over video streams within the company's routers, Grunewald noted.

"The idea is to create plug-ins for line cards with different functionalities that

allow you to share the transport and trafficking capabilities of the routers," he

said.

This would include the headend-based routing system, in

which the modulation function residing in the router could be used for all services,

allowing one piece of equipment to distribute individualized service streams to the

various hubs in the network.

It could also involve the routers at those hubs as tools

for shifting bandwidth allocations to dedicated services such as video-on-demand and IP

telephony as demand varies from node to node.

Cable One, by moving to a uniform platform geared to this

evolutionary path, will avoid the problem of trying to accommodate the often-incompatible

platforms used for data and digital-video services confronted by many other MSOs moving

toward more integrated means of delivering these and more advanced services in the future.