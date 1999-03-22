Cable Beats DBS to HDTV Punch

New York --While direct-broadcast satellite companies

failed to meet their much-hyped goals of delivering high-definition television last fall

and again this spring, at least one cable company here has quietly hooked up a small

number of customers to Home Box Office's new HDTV feed, which launched early this

month.

Time Warner Cable spokesman Mike Luftman confirmed that the

company is providing the signal free and in the clear in upgraded areas of Manhattan to

subscribers who own HDTV sets.

Because copy-protection issues have not yet been ironed

out, Time Warner is sending HBO's HDTV signal via cable directly to the television

using the 8VSB (vestigial-sideband) modulation standard chosen by digital terrestrial

broadcasters.

Time Warner will migrate to a more bandwidth-friendly 256

QAM (quadrature amplitude modulation) scheme as soon as HDTV-compatible set-top boxes are

ready.

HDTV owners currently don't need subscriptions to HBO

to receive the HDTV feed from Time Warner. But Luftman said the odds are high that

consumers who have purchased expensive HDTV sets are already HBO subscribers.

And since there are "literally a handful" of Time

Warner subscribers watching HBO's HDTV feed, Luftman said, it's not a financial

issue today.

"We want to do everything that we can to encourage

HDTV," Luftman said. The MSO will make the HDTV signal available in other upgraded

markets, as well, if subscribers ask for it.

Time Warner has the capacity to carry as many as 24 HDTV

channels on upgraded systems, Luftman said.

Cablevision Systems Corp. also confirmed that it is making

HBO's HDTV feed available to subscribers in its rebuilt systems on Long Island, N.Y.