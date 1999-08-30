Cable Movies Beat Summertime Blues

August has been really hot for original movies on cable,

with made-for-TV films breaking ratings records for a wide variety of cable networks.

The evening of Sunday, Aug. 22, proved to be a special

bonanza for cable, even though it had two original movies competing head-to-head that

night from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Turner Network Television's You Know My Name and Fox

Family Channel's Au Pair.

VH1 -- part of the flock of cable networks that have gotten

into the original-movie business and that are seeing results -- also premiered a

made-for-TV movie that night.

You Know My Name,a Western starring Sam

Elliott, posted a 6.4 rating for its premiere play Aug. 22, delivering 4.4 million

households, according to Nielsen Media Research data supplied by Turner Entertainment

Research. The three plays of the film on TNT that night were seen by 17.7 million

different viewers.

You Know My Name'spremiere also ranked No. 2

among all cable shows during the week of Aug. 16 through 22, and it was the

third-most-watched original-movie premiere in TNT's history.

Boosted by the movie's performance, TNT ranked No. 1 in

primetime for basic cable the week of Aug. 16 with a 2.4 rating, just a sliver ahead of

USA Network, which posted a 2.3.

Fox Family's premiere of its original movie, Au Pair,

earned a 5.0 rating -- the greatest viewership ever for a single program during the

network's 22-year history, officials said last week. In fact, Au Pair was the

fifth-highest-rated cable program for the week of Aug. 16.

A peak audience of 7.2 million people tuned in to the movie

during its 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. time slot, with an average of 3.7 million homes watching. Au

Pair tallied the largest total number of households and the largest number of women 18

to 49 ever recorded in the former The Family Channel's history.

The telepic stars Gregory Harrison as a powerful CEO who

hires recent master of business administration graduate Heidi Noelle Lenhart as the nanny

for his bratty children.

During the week of Aug. 16, basic cable registered its

highest primetime share for the 1998-1999 season, according to the Cabletelevision

Advertising Bureau.

Cable not only outperformed the "Big Four"

broadcast networks by 10 percent in primetime and by almost 11 percent in total day, but

it surpassed the seven broadcast networks by almost 5 percent.

Cable's household primetime delivery for the week was 25.1

million, with a 25.2 rating and 46.2 share, versus the seven broadcasters' 23.9 million

delivery, 24.1 rating and 44.1 share, the CAB said.

The evening of Aug. 22, when the cable movies did so well,

broadcast's overall audience share was very low, according to Turner vice president of

audience development Robert Sieber.

"There's room for multiple successes for cable,"

Sieber added.

For primetime Aug. 22, basic cable did a 31.3 rating, or a

whopping 55.6 share, according to Turner. In contrast, the Big Four broadcasters only

posted a 22.3 rating, which is a 39.6 share.

On average, 31.1 million homes were tuned to cable, while

only 22.2 million were watching the Big Four.

Turner plans to release summer ratings numbers this week.

Sieber said basic cable has been averaging a 47 share in primetime, compared with the Big

Four broadcast networks' 42 share.

TNT and Fox Family weren't the only networks that did well

with their telepics this August, as other cable programmers that have ventured into

original movies reaped the fruits of their investment.

TNT's sister network, TBS Superstation, also hit a home run

with its third original movie, First Daughter. For its Aug. 15 premiere, First

Daughter did a 6.9 rating, drawing the largest audience ever for a movie on basic

cable, excluding miniseries. The movie was seen in 5.3 million households -- the largest

audience TBS has ever seen for a single program.

Lifetime Television also reaped the fruits of its

investment in original movies. Its Aug 16 premiere of The Price of a Broken Heart was

the sixth-highest-rated cable program for the week, averaging a 4.4 rating, or 3.2 million

households. It ranked right behind Au Pair's 5.0.

The Price of a Broken Heart scored the highest rating

for a Lifetime original movie this year.

VH1 aired its first two original movies in August, Sweetwater:

A True Rock Story and Ricky Nelson: Original Teen Idol.

Sweetwater premiered Aug. 15 with a 1.8 rating, making

it VH1's second-highest-rated telecast this year. Ricky Nelson debuted Aug. 22 and

posted a 1.7 rating, the network's third-highest-rated telecast so far in 1999.

Even The History Channel busted its own ratings records in

August with its original five-part miniseries, The History of Sex. The network

scored its highest ratings ever Aug. 16 with its premiere installment of The History of

Sex.

The Twentieth Century episode of the miniseries

garnered a 2.9 rating, or 1.7 million households, on its first play. Two additional

installments of The History of Sex did a 2.7 and 2.6, respectively, ranking then

Nos. 26 and 34 in the list of the top 50 basic-cable shows for the week of Aug. 16.

"We knew it would do well," History senior vice

president of programming Abbe Raven said, "and we were thrilled with its performance

the entire week."

Buoyed by the spicy series, History recorded its

highest-rated week the week of Aug. 16, according to Raven. The five parts of the

miniseries themselves averaged a 2.5 rating on their first plays, or 1.5 million homes.