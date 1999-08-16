Cable Modems Change Users Habits

The broadband-innovation group at MediaOne Group

Inc.'s MediaOne Labs has conducted several formal surveys into the behavior of its

MediaOne Express (now Road Runner) subscribers.

And the research -- conducted by the company's two

design anthropologists, Anne Page McClard and Ken Anderson -- demonstrated that the

"always-on" aspect of cable Internet services has spawned some significant

changes in subscriber lifestyles.

Among the findings:

Study participants used the Internet four times as

much as a corresponding study group of dial-up users. MediaOne Express customers accessed

the Internet for a weekly average of 22.5 hours, while dial-up users logged on for about

4.7 hours.

The always-on component of cable Internet access

made looking for information more convenient than dialing up each time. Non-computer users

often converted to frequent Internet users, with the always-on feature serving as a

catalyst. In dial-up households, non-computer users tended to remain so.

Always-on helped to integrate the Internet

experience into household tasks such as checking weather, shopping, planning events,

sending e-mail and complementing TV broadcasts.

Cable-modem users accessed the Internet sporadically

during the day, often with short sessions of "walk up and use." One household

used the Internet on 17 different occasions on a single day. Monica Marics, director of

MediaOne Labs' broadband-innovation group, referred to this tendency as

"snacking on the Internet."

Women and children were predominant users of

cable-modem service.

"Primetime" use differed between dial-up

and cable-modem users. Dial-up participants logged on to the Internet primarily during

evening hours, while cable-modem subscribers turned to the Internet at all times of the

day -- especially in the morning -- to check e-mail, weather, etc.

Subscribers moved PCs from the den and spare bedroom

to "common-use" areas, such as kitchens, reinforcing the term,

"kitchen/family-room complex." This finding lends credence and real-world

application to the spate of "Internet-appliance" products coming to market.

In cable-modem households, the Internet was often

used in conjunction with other devices, such as TVs and telephones.

Conclusions were based on interviews, observations and

tracking data from cable-modem subscribers in Greater Boston and dial-up users in the

Denver area. In all, 16 families (11 cable-modem and five dial-up) were involved.

Selection requirements for cable-modem users were:

Participants had to have children in the home full- or part-time, and they had to be

MediaOne Express subscribers for at least three months to make sure the service had been

incorporated into daily routines.

According to Marics, one purpose of the study was to find

the answer to the question, "What does broadband living mean?"

For many, it means accessing the Internet instantly for any

number of tasks. Instead of watching the cable-TV version of The Weather Channel, for

example, an always-on user could access TWC's Web site and quickly check out the

local weather, skipping the cycle of TV coverage and the wait for local information to be

displayed.

Anderson found that one big change in the perceptions of

cable-modem users was that the Internet seemed to be "closer" to the user --

sites weren't something one "went to," but something one immediately

clicked to. The phrase, "At our fingertips," was used consistently by study

participants.

One study subject commented, "Switching between

[Microsoft Corp.'s] Word [word-processing software] and the Internet was like

changing channels on the television."

The Internet's "invisibility is really what makes

it powerful," Anderson said.

McClard pointed out that in her interviews, she asked what

was more important -- the constant connection or the speed. While participants constantly

talked about the speed of their service, McClard found that "always-on meant more ...

and most of what people were doing on the Internet didn't require that much

bandwidth."

Instead of downloading large files, McClard and Anderson

found that participants were mostly sending and receiving e-mail and accessing Web sites.

"Multitasking" became commonplace. In one

instance, a Web user, while on the phone with a spouse, was able to precisely locate a

storm passing through the area on the Web, determining that the evening's softball

game was safe to proceed with. Other "multitasking" events included sending

e-mail during TV commercial breaks and accessing Web sites while cooking dinner.

The invisibility and instant availability of the Internet

increased usage as participants found more utility in the Web, enhancing their PC skills

and, in some cases, moving from casual computer users to daily users -- or, dare we say,

"geeks."

Consequently, the PC became a "family resource,"

and it found its way in many homes into the places where the family spends the majority of

its time together: the living/family room and kitchen. Conversely, Anderson and McClard

found the PCs of dial-up users to be isolated in dens and bedrooms.

A few cable-modem families even squeezed their complete PC

setups into corners of the kitchen. Of course, finding room for a tower-sized PC, monitor

and printer can be difficult.

One scenario that the research team discovered was a mother

preparing dinner and helping her children with homework while they accessed the Web on a

PC in the kitchen.

While the typical PC form factor is not yet conducive to

kitchen use, there are a few products -- both in prototype and coming to market -- that

serve to transform the kitchen into a multimedia, Web-surfing heaven.

One is the "Screenfridge," from Stockholm,

Sweden-based Electrolux Group. Debuting at a trade show in Germany earlier this year, the

Screenfridge is a combination refrigerator/computer with a touch-screen display on the

door.

The touch screen uses a virtual keyboard, and family

members can leave each other video mail or e-mail. An Internet connection allows for Web

surfing or external messaging. A recipe database contains hundreds of recipes. TV and

radio come standard. And surveillance cameras can be networked into the computer.

According to Electrolux press manager Folke Hammarlind, the

Screenfridge is in prototype stage, and the company is waiting for infrastructure support,

business plans and partners to crystallize before the unit goes to market.

Specific Internet connectivity for the Screenfridge has yet

to be worked out. But Hammarlind said Internet connectivity is a natural for the kitchen

appliance, noting that there are a number of tasks people want to do on the Internet

without going upstairs to the study to spark up the PC.

For the typical family, he added, the refrigerator is a

central part of the home. It's not only the place where food and drink are stored,

but also where post-it notes, calendars and shopping lists are displayed.

Hammarlind pointed out that the Screenfridge has several

advanced capabilities. Equipped with a bar-code scanner, the unit can keep track of

grocery items inside. A radio transmitter can then send a signal with that bar-code

information to a store.

"We're looking at working together with service

and information providers," Hammarlind said, adding that the company is still lining

up partners and its business model.

Much smaller in scale, but packing plenty of functionality

into a small box, is CMi Worldwide's "Advantage 2000." The unit combines a

128-channel cable-ready TV, stereo audio CD, DVD, "one-touch" Internet dial-up

access and an Ethernet connection.

A countertop version is due in the fourth quarter of this

year, while a flip-screen version (for placement under cabinets) is due in the first

quarter of 2000.

Unlike today's PCs, which may not fare well in a

fast-moving kitchen environment, the Advantage 2000 includes a washable greaseproof and

shockproof keyboard and remote.

"The kitchen is the room in the home where decisions

are made," says Heidi Mikkelsen, project coordinator for CMi Worldwide. The Advantage

2000 will eventually be outfitted with networking capabilities to control other

silicon-enabled appliances.

While Mikkelsen couldn't say when the Advantage 2000

would be "broadband-ready," she did note, "We're talking to people in

every industry out there."