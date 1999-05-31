C-COR Buys Fiber Optic Vendor for $50M

Orlando, Fla. -- C-COR Electronics Inc. continued down its

acquisition path last week with a $50 million agreement to buy

optical-transmission-systems maker Silicon Valley Communications Inc.

Fresh off a deal to buy network-management-services

provider Convergence.com Corp. for about $47 million, C-COR announced a letter of intent

to buy Santa Clara, Calif.-based SVCI for stock plus debt assumption.

At a news conference at Cable-Tec Expo '99 here last week,

C-COR president and CEO David Woodle said the buyout furthers the company's stated

strategy of complementing its core RF-equipment-manufacturing business, both with other

hardware sectors and especially with network-design and management capabilities such as

those of Convergence.com.

Woodle added that fiber-based solutions to enhance

bandwidth would enable C-COR's existing customer base to more broadly deploy

revenue-enhancing, advanced two-way services such as interactive video and high-speed

Internet access

"We continue to see a growing need for

high-performance, high-quality fiber optic products for the evolving architectures, and we

feel that the SVCI products will significantly expand our ability to meet the requirements

today and into the future for superior network integrity," Woodle said in a prepared

statement.

C-COR -- which will change its name to C.COR.net Corp.

after the Convergence.com merger -- has developed some fiber optic capabilities, such as

5RU headend equipment, but it was still some time away from achieving any customer

certifications, Woodle said.

Instead, C-COR decided that it needed to move to market

more quickly via an acquisition.

The company had already been in discussions with SVCI about

joint business, which elevated to merger talks over the past month, Woodle said.A

five-year-old company with more than 100 employees, SVCI counts AT&T Corp. and Time

Warner Inc. among its customers.

Products created at its Santa Clara research lab and

manufacturing facilities include 1310-nanometer forward- and return-path transmitters and

receivers; 1550-nm dense-wave-division-multiplexing transmitters; 1550-nm externally

modulated transmitters; erbium-doped fiber amplifiers in 3 RU and 1 RU sizes; and

SNMP-compliant (Simple Network-Management Protocol) network-management systems.

"The combination of our products with C-COR's RF

amplifiers, 'Navicor' nodes, network-management systems, network-design and activation

capabilities and Internet-enabling technical services form a total set of product and

service solutions for customers throughout the full broadband-network life cycle,"

SVCI chairman Mary Fong said in a prepared statement.

Woodle said SVCI's manufacturing operations would move to

C-COR's base in State College, Pa., after the transaction closes, which is expected this

summer.