Cable Objects to SMATV Telco Plan

Washington -- Hoping to inject competition into cable

markets, the Federal Communications Commission is taking a close look at a video service

that could alter the economics of serving apartment buildings.

The plan seeking FCC endorsement calls for permitting a

company to place a headend atop one building and to interconnect with other buildings by

sending video over wires owned by an unaffiliated telephone company.

By relying on phone-company facilities for transport across

public rights-of-way, the company, Entertainment Connections Inc., claims that it would be

insulated from local cable regulations and federal open-video-system rules.

'Here, you wouldn't have the requirements of OVS

or cable,' said Frank Lloyd, a Washington, D.C., cable attorney with Mintz, Levin,

Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo. 'It seems to me that the cities would be apoplectic

if ECI's petition were granted.'

If approved, ECI's plan would pave the way for

satellite master antenna television (SMATV) providers to broaden their reach without

having to buy rooftop equipment for each new property, without having to pay franchise

fees and without having to reserve channels for local TV stations and public-access and

leased-access programmers.

Critics of the proposal -- which include cable operators

and local governments -- said it is illegal, and they want the FCC to reject ECI's

request to go forward in East Lansing, Mich., using transmission facilities provided by

Ameritech Corp.

'To the best of our knowledge, ECI is not providing

service via Ameritech at this point in time,' said East Lansing communications

administrator Judith Tarran, who told ECI a year ago that it needed a franchise after the

local cable operator, Tele-Communications Inc., lodged a complaint.

'Our city attorney agreed with TCI that they [ECI]

were required to have a permit and franchise agreement with the city,' Tarran said.

Inside the FCC -- where senior officials are voicing

increasing alarm over the lack of cable competition -- ECI's proposal is starting to

draw attention as a pro-competitive tool that does not involve the agency in further

attempts at price regulation.

'I think [ECI makes] some pretty good arguments

myself,' a senior FCC aide said.

People following the ECI debate are anxiously awaiting word

from FCC chairman William Kennard, who has been complaining the most about rising cable

rates and the industry's 87 percent market share.

'It kind of goes back and forth,' said the aide,

referring to deliberations in Kennard's office. 'It's not settled

yet.'

FCC commissioner Susan Ness, who could be the swing vote,

recently called in Daniel Brenner, the National Cable Television Association's vice

president of law and regulatory policy, to debate the merits of the ECI petition with

ECI's Washington, D.C., lawyer, Deborah Costlow.

A privately owned company, ECI is a small SMATV provider

that serves about one-dozen apartment buildings in the East Lansing area and that is

looking to expand its operations.

By depending on Ameritech's 750-megahertz

supertrunking lines to link apartment buildings, ECI said it could realize large economic

efficiencies.

Without Ameritech, ECI said that in order to recover the

cost of rooftop reception equipment, it would need to serve a building with at least 400

units (of which there are few in East Lansing); with Ameritech, ECI said it could serve

buildings with as few as 100 units, with the headend costs being spread over several

buildings.

Dave Roberts, president of ECI, said his plan was

pro-consumer, yet he declined to answer questions about his company, referring a reporter

to Costlow.

The legal jousting between ECI and the NCTA is largely a

debate over the definition of a cable operator.

The NCTA said ECI would in fact use public rights-of-way by

leasing channel capacity from Ameritech. In that case, the association said ECI is a cable

operator providing cable service.

Were the FCC to approve ECI's petition, the NCTA

warned that the agency would be blowing a hole in communications law big enough 'to

drive a truck' through, and that it would be adopting an 'anything goes'

standard for the provision of wireline video.

'It is not possible to overstate the significance of

the issues raised by [ECI],' the NCTA told the FCC.

ECI said the critical distinction is between which company

is using public property, ECI or Ameritech. Because its facilities remain solely on

private property, ECI said it is not a cable operator subject to the franchise

requirement.

Costlow said the Telecommunications Act of 1996 authorized

the kind of service that ECI wants to provide, referring to provisions that allow a phone

company to act as a common carrier of video programming.

'It's a different service. Congress said it was

fair,' Costlow said, adding that the law intended for new entrants to try different

regulatory models besides franchised cable service.