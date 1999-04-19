BSkyB Red Card Bad News for Sports

London -- Media companies keen to exploit Britain's

obsession with soccer may need another game plan following the government's decision to

block British Sky Broadcasting Group plc's bid for Manchester United.

The Department of Trade and Industry quashed the $1 billion

bid after the Competition Commission said it would give BSkyB an unfair advantage in any

future rights negotiations. The direct-to-home platform has exclusive rights to all of the

country's Premier League matches.

The decision surprised many in the industry. Not only did

the commission reject BSkyB's bid as not in the public's interest, but it also strongly

hinted that it could rule against any media company taking control of a Premier League

club.

Although no media has as strong an interest in existing

premium pay TV rights as BSkyB, the report cast doubt on "multiple mergers." It

said competition for rights among several television companies that owned soccer clubs

would "still be likely to be less satisfactory than it would in the absence of such

mergers."

Although the report didn't formally set a precedent for any

other deals -- including MSO NTL Inc.'s bid to take control of Newcastle United -- the

tone made it unlikely that they would be approved. NTL's bid has also been referred to the

Competition Commission. The MSO declined to comment.

The European Commission recently launched an investigation

into cross-ownership of sports clubs and media companies, and it's believed to be unhappy

about the influence that television companies such as Italy's Mediaset and France's Canal

Plus S.A. hold over sports in which they own clubs.

In a prepared statement, Rupert Murdoch, whose News Corp.

owns 40 percent of BSkyB, said the company was surprised that the concessions offered to

regulators -- such as assurances that the club would withdraw from any talks between the

league and broadcasters over broadcast rights -- weren't sufficient.

He added that similar concessions had been enough for him

to buy sports teams in the United States, including the Los Angeles Dodgers Major League

Baseball team.

It is likely now that media companies will have to be

content with noncontrolling stakes in British soccer clubs if they wish to exploit new

revenue streams such as pay-per-view.

United News and Media (UNM), which controls a number of ITV

broadcast franchises, recently said it was in advanced negotiations with champion club

Arsenal over a possible investment. It is believed that UNM is after a 20 percent stake in

the club.