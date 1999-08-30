Cable One Mulls Starting a CLEC

Cable One Inc., the Phoenix-based MSO, is preparing to get

its feet wet in advanced services, with plans to launch digital television and a

business-telephony offering next year.

Cable One president Tom Might said his company is gearing

up to offer a 100-channel digital-video service beginning in January. Once the initial

launch is completed in four as-yet-unnamed markets, he added, Cable One will begin rolling

out one new digital market a week, beginning in July 2000.

Cable One has about 750,000 subscribers in eight states.

The MSO, owned by The Washington Post Co., caught attention last week by advertising for a

vice president and general manager for competitive local-exchange carrier (CLEC)

development and a director of digital video services, along with other jobs.

Might said Cable One has been working on a digital offering

for quite some time. While direct-broadcast satellite penetration isn't the only reason

for the digital launch, Might said it was a major factor.

"It certainly is a very big one," Might said.

"Their penetration has kicked up."

The digital offering will launch with about 100 channels,

primarily premium services, music channels and pay-per-view for the first year. After

that, the company plans to offer basic digital tiers.

Cable One has been upgrading its systems for the past four

years and currently has about three-quarters of its systems at either 550 megahertz or 750

MHz capacity. Might said the company has earmarked $45 million for digital-services

related capital expenditures over the next three years.

On the telephony front, Cable One will likely offer long

distance and private-line service to medium- to large-sized businesses within the MSO's

service territory beginning some time next year. Might added that the goal was to become a

full-blown CLEC, probably in the next 18 months.

There are no current plans for residential telephony.

Cable One, like many other MSOs, already offers business

telephony on a small scale to educational institutions and hospitals. The launch of the

business telephony service was a logical extension of that, he said.

Although it would take at least 18 months to gain CLEC

certification and forge all the necessary interconnection agreements with incumbent local

exchange carriers, Might said he believes business telephony can be a lucrative

opportunity for Cable One.

Might said that in Cable One's 52 markets, only five or six

have a CLEC alternative to the local-exchange carrier.

"The CLEC market itself has been growing a couple of

hundred percent a year in real revenue," Might said. "That's what is

attractive."