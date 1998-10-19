C-Cor Tackles Tech Services

State College, Pa -- C COR Electronics Inc. will start a

new business unit to help cable operators with technical services like network design,

network management and training.

C-COR is a manufacturer of hybrid fiber-coaxial supplies,

including amplifiers, fiber optic systems and network-management software.

David Woodle, president and CEO of C-COR, said in a

prepared statement that the new services-oriented group "represents an opportunity to

build on our strong legacy of products and strong customer relationships, to grow a new

line of business for C-COR."

He added that the company is now beginning to implement the

first in a series of actions tied to C-COR's overall strategic plan.

Chris Miller, formerly C-COR's vice president of finance,

secretary and treasurer, will lead the new service unit, Woodle said, as vice president of

services.

Taking over the financial role at C-COR is William Hanelly,

a new hire most recently with Raytheon Co.