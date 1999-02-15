Buckeye Will Take On FrontierVision

In a move virtually unheard of in almost two decades, a

small Midwest cable operator is defying history by launching an overbuild of an entrenched

incumbent.

In fact, Buckeye CableSystem Inc., a Toledo, Ohio.-based

operator with 128,000 subscribers and 200,000 homes passed in 17 adjoining suburbs, plans

to go head-to-head with FrontierVision Partners L.P. in three area communities consisting

of 15,000 households.

Buckeye has already signed to build systems in Waterville

and Northwood, Ohio, with a third franchise in the works in neighboring Bedford Township,

Mich.

Because of the proximity of the three communities, Buckeye

is betting that it can extend its $120 million upgrade to each town without adding

significantly to the cost of the rebuild. The result will be an increase of approximately

7.5 percent in homes passed.

"As we add to our platform, it makes sense to do it

now," said Buckeye spokesman Tom Dawson, noting that the three towns had been after

the MSO to come in an compete with FrontierVision.

Nevertheless, the prospect of one operator overbuilding

another took some observers by surprise.

Historically, operators have carefully avoided overbuilds,

arguing that was financial suicide to spend millions on a network, only to share the local

video market.

"It's unheard of. You need an awfully dense population

pattern to support two operators on the same pole. Otherwise, neither makes a

profit," said Bill Bradley, an industry consultant and former head of the Denver

Office of Telecommunications.

Other experts, however, say overbuilds have become less

rare, although they remain almost the exclusive purview of Ameritech New Media, a

subsidiary of Ameritech Corp. that competes against MSOs in 75 midwestern markets --

including Ohio and Michigan.

"You can't ignore what Ameritech is doing. It proves

that overbuilds do happen," said Barry Orton, professor of telecommunications at the

University of Wisconsin-Madison. "But it's the fact that this is a little guy doing

it that makes it news."

As such, Bradley said Buckeye must know something.

"Before I'd invest that kind of money, I'd have to be

pretty comfortable that I could drive the other outfit off the streets," he said.

What Buckeye knows, Dawson said, is that once it upgrades

to 860 megahertz, it will be capable of delivering enough new services to generate the

additional revenues needed to justify the overbuild expense.

Among those offerings is expected to be local telephone

service via cable, which will complement the local competitive access and long distance

service it currently offers area businesses through its Buckeye TeleSystem and Toledo Area

Telecommunications Services affiliates.

"With cable, telephone, data and cable modem service,

we feel like we can hold our own," Dawson said.

In FrontierVision, Buckeye will be going against an MSO

struggling to overcome the customer services problems it inherited when it acquired the

systems in Waterville, Northwood and Bedford Township.

In addition to an aging plant, the biggest problem was the

previous operator's lack of a local presence in the communities. That meant residents had

to call as far away as Chillicothe, Ohio, when they wanted service.

To address the problems, the company has office in each of

the communities, and has launched upgrades that guarantee that "Buckeye is going to

have competition, too," said regional manager Steve Trippe.

"We've only owned these systems for the last few

years," Trippe said. "But we're moving ahead now with the capital expenditures

needed to upgrade these communities so we can be competitive."

Trippe said competing against Buckeye is nothing new for

FrontierVision. The two companies have had over-lapping operations in the Ohio communities

of Perrysburg, Monclova Township and Springfield for the last 10 years.

Even so, he disputes Buckeyes' contention that it had been

approached by the three communities about coming in and competing against FrontierVision.

"We've talked to the folks in Bedford Township, and

they told is that Buckeye approached them about wanting to offer phone service

there," Trippe said.

The first community to grant Buckeye a franchise was

Waterville, a village of 5,000 residents some 20 miles south of Toledo. Local officials

expect the MSO will find a lucrative market when it turns on its system this week.

"It turned out to be a perfect marriage for both

sides," said municipal administrator Tom Mattis. "We have a college educated,

white collar, high per capita income, professional population. Demographically, it's great

for the services they [Buckeye] can provide."

Mattis conceded that FrontierVision's customer service was

the original impetus for seeking out a second cable provider. But it was the lure of a

local service provider bringing competition and enhanced services to the market that

finally sealed the deal.

Buckeye is going to come here and provide good services,

and that's going to force our other provider to compete," Mattis added.

In Bedford Township, a community of 28,000, FrontierVision

has been "slow to bring its network into repair," said township supervisor LaMar

Frederick.

Township officials decided to sign on with Buckeye rather

than continue to field calls from angry consumers complaining about hours spent trying to

get through on FrontierVision's 800 service number, he said.

"We finally had a number of people just throw up their

hands and say `I'm going to a dish,'" he said.

Frederick said FrontierVision has since opened a local

office in Bedford Township, and is working to improve its service.

"But I don't have anybody calling in and saying their

service is magnificent," he said.

Trippe predicts all that will change once FrontierVision

completes its upgrade in the three towns. The company, he said, is evaluating what new

services it will offer, with a roll out of digital cable expected sometime this year.

