Cable Hall Will Induct Six; Museum Gets Gift

The Cable Television Hall of Fame will induct six members

May 3: cable pioneers Bill Daniels, Bob Magness, Irving Kahn, Martin Malarkey, George

Barco and Milton Shapp

In addition, Yolanda Barco and the estate of her late

father, George Barco, pledged $2 million to the National Cable Television Center and

Museum in Denver, and the gift will be extended by $250,000 with a cash gift from the

Barco-Duratz Foundation.

Barco was a cable pioneer based in Pennsylvania who founded

Meadville Master Antenna Inc. in 1952, and he served as general counsel of the

Pennsylvania Cable Television Association for 25 years. He was also co-founder of what is

now known as Pennsylvania Cable Network, a 24-hour public-affairs and education network.

Yolanda Barco practiced law with her father from 1950 until

his death in 1989, and she is currently president of PCN.

William Bresnan, chairman of the Cable Center's board

and chairman and president of Bresnan Communications Co., said $1 million of the gift

would be earmarked for the design and construction of the international headquarters

building of the center, where the center library will be housed. The library will be named

after Yolanda Barco and her father.

The other $1 million is set to be an endowment to provide

ongoing financial support for the library. The $250,000 cash gift is being used for the

center's current operational expenses.

Daniels, chairman of Daniels Communications Inc., who is

known as the 'Father of Cable,' was an early cable-system builder, and he owned

one of the largest and most prominent brokerage firms in the cable industry. He is the

only Hall of Fame inductee still living.

Magness, who died in November 1996, was founder and

chairman of the board of giant MSO Tele-Communications Inc.

Kahn, founder of TelePrompTer, entered the cable business

in 1958. He became one of the largest cable operators in the country, and he pioneered

pay-per-view events on cable TV, the wiring of urban areas and innovative financial

strategies to purchase cable systems.

Malarkey, a radio and television retailer in Pottsville,

Pa., was inspired by a wired master-antenna-television system that he saw at the

Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York in 1949, and he built a cable-television system in

Pottsville a few years later. He pioneered the concept of a fee for installation and a

monthly fee for service, as well as municipal franchising. Malarkey was also a founder of

the National Cable Television Association, and he served as its first chairman from 1951

to 1956.

Shapp founded Jerrold Corp. in 1947. By 1960, Jerrold sold

well over one-half of the equipment used in the construction of cable systems, and it had

also become the largest cable operator in the country. The Justice Department forced

Jerrold to sell most of its systems the following year, but the company remained a leading

supplier, and it was the forerunner to General Instrument Corp. Shapp left the industry in

1966 to concentrate on politics, and he served two terms as governor of Pennsylvania from

1971 to 1979.