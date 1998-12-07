Cable Museum Ready for Big Time

One score and four years ago, cable television's fathers

brought forth the notion of a center devoted to preserving the story of cable's birth and

ascent. The idea, recalls its originator, Ben Conroy, promptly died.

"The response was not enthusiastic enough to put

together a fund-raising effort," recalled Conroy, who was one of the Cable TV

Pioneers, a group of cable executives established in 1968 as a social and networking

organization.

But like cable itself, the Pioneers never gave up,

eventually securing a small library and museum at Pennsylvania State University, State

College, Pa.

And like cable, the National Cable Television Center and

Museum has suddenly burst onto the fast track. After years of languishing in small-budget,

out-of-the-way obscurity, the center has been relocated to Denver, where it has been the

beneficiary of a wildly successful fund-raising campaign that will produce a lavish,

state-of-the-art facility in the year 2000.

The cable center, which will break ground next spring and

open late the following year, will be more than just a research library and museum

celebrating the dramatic changes in technology and programming. The 41,925-square-foot

building on University of Denver property will also feature a Hall of Fame Pavilion, an

indoor theater and outdoor amphitheater, and training, research and service programs.

"I think it's going to be quite extraordinary,"

said Gail Sermersheim, vice-president, general manager for Home Box Office and a member of

the center's board of directors. "It's something in which the industry can be very,

very proud."

Conroy, who, as head of the NCTA's "pole line"

committee, had helped stave off the telephone companies' attempts to access people's

television sets via phone lines, enabling cable to survive its infancy, agreed, adding,

"It is way beyond what I would have conceived."

Conroy's original inspiration came from an NCTA meeting

where a guest speaker mentioned a 1915 David Sarnoff oral history in broadcast

television's collection.

The library Conroy subsequently proposed in 1974 would have

contained personal papers and magazines. After that idea failed to catch fire, he left the

project on the back burner until the early 1980s, when he was inspired by a Navy oral

history project that brought back his own Navy days.

This time around he teamed up with attorney and former NCTA

chairman George Barco, who had played an instrumental role in defending the industry early

on. When both men realized that cable's pioneers were starting to die off, they attacked

the idea of a library with greater urgency.

Barco had connections at Penn State, and there, beginning

in 1983, he teamed up with Marlowe Froke, now the center's president, to bring the library

to life.

The center began collecting material in 1985, signed papers

making the Pioneers an ad hoc advisory board in 1986, and -- after raising $2 million --

opened in 1988. The library, Froke recalled, consisted mainly of early trade publications

and contemporary subscriptions. Personal papers and oral histories were added gradually.

The museum featured a small exhibit focusing mostly on cable technology.

Controversy

But when the museum opened, it also reconstituted the board

to include some contemporary cable leaders. Bill Bresnan, president of MSO Bresnan

Communications and chairman of the center, recollected that they went to the pioneers and

said, "We need to be authorized to represent the cable industry; they gave us that

authority."

And that, Froke said, changed everything. The newcomers,

many of whom were not based in the Northeast as the Pioneers had largely been, began

pushing for changes.

The main controversy focused on the center's the location.

Penn State -- close to the northeastern Pennsylvania hills where some believe cable was

born -- was viewed by the newcomers as too remote to provide proper access or gain

attention for The Cable Center.

Additionally, the library and museum were stuck down in a

subbasement, and the university, not the cable executives, ultimately controlled the

decision-making and even the group's nonprofit status.

Bresnan said, "I do remember pleading with Penn

State" to be allowed to pursue the newcomers' vision; he argued that the paltry $3

million raised to date to fund the center showed that the cable industry did not support

the status quo at Penn State.

So, in 1991, the center was reconfigured, and the governing

body was formalized as a board of directors, with the newcomers at the helm. One of the

new committees formed by board chairman Bresnan was a site and affiliations committee. Its

efforts were met with utter indifference by Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, New York and

Washington, D.C.

Daniels' Role

But then Bill Daniels stepped in. Daniels is often

considered the one of the fathers of cable television for his roles in bringing cable to

the western states, establishing the industry's leading brokerage and investment banks and

founding the NCTA. Now he played godfather to the cable center, offering to find it a home

in Denver.

Daniels hosted a breakfast, bringing out the mayor, the

lieutenant governor of Colorado, local business and cable people, and representatives from

the University of Denver. The meeting, Bresnan remembered, was a huge success.

"There were a lot of things that made it right,"

he said. Perhaps most important was that "we have a very good relationship with the

university."

