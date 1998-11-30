Cable Access Critical for AOL

In its filings before the Federal Communications

Commission, America Online Inc. has taken a calculated -- and bold -- risk.

It is attempting to convince the FCC to open up equal

access to Internet-broadband communications as a condition of the proposed AT&T

Corp./Tele-Communications Inc. merger.

AOL's argument: By forcing consumers to take

TCI-controlled @Home Network's content service, AT&T cuts consumer choice. After

all, AOL said, why would customers buy its service -- even at a mere $9.95 per month -- if

they've already paid $40 per month for a similar service from @Home?

The proposed solution, said Dulles, Va.-based AOL, is to

treat cable pipes the same way that the FCC treats telephone wires -- mandating an

equitable conduit that's all for one and one for all. The argument has incurred the

wrath of the company that everyone has said AOL should court: AT&T, along with the

cable industry that it hopes to represent.

Why alienate vitally important potential partners in an

effort that few observers expect to succeed? While AOL may not admit it, what's

really at stake is its very survival.

"AOL wants to be 'the' consumer online

service, and they know that to survive, they absolutely must get television-screen real

estate," said Patrick Meehan, research director of new-media technologies and

Internet strategies at Stamford, Conn.-based Gartner Group.

The latest move illustrating that strategy was AOL's

deal to acquire Netscape Communications Corp. That company's "Netcenter"

Internet portal now attracts 16 million visitors per month. The merger would give AOL

control over one of the strongest consumer e-commerce sites currently serving the Web. The

next, logical step: to leverage that portal site for the coming cable-TV set-top.

"AOL has more than 13 million subscribers, but they

ain't seen nothing in terms of numbers until they get the television screen,"

Meehan said. "That's the whole point of this battle. This is the next portal

gold rush. It's why TCI bought TV Guide, and it's why NBC bought

Snap!."

That's right, television portals: the biggest,

brightest ring that AOL hopes to grab as it rides the FCC merry-go-round. In essence, AOL

wants to become the default home page when consumers turn on their set-top-driven

television screens.

The notoriously circumspect company indicated that aim this

past March 31, when Robert Pittman, AOL's president, gave the keynote address at the

Big Picture conference, co-hosted by Schroder & Co. and Variety (a sister

publication to Multichannel News).

There, before an audience of broadcast executives, Pittman

said AOL can capitalize on the Internet's acceptance as a mass medium by focusing on

software content, rather than on access services.

Understand this last point, and AOL's maneuverings,

arguments and unflagging motivation begin to take on a sharp-edged clarity.

"Next-generation Internet is next-generation NBC,

where we finally see the true convergence of the computer and home entertainment,"

said Alan Braverman, a highly respected analyst who covers AOL for Deutsche Bank

Securities in New York. "Broadband, a la @Home, gets us to that point. And

that's where AOL wants to be."

FORGET TRANSPORT CHARGES

AOL doesn't just want to be in @Home's (or Road

Runner's) space: It wants to be @Home, analysts said. Small wonder, then, that

it's shown little interest in applying its lucrative "Bring Your Own

Access" plan to the broadband front.

The plan -- which costs AOL subscribers $9.95 per month,

instead of $21.95 -- saves AOL an average of $12 per user in monthly transport fees that

it otherwise would pay to its telecommunications providers. The result for AOL is pure

gravy -- a fact that cable analysts, @Home and AT&T readily pointed out.

So why doesn't AOL want the same setup with broadband?

Due to the expected downturn in subscription charges.

"It's more than possible that five years from

now, transport charges will be one-half of what they are now," said Tom Jermoluk,

@Home's chairman, CEO and president. "This means that if you don't have the

opportunity to capture revenues from services, then you're doomed to a declining

revenue base."

With services, though, revenue can soar, thanks to a

growing list of advertisers drawn to sites that maintain their own content, programming

and direct customer billing. It's these elements that -- when combined with stellar

customer service -- create the sort of brand loyalty that keeps customers tuning in.

That's what both @Home and Road Runner have set out to

accomplish over cable broadband. It's what AOL hopes to achieve, too. All that it has

to do is to get @Home and Road Runner out of its way.

AOL'S TACTICS

In its first, most visible tactic to achieve that goal, AOL

filed two comments with the FCC. One seeks to make open cable access a condition of the

merger. The other comes down to declaring cable as a common carrier -- a fate that cable

companies fervently wish to avoid.

