Cable Anti-Theft Crusade Hits Web

Baltimore -- Cable-industry executives who want

cable-service pirates to walk the plank are expanding their crusade into the Internet,

where high-tech crooks are heavily promoting their black boxes and other illegal wares.

In fact, Showtime Networks Inc. vice president of sales and

affiliate marketing Ralph Valenti -- speaking at a "Theft of Service" panel at

the East Coast Cable '99 show here last week -- said the industry's Anti-Theft

Cable Task Force is becoming the Broadband & Internet Security Task Force.

The task force's latest name change reflects the

changing cable industry and the fact that tech-savvy pirates rely heavily on the Web to

promote their theft devices to consumers, Valenti said.

He and the other panelists estimated that cable theft is a

$5 billion to $6 billion annual problem. They didn't break down those numbers, but

the National Cable Television Association has previously said that its estimate of $6

billion in annual theft losses excludes pay-per-view.

Those illegal "entrepreneurs" are raking in

between $500 million and $1 billion yearly from pirating devices, General Instrument Corp.

director of security programs Stan Durey said.

Whatever estimates are used, Valenti said, "An

extraordinary amount" of revenues is being lost in theft of basic-cable service

alone.

The task force is trying different approaches to get both

the industry and the public behind the anti-theft crusade.

For the industry, Valenti said, the focus is on the fact

that reducing such theft represents "a revenue opportunity" -- and a significant

one, even if just one-third of the illegals are converted to paying customers.

For the public, he said, the latest spots -- available from

Dan Backo, director of the NCTA's Office of Cable Signal Theft -- the emphasis is on

parents as role models. "What kind of example are you setting for your

children?" the spots ask, before closing with, "It's not only wrong --

it's a crime."

Past industry spots threatening jail time didn't work,

Valenti said, because the public knows that won't happen. As proof, he showed clips

from fall-1998 focus-group sessions in which consumers in three markets agreed.

Those sessions also indicated that cable-operator employees

are among those contributing to cable theft, and that consumers see telephone companies as

more prone to crack down on illegal hookups than cable.

Further complicating the industry's crackdown hopes is

the fact that federal prosecutors tend to focus only on those cases involving hefty dollar

losses, and little or no action is being taken at the state level, the speakers said.

Still, the potential for theft will only escalate in the

new era, as operators move into digital, Internet access, telephony and other enhanced

services, Backo and Durey warned. Moreover, consumers have no incentive to buy digital

services if they're getting analog service free, albeit illegally, Backo pointed out.

Pam Stuart, a Washington, D.C.-based attorney who

represents Backo's office, said another promising development is that the Department

of Justice is forming a task force to target Internet crime.

She urged cable executives to contact the DOJ in order to

add cable concerns to that unit's agenda.