Buena Vista to Offer N Sync PPV Concert

Burbank, Calif. -- Buena Vista Television and WAM!

America's Kidz Network will present a September pay-per-view concert featuring popular

teen band 'N Sync.

The taped concert -- the first television performance by

the band -- will debut Sept. 11, and it will feature the band's special-effects-laden

performance, Buena Vista said. The event will retail at a suggested price of $19.95.

"'N Sync 'N Concert" will be available on DirecTV

Inc. and EchoStar Communications Corp.'s Dish Network, and it will be distributed by

Viewer's Choice, TVN Entertainment Corp. and Diva Systems Corp.

"'N Sync is one of the hottest groups around, and

bringing such a musical powerhouse to the PPV audience is a fantastic opportunity,"

Buena Vista Pay TV senior vice president and general manager Dan Cohen said. "With

the overwhelming success that they've seen over the past year, we have no doubt that this

will be an equally successful PPV event."

"'N Sync is the fastest-rising pop group in America,

[and] the support of this hot young band is a breakthrough step for WAM!," network

vice president of programming Midge Pierce said.

The event is the second concert for the movie studio. Last

November, Buena Vista distributed a PPV concert featuring country-music star Trisha

Yearwood.