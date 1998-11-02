Cable Gains Across the Board in Oct.

ESPN and USA Network tied for first place in primetime

ratings in October, with the sports channel doubling its numbers from a year ago thanks to

a boost from its National Football League games.

ESPN was up just over 100 percent, to a 2.2 rating in

primetime, according to Nielsen Media Research data supplied by Turner Entertainment

Research last week

"The National Football League has caused a halo effect

across all of our programming," said Artie Bulgrin, ESPN's vice president of

research and sales development, in a prepared statement.

ESPN and USA, which saw a 10 percent lift, were followed by

Nickelodeon, with a 2.1 rating in primetime, up 5 percent from last year's 2.0.

Turner Network Television came next, with a 2.0 rating, down 20 percent from a year ago,

mainly because it lost the NFL..

Coming off its best third quarter ever, basic cable is

continuing its ratings steamroll during this new season, according to Robert Sieber, vice

president of audience development for Turner Broadcasting System Inc.

For the first five weeks of the season, cable's

ratings in primetime were up 16 percent, to a 23.3 from a 20.1. In contrast, The "Big

Four" broadcast networks have dropped 10 percent, to a 32.7 from a 36.5, according to

Nielsen.

Sieber continued to stress that cable's growth is

across a broad group of networks. Out of 35 cable networks, 30 delivered more audience in

primetime during the first four weeks of the season, he said.

In October, the all-news channels continued to reap the

benefits of the Monica Lewinsky White House sex scandal. Fox News Channel's primetime

ratings jumped 400 percent versus a year ago, to a 0.5, while MSNBC was up 150 percent, to

a 0.5. And Cable News Network grew by 29 percent, to a 0.9.

Among the ratings losers in October was Fox Family Channel,

which relaunched in August. It averaged a 0.9 rating, down 31 percent from a year ago,

although it boasted that it has succeeded in attracting younger viewers this year. And FX

was down 36 percent, to a 0.7.

As for TNT, with the NFL factored out, the network's

primetime ratings would be slightly ahead of last year's, Sieber said.

E! Entertainment Television and CNBC earned handsome

increases in their October primetime ratings. E! was up 67 percent, to a 0.5, while CNBC

-- with extensive Lewinsky coverage in primetime -- rose 75 percent, to a 0.7.

Cable is continuing to attract kids in droves, outpacing

broadcast. For the first time ever, more kids are watching basic cable than the seven

broadcast networks combined in primetime, Sieber said.

Nickelodeon is enjoying especially great success with one

of the primetime shows that it debuted two months ago, The Wild Thornberrys. The

show has been averaging a 6.2 rating, second only to Nick's weeknight airing of its

hit Rugrats.

In October, Nick's new "Nickel-O-Zone"

primetime block for kids registered a 31 percent increase in ratings over the same time

period last year.