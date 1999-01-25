Cable Nets Mull Pope, Impeach Coverage

Pope John Paul II needs better public-relations advice.

With the pope's visit this week, cable-news networks must

once again juggle images of faith with coverage of events that began with an illicit

affair.

A year ago, revelations about the sex life of President

Clinton sparked an exodus of anchors and a diversion of news resources from Cuba and the

story of the pope's historic visit to the communist country.

In an odd confluence of events, the Pope's first journey of

1999 brings him to St. Louis during the president's trial in the Senate.

"There will be tough decisions at all times,"

said Sid Bedingfield, executive vice president of CNN/US.

Cable News Network, MSNBC and Fox News Channel are devoting

significant resources to coverage of the St. Louis visit.

CNN European correspondent Jim Bitterman is traveling with

the pope, and coverage from St. Louis will be supplemented by Chicago bureau chief Jeff

Flock, among others. Sister networks CNN en Español and CNN International will also air

live reports, and they may be able to carry more extensive coverage at times.

MSNBC will go live Tuesday morning, as Chris Jansing -- who

will be the network's lead correspondent during the visit -- co-hosts Morning Line

from the Arch grounds. FNC will have two correspondents from Chicago and one from New

York.

In addition to numerous live news reports, each network

plans extensive coverage from the TWA Dome Wednesday morning, where 90,000-plus are

expected to celebrate mass with the pope.

Luckily for news executives, the juggling should get a

little easier when the two stories collide early Tuesday afternoon at the airport in St.

Louis, as the president greets the pope when he arrives following several days in Mexico

City.

Two networks providing extensive live coverage of the papal

visit may benefit from the news channels' divided attention: Eternal Word Television

Network, with access to 55 million households; and Odyssey Channel, with access to 30

million-plus.

For Jeff Weber, president of Odyssey Productions, the

"Trip to the Americas," as it is billed on his network, has no challengers for

top story. "There's no question in my mind where the nets' priorities are going to be

-- in Washington. We'll be sticking to our priority."

That means more than 20 hours of live programming from

Mexico City and St. Louis, special panels on core show News Odyssey and a number of

background stories.

Another network that has covered the pope on his previous

visits to the United States won't be part of the crowd this time: C-SPAN, which wanted to

carry the arrival ceremony live, opted out less than a week before the visit.

"Unfortunately, the licensing fee was really high, and

there were restrictions on how many times we could air it," explained C-SPAN

spokesman Rich Fahle.