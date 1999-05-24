C-COR Deals for Life After Rebuilds

Moving to further lessen its reliance on the cable-plant

business, C-COR Electronics Inc. is acquiring broadband Internet-services provider Convergence.com Corp. for about $46 billion in

stock.

The 45-year-old maker of amplifiers, nodes and other

elements of two-way, hybrid fiber-coaxial plant will also change its name to C-COR.net Corp., reflecting its expanded focus on

supporting the deployment, operation and maintenance of broadband high-speed-data

services, in addition to its trademark manufacturing.

C-COR plans to integrate Convergence.com -- which provides

turnkey Internet-access systems to small and midsized cable operators, as well as

outsourced network-operations-center and help-desk services for end-users and technicians

-- into its Broadband Management Services subsidiary.

Convergence.com will remain based in Atlanta, which also is

home to its NOC.

"This gives us a broadened business base for the full

life cycle of the network, from build and upgrade to monitoring and maintenance,"

said David Woodle, president of State College, Pa.-based C-COR.

That broader base could become more important in the next

several years, as the pace of major cable upgrades and rebuilds slows down and operators

deploying Internet access, telephony and interactive programming create a heightened need

for network-related services.

Paul Kagan Associates Inc. estimated that industrywide

construction spending -- including upgrades, rebuilds and purchases of equipment such as

cable modems -- will rise to $10.2 billion this year from $7.7 billion in 1998.

But operators accounting for 67 percent of the market are

winding down their movement from 550-megahertz plant to 750-MHz, representing a

significant shift for hardware makers that are not diversified in growth areas such as

set-tops, modems and services.

"The end of the huge bandwidth upgrades seems to be

near," Kagan senior analyst Leslie Ellis said. "It's really smart of C-COR to

recognize this now and to start moving into the areas of services and network

management."

An early player in two-way HFC plant, C-COR announced a new

strategic plan last fall intended to expand its product base, to create more business in

facilitating new cable applications such as Internet access and to broaden its reach into

network design and management, training and field services.

C-COR invested $5 million in Convergence.com this past

December, becoming the exclusive North American reseller of that company's products and

services.

Once merged, the companies will de-emphasize

Convergence.com's turnkey-networks business, which accounts for about 6,000 subscribers so

far.

That business -- which, by some estimates, represents about

40 million homes passed -- has become crowded with deep-pocketed competitors including

High Speed Access Corp., SoftNet Systems Inc.'s ISP Channel and @Home Network's newly

formed @Home Solutions.

"The market's just not big enough for that many

vendors, and this is the first shoe to drop," Ellis said.

Furthermore, Convergence.com has been getting market

feedback that smaller operators preferred to own data networks and their subscribers,

instead of sharing them and the revenue they generate with a turnkey provider.

"One operator recently said to me that he's beginning

to see that 50 percent of revenues will come from the new services, and why should they

want to give that up?" asked David Ames, Convergence.com's president and cofounder.

"If a company can get him into the business and

provide help-desk monitoring and support, that's what they want for the future," he

added.

Ames also pointed to the industry's rapid consolidation,

which supports C-COR's plans to shift Convergence.com's focus to the top 10 MSOs that are

buying up second- and third-tier operators.

With its strategic plan launched just last fall, C-COR only

realized about 2 percent to 3 percent of its overall revenue from services in 1998,

spokeswoman Sally Thiel said.

So far this year, services have already accounted for about

5 percent of total revenue, and that figure could be in the high single-digits as a

proportion of total sales by the end of this year.

"The ultimate goal is to be about 50-50," Thiel

said, adding that C-COR would likely make further acquisitions that support its strategy.

Under the merger deal, expected to close in June, C-COR

will pay about 1.45 million common shares to Convergence.com shareholders, and it will

convert warrants to buy Convergence.com stock into warrants for 370,000 C-COR shares.

Ames will become a senior executive of C-COR.net, and

cofounder Terry Wright will be named its chief technology officer.