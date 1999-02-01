Cable Nets Outline New Shows to Critics

Last month, cable networks spent four days presenting their

programming highlights at the Television Critics Association winter tour in Pasadena,

Calif. Here are highlights of some of their announcements.

Comedy Central unfurled its ambitious plans for four

new series, including one that will follow its hit, South Park, on its schedule --

another politically incorrect show called The Man Show.

Comedy Central has ordered 22 episodes of the weekly

series, which takes an unapologetic look at things that men like, do and think. It debuts

June 16 at 10:30 p.m., and it is hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and Adam Carolla.

The network's other new programs are Strangers with

Candy, a live-action narrative series; Frank Leaves for the Orient, about a guy

who decided to abandon the States to live in Japan; and game show Vs., in which

teams are tested on their knowledge of pop culture. Comedy Central has also renewed four

series: Upright Citizens Brigade, Bob and Margaret, Win Ben Stein's

Money and Dr. Katz: Professional Therapist.

Officials for Odyssey Channel disclosed some details

about their network's April 4 relaunch under Hallmark Entertainment and The Jim

Henson Co., which recently acquired 45 percent of the service.

Odyssey president Margaret Loesch announced that the series

Donna's Day with Donna Erickson, which is now on PBS, will join the

network's lineup in April. Erickson, a columnist and author, does a show targeted

toward mothers, which offers ideas on activities for children.

Actor Alec Baldwin will serve as "the voice" of

Odyssey, providing voice-overs to introduce different programming strands on the network.

Loesch said Odyssey wants to expand from its current

faith-and-values programming to offer fare for "today's family," which is

well beyond the definition of the traditional nuclear family.

She added that her research had found that the public is

looking for quality and compelling family entertainment, but what's on TV now is

either too young to appeal to adults or, conversely, has inappropriate language or themes

for kids.

TV Land has acquired 30 crime-stopping dramas for its

lineup, and it will salute them with a 171-episode marathon that will air throughout

February, officials said. Among the show joining TV Land's roster are Dragnet,

Adam 12, Kojak, Baretta, It Takes a Thief, Ellery Queen, Get

Christie Love and Toma.

A&E Network used the TCA tour as the platform to

officially announce that CBS veteran Harry Smith will become the primary host for Biography.

Smith appeared on a panel at A&E's presentation.

A&E also highlighted its spring debuts for two projects

-- two-hour film The Scarlett Pimpernel, which will air March 7 at 9 p.m., and four

two-hour stand-alone adaptations of Horatio Hornblower,the first of which

will make its North American premiere in April.

The Scarlett Pimpernel features Richard E. Grant,

Elizabeth McGovern and Martin Shaw. Horatio Hornblower stars newcomer Ioan

Gruffudd.

The History Channel will premiere Save Our History:

The Underground Railroad -- which it bills as the real story of the railroad, rather

than the myth -- Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. Actress Alfre Woodard will host the special, which

features archival photos, slavery engravings, re-creations and slave-diary entries read by

actors.

History will also air the four-part miniseries Tales of

the FBI, a look at the tactics that the agency employed under J. Edgar Hoover to

investigate several celebrated cases, Feb. 7 through 11 at 9 p.m. as part of its

"HistoryAlive" block.

On the first day of what's commonly mistaken for the

new millennium (it's actually Jan. 1, 2001), kids from all over the world will have

rein over Nickelodeon, which will spend all 24 hours of Jan. 1, 2000, airing

children's visions of the future -- all part of a yearlong project called

"Nickellennium," according to officials.

For 24 commercial-free hours, Nick will replace its regular

lineup to air a documentary filmed around the world by filmmaker Linda Schaffer. Comments

from kids of non-English-speaking countries will be subtitled or dubbed for Nick's

U.S. audience. More than 2,000 children are expected to weigh in on topics that matter to

them.

In addition to unveiling several new original movies, the

relaunched Fox Family Channel said it has two new primetime sitcoms coming to its

schedule. They are Big Wolf on Campus, about a high-school jock who is bitten by a

werewolf and who then must live with the consequences, and Misguided Angels, about

two rejects from heaven who have to re-earn their wings by coming back to Earth. Both

comedies are slated to debut in April.

Using state-of-the-art medical imaging and advanced filming

techniques, The Learning Channel's eight-part miniseries, Intimate

Universe: The Human Body, will tell the story of human biology from conception to

death, officials said. The miniseries -- co-produced by TLC and the British Broadcasting

Corp. -- is hosted by Dr. Robert Winston, one of Europe's most renowned fertility

experts. The first four episodes will make their North American debuts April 18 and 19

from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., with the final four premiering Aug. 1 and 2 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

FX has ordered 13 episodes each of three new original

series: Fast Food Films, a primetime series that uses clips of classic movies to do

short-form parodies; The X Show, a talk show; and The Dick and Paula Celebrity

Special,an animated weekly half-hour primetime series.

Bravo touted its first original miniseries, the

eight-hour, $20 million The Count of Monte Christo.It stars Gerard

Depardieu and premieres over four nights, from June 21 through 24. The miniseries was

filmed for four months on location in Paris, throughout France and in a 19th

century Marseilles that was re-created in Malta, with 3,500 extras required to replicate

that bustling seaport. The Count is being co-produced by TF1, Mediaset and Taurus

Films, in association with Roissy Films and Bravo.

The network also pushed its previously announced original

series with documentary filmmaker Michael Moore, The Awful Truth, which premieres

April 11.

Disney Channel has a handful of original movies in the

works for this year: Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century, about a

13-year-old girl who has lived on a space station and is sent back to Earth; Can of

Worms, about a outcast teen who gets his wish when aliens come to Earth to help him; The

Thirteenth Year, about a boy who develops scales and can breathe underwater; Johnny

Tsunami, about a 13-year-old Hawaiian surfing sensation who is forced to move to

Vermont; Smart House, about a young computer whiz; and Genius,about

a 14-year-old genius who is sent to a new town for college.

In addition to its telefilms, Disney also has a new series

debuting in April called Z Games that will encourage kids to combine TV viewing and

online usage, officials said.

Cable News Network this year has two millennium series

on its schedule, including the 10-part documentary Celebrate the Century, which

begins May 2, and the 10-part series Millennium, which begins in October. In a

third project, CNN is partnering with corporate sibling People magazine to create

an 11-week CNN NewsStand limited series tying in with the publication's 25th

anniversary. That series will start airing March 23.