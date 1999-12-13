Cable-Access Roads Lead to FCCs Lathen

Deborah Lathen, chief of the Cable Services Bureau at the Federal Communications

Commission, is playing a central role as the agency develops its policies on cable

Internet access. Despite some heavy criticism, the FCC has resolved to let the marketplace

rule the actions of cable operators, she said. In an edited interview with Multichannel

News Washington bureau chief Ted Hearn, Lathen said her bureau intends to forward

digital must-carry recommendations to the five commissioners by Dec. 31.

MCN: Did you think you'd be at the center of so many

high-profile controversies when you took the job more than a year ago?

DL: Nope, I didn't. In fact, I remember commissioner

[Harold] Furchtgott-Roth telling me that basically, the biggest thing I was going to have

to face was digital must-carry. Of course, we've seen a lot of things besides digital

must-carry.

MCN: What's been the biggest surprise?

DL: I would have never predicted the AT&T

[Corp.] mergers. You know, I didn't predict the first one, and I certainly wouldn't have

predicted the second one, so the AT&T-TCI [Tele-Communications Inc.] merger, and then

the proposed AT&T-MediaOne [Group Inc.] merger. And of course, that gave much more

significance to the ownership rules, much more significance, when we were dealing with

them all in the merger context.

MCN: I guess for you, topic No. 1 -- and probably

Nos. 2, 3, 4 and 5, as well -- has to be open access, which the cable industry calls

forced access. Why is the FCC refusing to intervene in this area?

DL: Well, I will restate what we've been saying for

about a year now, and that is because we believe this is a nascent market, and it just

does not make any sense at this point in time to try to introduce regulation to a

brand-new marketplace.

When we're looking at basically 1 million cable-modem

subscribers and around 250,000 or so DSL [digital subscriber line] subscribers out of a

universe of 30 million or more Internet users we don't think this is the

appropriate time to intervene with regulations based upon a 65-year-old regulatory scheme.

MCN: Didn't you also say that part of the problem is

definitional -- that people who are advocating open access haven't been consistent or

uniform in what they mean?

DL: Well, yeah, I mean, we've gotten different

answers for open access. We've gotten from regulation like program access, to full Title

II unbundling, to any variation in between full Title II unbundling. No one's come up with

a consistent definition of open access, or let alone been able to tell us what type of

regulatory scheme you'd be looking at.

MCN: Why is the FCC even bothering to monitor a

service such as broadband Internet access over cable -- a service that chairman William

Kennard has called nascent? It would seem by definition not to need any monitoring at all.

DL: I don't think that's accurate, because we are

looking at the marketplace, and the reason why you want to monitor is because we want to

make certain that gatekeepers are not arising, and we want to make certain that an

irreversibly closed system doesn't get built. So it's very important for us I think not

only as an obligation, but I think it's our responsibility to do so.

MCN: The FCC released a broadband-access report a

couple of weeks ago. What did you find?

DL: We invited a whole universe of people and

organizations to come and talk to us. We had ISPs [Internet-service providers], we had

OSPs [online-service providers], we had consumer-advocate groups, we had the RBOCs

[regional Bell operating companies], we had CLECs [competitive local-exchange carriers],

we had investment bankers. I mean we had a whole arsenal of people come in, talk to us and

tell us about the market.

We did our [broadband] 706 report [in February], and we

wanted to see if there had been any changes in the marketplace since the time we conducted

our 706 report. And what the report found was that the market is a nascent marketplace,

that no one could come up with a cogent definition of what open access meant, and that the

majority of investors we spoke to said imposing regulation at this time would actually

serve as a disincentive for investments.

So basically, what we found from conducting these

monitoring sessions is that our policy really for now is the right policy. And we

recognize, [as] many people told us, that there were risks involved. We recognize the

risk, and we have taken actions through monitoring. Our monitoring helps us to make

certain that we're mitigating against those risks.

MCN: Critics of your report said it did not consider

the point that failure to intervene now had its own serious risk. Their point is that

cable's Internet-access strategy could clobber so many ISPs that FCC action in the future

would be too late. What's your reaction to that kind of criticism and argument?

DL: We considered all viewpoints, and this is not a

task one undertakes very easily. It's very difficult, but we had to make some difficult

decisions. We believe in the marketplace, and we believe that the marketplace is going to

sort this out.

MCN: Because people are not clear what they mean by

open access, does this mean the FCC wouldn't be sure what to do if it decided to

intervene?

DL: There are many factors, OK? This is a new baby,

and you're trying to figure out how it's going to grow and what it's going to be. So I

can't just tell you that this is the only factor we're looking at.

We're also looking at structural issues. As I said, we're

making certain, [and the Office of Engineering and Technology] has been looking to make

certain, that irreversibly [closed] systems aren't being built. So that's just one of the

factors.

MCN: Has the FCC given any thought to what its

reaction is going to be if the city of Portland, Ore., prevails in its case against

AT&T? Have you assigned staff to review the FCC's options if Portland wins and imposes

open access on AT&T, or thought about what that implies for the FCC's hands-off

policy?

DL: Well, of course, the General Counsel's office

and the Office of Policy and Planning -- we all sit down and we discuss these scenarios,

but it would be premature for us to come up with any conclusions, since Portland hasn't

ruled.

MCN: A lot of the articles coming out of the

Portland oral argument said the court had to decide whether AT&T was offering a cable

service or a telecommunications service. What did you think of that focus?

DL: We were very pleased with it because we felt

that this was really important information that the court needed. The parties stipulated

that this was a Title VI cable service. And we felt that it was important for the court to

know that the Federal Communications Commission, which has the jurisdiction to decide

that, hasn't decided it -- that it could be a telecom service or an information service.

