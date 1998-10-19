C-Cor Tackles Tech Services
By Staff
State College, Pa -- C COR Electronics Inc. will start a
new business unit to help cable operators with technical services like network design,
network management and training.
C-COR is a manufacturer of hybrid fiber-coaxial supplies,
including amplifiers, fiber optic systems and network-management software.
David Woodle, president and CEO of C-COR, said in a
prepared statement that the new services-oriented group "represents an opportunity to
build on our strong legacy of products and strong customer relationships, to grow a new
line of business for C-COR."
He added that the company is now beginning to implement the
first in a series of actions tied to C-COR's overall strategic plan.
Chris Miller, formerly C-COR's vice president of finance,
secretary and treasurer, will lead the new service unit, Woodle said, as vice president of
services.
Taking over the financial role at C-COR is William Hanelly,
a new hire most recently with Raytheon Co.
