Cable Networks Play to Baby Boomers

Cable networks have baby boomers' interests at heart.

For the last few decades, this influential demographic has

dominated American culture, including television programming. And as the first of these

baby boomers move into their 50s, their importance on cable programming is as strong as

ever.

Many programmers said they do not specifically target baby

boomers, but since most boomers fit into the prime 18- to 49-year-old or 25- to

54-year-old demographics that are preferred by most advertisers, boomers are, by default,

the biggest part of many cable-network audiences.

For most networks, baby boomers are a double-edged sword.

Shows appealing to them attract upscale, affluent audiences and help to build ratings by

capturing this large demographic. At the same time, however, most networks want to attract

broader audience demographics in order to compete with the reach of broadcast networks.

Boomers have been "the pig in the python,"

explained Ellen Oppenheim, a media director at Foote, Cone & Belding in New York,

referring to the disproportion number of people belonging to the demographic. Because of

their numbers, she said, they have been a big part of the American television audience.

Baby boomers are specifically defined as people born

between 1946 and 1964. They now range in age from 33 to 52 years old.

While boomers now capture the lion's share of

attention from cable programmers and advertisers, their influence is in doubt. The oldest

of them have reached 50 and, within 10 years, the majority will have passed this

demographic milestone. Cable programmers were uncertain if boomers' appeal will

continue as they age.

Executives said boomers' interests are as wide-ranging

as the population as a whole, but as they grow older and build disposable income, certain

topics are gaining momentum, including health, personal finance, education, and travel.

Addressing such specific interests plays to cable programming's strengths, Oppenheim

said.

Travel Channel runs shows that appeal to boomers' less

traditional interests in travel, such as adventure travel. In the third quarter of this

year, it launched a new program, Wild at Heart, which features people who travel as

a lifestyle. The network also airs Lonely Planet, which focuses on adventure

travel.

Travel believes that it has a natural appeal to boomers who

now have more money and time to spend on traveling.

Jay Feldman, senior vice president at Travel, said his

network is steering away from older viewers and trying to attract viewers from 35 to 55

years of age -- nearly identical to the age range of baby boomers. He said the

network's previously older skew to people over 50 was not a broad enough audience.

Knowledge TV is another network that squarely targets baby

boomers. Not only does it address boomers' interest in education, but it does so

about topics focusing on health and personal finance.

Bob Jones, vice president of programming at the Englewood,

Colo.-based subsidiary of Jones Education Networks, said the network has completely

revamped its lineup to be more general-interest, but with its slightly older skew of 30-

to 60-year-olds, it ends up targeting many programs directly at boomers.

The network, which previously focused on airing academic

instructional courses, will finish its three-year transition to broader-ranging how-to

programs on health, technology and personal finance at the end of the year -- the leading

topics of interest for adults over 21 years old, according to a survey conducted by the

network.

But like most of his peers, Jones prefers to keep boomers

at arm's length. He explained that although his network has many programs of interest

to boomers, it also offers content that is appealing to many other demographic groups.

"I wouldn't go so far as to say that we're a

boomer network, but many of our programs are very relevant to that demographic,"

Jones said.

Baby boomers also provide a huge boost to such networks as

Home & Garden Television. According to an independent study paid for by HGTV, baby

boomers make up 50 percent of the population of "home enthusiasts," while only

accounting for 37 percent of the overall U.S. adult population. This fact is not

overlooked by HGTV programmers.

"If you're asking if the boomer bubble is on our

minds when we program, it's an absolute yes," said Ed Spray, executive vice

president of HGTV. "We look at the baby boomers as one generation that we program

for, but they are dead-center in what we do."

HGTV reaches boomers with such shows as The Good Life,

which profiles people who have undertaken midlife career or lifestyle changes; and Vacation

Living, a program targeting the more affluent and older boomer segment considering

extended vacations.

Other leisure-based programmers, such as Speedvision and

Outdoor Life Network, said they prefer to create shows focused on an interest, rather than

a demographic. But sometimes, the two coincide, as is the case with Speedvision's American

Muscle Car program, which covers topics related to the cars that were prevalent in the

1960s and 1970s, when boomers were growing up.

Roger Werner, CEO of Speedvision and Outdoor Life, said the

networks more often "fine-tune" programming to attract baby boomers, rather than

altering content. The networks will use on-air talent with "a little gray hair,"

use older music that is familiar to 40-year-olds, or schedule programs to reach boomers

when they are home.

Baby boomers can certainly make a difference for a network.

VH1, for example, has invigorated its network by creating more programming focusing on

boomers, rather than on just a general audience interested in easy-listening music, said

Audrey Steele, a senior vice president of strategic resources at Zenith Media Services in

New York.

Bill Flanagan, editorial director for VH1, said his network

did not specifically decide to target boomers when it changed its programming more than

two years ago, and for most shows, the network does not look for subjects that are

specifically appealing to boomers.

"Three years ago, no one said, 'Let's go

after boomers,'" he said.

Nevertheless, Flanagan added that about one-half of his

network's audience fits into the baby boomer demographic, even though it concentrates

on catering to the music interests of a 32-year-old.

Flanagan said interest from boomers in VH1 varied from show

to show and topic to topic. Concert specials featuring singers who baby boomers listened

to when growing up have generally proven most popular, such as a special starring The

Beach Boys, Endless Harmony, or a Legends of Rock show featuring Curtis

Mayfield.

Such programming has helped to contribute to VH1's

recent success, Flanagan said. Its second-quarter primetime ratings were up 67 percent

from the same period in 1997.

Like VH1, boomer interest in shows on A&E Network

varies from topic to topic. Boomers watch shows covering subjects that were important to

them when growing up, said Michael Cascio, senior vice president of programming for

A&E.

For example, A&E has found Biography shows on Ho

Chi Minh, Bob Dylan and Colonel Sanders to be good draws for boomer viewers.

And the episode on 1950s television stars Ozzie and

Harriet, which ran this past June, was A&E's highest-rated Biography show

ever.

But reaching the baby boomers isn't always what one

might expect, Cascio added.

"It's not just about running footage of

Woodstock," he said.

For example, a Biography on Benjamin Spock -- the

famous author on child rearing, who came into prominence in the 1960s -- didn't

gather strong ratings, Cascio said.

Baby boomers are now the apple of many cable

programmers' eyes, but it is unclear if this demographic will lose its appeal as it

ages.

Historically, few programmers or advertisers have shown an

interest in audiences over 50.

"Overall, there's still very much a youth

movement in television," Steele said.

Bill Croasdale, a media buyer with Western International

Media in Los Angeles, said advertisers will likely try to reach retirement-age boomers the

way that they reach older viewers now: through a mix of shows targeted at younger

demographic groups. If a show targets 25- to 54-year-olds, for example, it is likely to

pick up a group of those over 60, as well.

"There are very few clients that have 50-plus target

demos," Crosdale said. "And there are very few networks targeting those older

demos, because that's not what is driving the business."

But Jones said that if any demographic group can change the

way that the television industry treats older audiences, it is the baby boomers.

"There's just too much money and too many people

in that demographic to ignore," Jones added. "I think that the perception that

the over-50 demographic is undesirable will be changed in the next 10 to 15 years."