The most important thing was that we wanted the court to

know that just because the parties stipulated it, that didn't mean it was necessarily so.

So we were pleased that the court read and listened to our brief.

MCN: Many people focus on the relevant product

market in this debate. Does the FCC consider high-speed access a separate product market?

DL: We haven't made that determination.

MCN: Didn't you imply in your monitoring report that

there was one product market because you said cable had about 3 percent of the entire

Internet-access universe, which meant that it was small player?

DL: The commission really hasn't made that

determination yet. I could tell you my personal opinion, but I won't.

MCN: Are you encouraging cable companies to sign

deals with third-party ISPs?

DL: The chairman has always favored marketplace

solutions. And we always encourage the parties to get together and to try to come up with

marketplace solutions, because we believe they know their businesses better than we do.

And we also believe agreements that they reach are more likely to be kept, because they'll

come up with terms that are agreeable to them. So the answer to your question is yes, of

course, we encourage marketplace solutions.

MCN: Since your answer is yes, how is that

consistent with letting the marketplace work? Do these people really need the FCC to tell

them to do this?

DL: Well, we're not telling them what to do. We are

not involved in any negotiations or discussions telling the parties what to do. We're just

basically asking them to go and to get together and talk, so yeah, it's not at all

inconsistent.

MCN: Have you seen a what I would call a template

letter between AT&T and MindSpring Enterprises Inc. that lays out some kind of

open-access regime after AT&T's exclusivity agreement with Excite@Home Corp. expires

in 2002?

DL: I have not seen the template letter from

AT&T and MindSpring. I would love to see one, but I haven't seen one.

MCN: What's the agency's posture going forward --

more monitoring?

DL: We're doing the 706 report so we'll be

gathering information again.

And we're certainly looking at what monitoring sessions we

should continue with.

MCN: Internet Ventures Inc. has a petition pending

seeking the authority to use cable commercial leased-access rules to provide broadband

Internet access. That's been kicking around since June. When can we expect a decision?

DL: I think pretty soon. We're working on it. I

can't give you a definite date, but we'll be getting it done pretty soon.

MCN: Why is it taking so long for the agency to act

on this one?

DL: I don't think that's taking long for us to act

on it. It's an issue that we're considering among many, many other things that you know

we've been busy with these past couple of months.

MCN: I've heard that you were going to postpone

action on this petition until after the Portland case came down.

DL: That's not true.

MCN: Critics of the FCC's new cable horizontal and

attribution rules said they were shaped to help AT&T get its merger with MediaOne

through the FCC. And they pointed to the rule insulating limited partnerships in which one

of the partners shows no material involvement in programming selection. Were these rules

crafted to help ease AT&T's merger issues?

DL: No, no. The purpose of the rules was to strike a

balance, and the balance was to allow the companies to compete in this new area --

advanced services -- and yet at the same time to not allow them to unduly influence

programming in their traditional areas. And it was a difficult balance to strike, but it's

one that we believe we struck.

MCN: By a lot of people's math, AT&T is way

above the 30 percent cap you imposed. Does it even matter, with the statute declared

unconstitutional and with your rules stayed, in terms of their merger?

DL: The rules state that they do have to come into

compliance. I think we changed it from 60 days to 180 days within the court's mandate that

they have to come into compliance. It's on public notice already that we have asked

AT&T to tell us how they would be in compliance with the horizontal and attribution

rules. So that is one of the things that we are reviewing in the merger, and that's on the

public record.

MCN: What is the agency's time frame for acting on

the AT&T-MediaOne merger?

DL: I can't tell you that now because we're still in

discussions about that, and we're getting lots and lots of comments and things in. And I'm

not in a position to tell you what that deadline's going to be yet.

MCN: Can you say when the cable bureau will make a

recommendation to the commissioners?

DL: Not at this point in time, I can't. I am not

able to do that now.

MCN: Let's talk about digital must-carry. What's the

current time frame for a decision on that issue?

DL: I can't speak as to when the commission would

decide it, but our target for the bureau was to have something in December and

December is not over. We're still going to keep working toward our target, and we'll just

keep trying to get as close as we possibly can to the December target.

MCN: You have some tough calls to make here. What

has been the most difficult aspect of dealing with the digital must-carry debate?

DL: It may be that the parties are just so dug in on

their sides. It's such a standoff between the two of them. That may be it. And otherwise,

I just approach them like I do all of the other proceedings that we have to handle. I know

it's not a very good answer, but they're intractable in their positions.

MCN: So there's going to be litigation, right?

DL: You know that there's going to be litigation. So

we're always very careful about our record and how we do it. But you know there's going to

be litigation involved because they're really just so dug in. The good news that we've

seen is the retransmission-consent agreements that have been negotiated with the major

networks.

MCN: The cable industry argued in favor of letting

the marketplace work here, and other commission officials have said that to the extent the

marketplace is working, there's less reason for the agency to get involved. Are you

waiting to see what happens in this retransmission-consent round to find out how

comprehensive a digital must-carry rule might have to be?

DL: No, I wouldn't say that we're waiting. We're

watching it, but we're not holding back on doing anything. We're watching it to see what's

developing and where it's going. We continually assess what's going on in terms of

retransmission consent.

MCN: President Clinton just signed new

satellite-competition legislation. Are you looking forward to implementing this law and to

the potential of promoting satellite competition to cable?

DL: Sure. We said to Congress last year that we were

looking then to bring local into local, and to make DBS [direct-broadcast satellite] a

viable competitor to cable, so we're happy to see this coming about. The time frames are

pretty tight, but we'll make it happen.

MCN: Do you have adequate staffing and the resources

to handle this job?

DL: You never have adequate staffing, but we always

manage to pull a rabbit out of our hat.