Clearly, these are complicated issues that potentially

involve massive government intervention in a market that is still being formed. Whether

the FCC will, or even can, intervene remains a matter of great debate. However the FCC

acts, one thing is clear: AOL will not give up until it dines at cable's feast.

"I do think that AOL will be successful in

transitioning to broadband, although it might not be obvious today how they will do

it," Braverman said. "They have until 2001 to figure it out."

Why 2001? Because Braverman forecasts that by year-end

2000, @Home will have between 2 million and 2.5 million subscribers, and AOL will have 24

million. "That's why 2001 will be the first year that AOL really has to get its

broadband act together," he said. "That's a long time from now, and I

expect it to happen."

But is it long enough? Will the competitive landscape have

changed so radically by 2001 that the FCC will feel compelled to step in? The critical

question facing the industry hinges on whether, or when, cable will be viewed as a common

carrier, because without that, AOL can't break into the top 10 cable-served markets.

"At first, AOL has to push for common carrier so that

it can compete in the same landscape that it does now," Meehan said. "Then, the

agenda becomes how to push the portal strategy for broadband."

WILD CARD

Of course, anything potentially involving government

intervention is a major wild card, with issues of fairness and reasonableness sometimes

taking a backseat to other concerns -- like the role of "bundling" in reducing

consumer choice.

So how does the FCC view AOL's comments? First,

consider the proposed AT&T-TCI merger:

"I've not decided this issue at all," said

Susan Ness, one of the FCC commissioners reviewing the AT&T/TCI deal. "Our first

concern is that we can't contravene the law, even if we think that it's in the

public good.

"Second, we should consider whether there are

technical or other fundamental differences between cable and telephony where it makes

sense to bundle one and not the other. And last, I look at the unintended consequences to

a competitive marketplace. We shouldn't pick winners or losers. We should let the

market decide," Ness added.

Tough call? Then ponder the fact that the FCC definitely

wants to see increased competition for the most vital of all consumer services: the local,

residential telephone loop.

This was what Congress wanted when it passed the

Telecommunications Act of 1996, and it's what the FCC has been chartered to help

achieve. Right now, proponents argue that the AT&T/TCI combo offers the best

likelihood of providing consumers with such competitive choice. That's why few

observers predicted that the FCC will impose the sort of conditions on the merger that AOL

is asking for.

The commission said it will act on AT&T's

application by the second quarter of 1999, which brings up the common-carrier issue, known

in FCC-speak as "706b." Here's where things get particularly murky.

"We explicitly asked that cable not be declared a

common carrier," said George Vradenburg, senior vice president and general counsel

representing AOL before the FCC. Instead, AOL wants all of the unbundling normally

associated with common-carrier status.

How the FCC sees it: "You could say that we are

looking to see if cable should be deemed a common carrier," said John Berresford, a

senior antitrust lawyer in the commission's Common Carrier Bureau and the staff

attorney writing the report that will eventually be submitted to Congress. "That

would be the first legal step that we would have to take if we came out in favor [of

AOL's comments]."

Berresford was careful to reveal nothing of his thinking on

the subject. But, according to those familiar with both the issues and with the FCC, a

number of issues will influence the commission's decision, and the primary factor

will be competition.

Today, relatively few homes have access to two-way

broadband pipes of any sort. That will change as cable, telecommunications and satellite

companies roll out their services. Such competition will negate the need to view any one

medium (like cable) as either a monopoly or a universal service.

That's for the near term. Five or more years from now,

though, is another issue. In fact, most analysts agreed that common-carrier status could,

indeed, loom in the cable industry's future. Their only point of disagreement was how

far out that will be.

"I'd say that eventually, as cable becomes a

crucial component of communications, AOL's argument could be much more

reasonable," said Douglas Shapiro, cable analyst at Deutsche Bank Securities.

In the meantime, AOL has managed to train a hot spotlight

on the growing importance of two-way broadband communications. It's also alerted the

cable industry that it intends to participate in the industry's own game. The

question that it has to answer: How well has it been served by its current tactics?

"They were hoping that we'd run scared, and the

opposite is true," Jermoluk said. "AT&T and @Home couldn't be more

resolved to beat them in this. And so, eventually, they will want to do a deal on

commercial service. When they are, we'll be ready to do a commercial transaction that

benefits both companies."