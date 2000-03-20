CAB Sticks with Half-Day Format

New York -- At the Cabletelevision Advertising

Bureau's 18th annual Cable Advertising Conference, set for Thursday (March

23) at the New York Marriott Marquis, a nine-person panel will concentrate heavily on

interactive advertising's potential.

The half-day conference's theme will be,

"Evolution. Revolution. New Solutions."

Focusing on "the technology revolution," the

CAB's nine-person morning panel will include Wink Communications Inc. chairman Maggie

Wilderotter and WorldGate Communications Inc. senior vice president of marketing Gerard

Kunkel. Representing ad agencies will be McCann-Erickson WorldGroup media director Mark

Stewart and Carat USA president David Verklin. The Clorox Co. director of media services

Alain Zutter will represent clients.

Rounding out the panel will be two cable executives: Ed

Erhardt, president of customer marketing and sales for ESPN/ABC Sports, and Discovery

Networks U.S. president Johnathan Rodgers. Wall Street analyst Tom Wolzien of Sanford C.

Bernstein & Co. and TiVo Inc. programming and network-relations vice president Stacey

Jolna will also appear.

In a departure from past CAB conferences, the panel will be

formatted as "A Socratic Dialogue," using a series of questions to lead to

logical conclusions. That discussion will be moderated by Harvard Law School professor

Arthur Miller, who conducted a similar "Media 2000" session last month for

Advertising Age.

Addressing an audience of more than 1,200 advertising

strategists, the panelists will also likely touch on convergence-related issues, CAB CEO

Joseph Ostrow said last Thursday.

USA Networks Inc. CEO Barry Diller, who was expected to

talk about his cable networks' growing electronic-commerce ties, had to drop out. The

new keynoter is Cable News Network anchor Judy Woodruff, who will probably discuss

technology and politics, among other topics, Ostrow said.

The CAB shortened its New York event from three days to a

half-day in 1998 and changed its agenda to focus entirely on network cable. Spot and local

cable issues were then redirected into the CAB's Local Cable Sales Management

Conference. The latter will have its seventh annual outing in June in Denver.

The New York confab won't expand to a full day, Ostrow

said, because "we've developed a formula that works. [The half-day format] is

one reason why we get sold-out attendance. It's tough for [the ad community] to cut a

full day from their schedules."

Ostrow -- who has projected that this will be a $13 billion

ad-sales year for cable, including $9.6 billion for network cable -- said the CAB will

release a new research study at the event examining commercial recall. The CAB's

chairman, Turner Broadcasting System Inc. president Steve Heyer, will also address the

gathering.