One major issue was that the university, which provided a

99-year lease for a dollar per year, would allow the center to be a freestanding

organization with its own 501C3 nonprofit status and its own self-governing board of

directors. (At Penn State, the center's board of advisers had only been allowed to make

suggestions to the school.)

And, Froke said, Daniels continued helping, putting up $1

million and providing administrative personnel to help with the transition. Eventually,

the results even changed the minds of the old-timers who had fought to keep the center at

Penn State.

Conroy was one of those who were unhappy with the new

direction being taken, and he resigned from the board. But while he originally disagreed

with the efforts to move the center from Penn State, the subsequent success in Denver has

changed his mind.

"My initial skepticism has evaporated," he says

now. "I commend them on a doing a marvelous job."

A Big Job

That job began in 1995, Froke said, with several years of

planning. Thanks to Daniels' aid, the group commissioned a study for a strategic master

plan, spending two years identifying worthwhile programming ideas and developing an

architectural plan.

Denver-based RNL Design was hired as architect, while Ralph

Appelbaum & Associates of New York (which had worked on the U.S. Holocaust Memorial

Museum in Washington, D.C., and the Newseum) was brought in to create the programs and

layout.

The center also commissioned a fund-raising analysis, which

proposed an initial goal of $48 million: $3 million to continue overseeing the transition;

$15 million for the building; $20 million for an endowment for programs; and $10 million

for equipment. (This plan called for 35 full-time staffers, but Froke said that like other

museums, the center is relying heavily on volunteers and will instead eventually have a

full-time staff of 27.)

By 1997, the library and museum materials had been

transferred to Denver, and in the fall of 1997, the group was ready to begin raising

money.

While the initial total seemed daunting, Froke said the

response was immediate and overwhelming. Nearly half of the original sum came from a

handful of people who had become fabulously wealthy thanks to the cable's astonishing

growth in the past decade. Former Cablevision Industries Inc. chairman Alan Gerry gave $10

million; Tele-Communications Inc. chairman John Malone donated $5 million; the Barco

family kicked in $2.5 million; and several deep-pocketed folks, including Ted Turner and

Encore Media Group CEO John Sie, gave $1 million apiece.

Museum Is Flush

In less than a year, the amount of money raised soared past

the initial goal to $51 million, encouraging the center to raise its final bar to $54.7

million, Froke said. This sum will enable the museum to add some things back into the

plans that it had deleted for budgetary reasons. In particular, he cited a storage area

that will be converted to exhibits on technology, and expanded library space for

photographs, film, video and graphics. (There was already space for publications and

documents and technology information.)

Meanwhile, the plans for exhibits have been moving forward;

the cable center's board chose "Freedom & Choice" as the main theme for the

center's opening. Ralph Appelbaum is now developing specific exhibits working with that

theme, such as the role U.S. cable networks played in helping dismantle the Iron Curtain.

Industry consultant Paul Kagan also donated $1 million for

a display on cable and the American economy.

Still, for all the planning, Sermersheim said the most

valuable aspect of the center would harken back to Conroy's original goals -- the oral

history "which will keep alive the spirit" of the entrepreneur that made cable

flourish. Down the road the center will build a video archive accessible by major

universities around the country where students can study cable's original programming and

the impact it has had on the nation's culture.

That's not to say that the museum is going to simply dwell

on the past. Froke stressed that the museum will be forward-looking, and is even using the

word "telecommunications," as opposed to "cable," in printed

literature to reflect the growth of direct-broadcast satellite and other technologies.

And Froke said plans for the center are still being defined

as he strives to find the proper balance for its various roles. While he's organizing a

magazine for academics and opinion makers, he's also planning a weekly TV show from and

about the center that will be geared toward the public (if he can find a cable network to

pick it up).

And while there's going to be everything from single-day

symposia to undergraduate and even postgraduate degree programs, as well as collaborations

with organizations like cable-marketing group CTAM, Froke has also begun to get feedback

from the community in Denver. "They want a greater emphasis on public

programming," from tours to educational opportunities to social events.

The center is planning on 60,000 to 100,000 visitors

annually, but Froke said the initial goal "was primarily to be of service to the

cable industry." While he's "not sure how far we're going to go" in gearing

the center more toward the public, changes are being made. "We are responding to the

pressure," he said.

Sermersheim said focusing on the public is a worthy

endeavor. "The industry is always in need of better public relations and activities

that will enhance its image in the eyes of a general public," she said.

Bresnan believes the industry-oriented educational aspects

of the center are perhaps the most important components, but he acknowledged that the

center's various constituencies, including the public, must be served.

"We're going to have to learn how we fit in," he

said.