Buyers Hope HGTV Stems Ad Woes

Like gardeners trying to eliminate weeds, Home & Garden

Television is aiming to do away with its double-selling controversy.

Although HGTV is making $2.5 million available for

advertiser make-goods, some ad-agency buyers are more concerned about the situation that

inspired that move.

In its third-quarter-1999 earnings announcement, E.W.

Scripps Co. said it had set aside $2.5 million for possible HGTV advertiser make-goods

"related to possible underdelivery of audience levels since 1997."

Elaborating last week, a Scripps spokesman in Cincinnati

said the potential shortfall was related to gross impressions, not ratings. "The

possible underdelivery of audience would occur if local cable systems covered a national

spot that then resulted in underdelivery of gross impressions promised to an

advertiser," he explained.

Company sources added that the make-good sum amounted to

less than 1 percent of HGTV revenue.

The questionable double-selling practice first came to

light in late September, in an affidavit filed in New York State Supreme Court by Reese

Schonfeld, the founding president of Food Network who now is president of Pacesetter

Communications, a Food co-owner along with Scripps.

In his affidavit, Schonfeld alleged, "The fraudulent

conduct of the HGTV traffic department consists of scheduling advertising spots paid for

by national advertisers in slots that have already been sold to local cable-system

operators."

He contended, "HGTV knows that these slots will be

pre-empted, or 'covered,'" by operators' local avails, and he wanted

to keep that practice from spreading to Food.

Some ad agencies said they were upset.

At TN Media Inc., senior vice president and executive

director of local broadcast Howard Nass said last week, "I'm hoping it was due

to an overzealous salesman who neglected to tell advertisers it was local [time], rather

than national, and [that] it was an oversight on [HGTV's] part" to delay

disclosure.

Perhaps 15 years ago, he recalled, MTV: Music Television

sold local avails to national clients. But that network was upfront about it, and it sold

those units at a discount, he added.

"I don't think any [network] in their right mind

would [double-sell] in this day and age because they're going to be found out,"

Nass said, adding, "I just hope I'm right."

Nass -- who said his clients have not yet received HGTV

make-goods -- said he was not aware of other cable networks engaging in double-selling.

Until now, the problem only appeared to be an international

one. A January 1998 article in Multichannel News International reported that

monitoring of cable-network commercials in several Latin American countries indicated that

in Chile and Argentina, between 1 percent and 9 percent of spots on average were covered

by local commercials.