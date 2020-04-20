C-SPAN: Trump Tops COVID-19 Daily Briefing Appearances

No big surprise, but President Donald Trump has done the most speaking at the daily COVID-19 briefings.

Some Trump critics have complained that the briefings, which often include non-COVID-19 issues, have supplanted the President's rallies, which are on hold during the pandemic.

[embed]https://twitter.com/cspan/status/1252190363084783617[/embed]

According to an analysis by C-SPAN, which covers the briefings live and in their entirey, Trump had spoken at 39 of the briefings, while Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, was second at 37, Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the COVID-19 task force was third at 35, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was fourth at 33.

C-SPAN has come up with a number of graphic representations of the briefings, which it has tweeted and posted on Facebook.