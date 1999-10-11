Cable, DBS Fan Must-Carry Flames

Washington -- Lawmakers trying to finalize satellite

legislation got hit from both sides last week on the issue of mandatory carriage of local

TV signals by direct-broadcast satellite carriers.

The cable industry urged Congress not to back away from

plans to require DBS carriers to carry all local TV stations, while the satellite players

were pulling in the opposite direction.

National Cable Television Association president Robert

Sachs said in an Oct. 1 letter to Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Orrin Hatch

(R-Utah), "It would cause great concern to our industry" if the must-carry

provisions were watered down.

Sachs said the cable industry has lived with must-carry for

30 years. To let DBS provide less than a full complement of signals, he added, "would

create a serious competitive imbalance among multichannel-video distributors."

Three days later, Hatch heard from the DBS side in a letter

from EchoStar Communications Corp. and the National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative,

which resells DirecTV Inc. service.

In the letter, EchoStar chairman Charlie Ergen and NRTC

president Bob Phillips said must-carry rules should be relaxed because the legislation as

it exists would codify a "digital divide" that would deny rural markets the

ability to receive local TV signals via satellite.

"'Must-carry' requirements must be

re-examined," Ergen and Phillips said.

Not to be outdone, DirecTV penned its own letter to Hatch,

which was largely a response to the NCTA's analysis of the must-carry issue.

DirecTV president Eddy Hartenstein said the NCTA's

reason for pressing for enactment of full must-carry was to confine DBS local-signal

service to a limited number of markets.

"[The] NCTA has an interest in seeing local-into-local

service offered in as few markets as possible because cable operators know that a fully

competitive DBS service is a real threat to their monopoly status," Hartenstein said.

Two weeks ago, Hatch became chairman of the 18-member

House-Senate panel that is trying to write a single bill that would allow DBS carriers to

provide local TV signals throughout the entire local market for the first time.

Hatch wants to conclude the negotiations as quickly as

possible, revamping the Satellite Home Viewer Act.

The cable industry agreed to support the legislation (H.R.

1554 and S. 247), provided that DBS carriers were required to carry all signals in a

market.

Congress responded by mandating full must-carry, but not

until Jan. 1, 2002 -- a phase-in designed to accommodate DBS' channel-capacity

limitations.

But now, EchoStar and the NRTC are making a last-minute

push to change the compromise.

They want the 2002 date postponed indefinitely, claiming

that they can't serve rural markets if they chew up channel capacity by offering

every TV signal in the large markets. On prior occasions, Ergen has called for no

must-carry until a DBS provider has 15 percent market share.

"DBS holds the greatest promise of any extant

technology to deliver to all of America the full range of telecommunications technology,

but there is a very real threat of an urban/rural divide if viewing choices remain limited

and costly," Ergen and Phillips said.

In his letter, Sachs said the cable industry was firm about

"inclusion of a date-certain, full must-carry requirement" because DBS should

not enjoy too many regulatory advantages over cable.

For example, he noted, a DBS carrier is obligated to carry

all local signals only to the extent that it elects to offer any local signals at all.

Cable operators, meanwhile, can't sell subscribers Home Box Office or Cable News

Network unless they buy the broadcast basic tier first.

"The conferees should reject any attempt to further

extend the must-carry effective date or reduce the scope of the satellite must-carry

provision to something less than 'full' must-carry, or to effectively do so by

delegating such authority to the FCC [Federal Communications Commission]," Sachs

said.

Hatch ordered congressional staff to begin work on a final

draft. One cable-industry lawyer said it was unlikely that a final bill would remove the

Jan. 1, 2002, date. "I don't believe there is major interest in substantial

revision to must-carry," the lawyer said.

Robert Kaimowitz, a DBS analyst for ING Barings Furman Selz

LLC, said he didn't view must-carry in a negative light. Instead, he felt that it

would force DBS to add enough capacity to carry every local TV signal and further

challenge the dominance of the cable industry.

"I think must-carry will wind up being positive for

the satellite industry. It's going to force the DBS companies to launch spot-beam

satellites," Kaimowitz said.