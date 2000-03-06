Broadcom Stokes Up with Digital Furnace Buy

Broadcom Corp. last week dealt for Atlanta-based Digital

Furnace, adding its patent-pending software solution that significantly increases the

capacity of existing broadband networks for interactive services without the need for

costly upgrades.

The acquisition would allow cable operators that use

Propane -- Digital Furnace's core technology that runs on Broadcom's DOCSIS 1.1

chip -- to triple the upstream capacity of broadband cable networks.

Propane uses sophisticated algorithms to improve efficiency

and reduce latency in broadband networks, providing as much as three times greater

upstream capacity for interactive services.

"The Digital Furnace software will turbo-charge

Broadcom's cable-modem technology, optimizing the full capabilities of our

chipsets," said Broadcom CEO Henry T. Nicholas III in a statement. "We can offer

our cable-modem customers superior and wider performance capabilities, allowing them to

differentiate themselves in the expanding residential and business markets."

Added Tim Lindenfelser, vice president and general manager

of Broadcom's business unit: "Eventually we will sell chipsets like the 3300 and

3350 device and offer software that will run on that chip, Propane, that gives the

customer better performance."

Propane "allows an MSO to increase their number of

customers by a factor of three before they have to upgrade their plant, or give their

customers higher performance," said John Laffington, Digital Furnace's CEO and

co-founder.

Broadband cable operators are moving aggressively to

introduce services to the fast-growing Internet access and telephony markets. According to

Forrester Research Inc., 26 million households will have Internet access via cable modem

by 2005, and 20 percent of U.S. households will have telephone service via cable-based

networks. These interactive services require cable operators to maximize the efficiency of

their reverse-path capacity.

Propane will be housed primarily in the cable modem and

serve as the management software for that device. But there will be a piece inside the

cable-modem termination system that will interoperate with a Propane-enabled cable modem.

The subscriber with Propane will see superior performance, said Lindenfelser.

"Anywhere where you offer packet-based communications

to a subscriber and have an asymmetric upstream where the bandwidth in that is strained,

this technique improves the upstream capability for broadband connections," he said.

The focus of Propane is on systems that combine voice and

data over the same DOCSIS network, said Laffington.

Propane would allow MSOs to delay upgrades for a

significant amount of time, and to service up to three times as many customers for the

same level of node size, he said. The software will also provide subscribers with faster,

more efficient connections.

Telephone calls are expected to remain within a cable

operator's latency threshold and Web access is expected to be faster.

Customers that already have DOCSIS 1.0 cable modems with

Broadcom's recent chipset can upgrade to the DOCSIS 1.1 spec via a simple software

download and enjoy the benefits of Propane, said Lindenfelser.

"The big number is delay, or latency," said

Laffington. "The bigger the latency, the worse performance you get. So each MSO makes

a decision as to how much delay he will tolerate in his network

"If you try to do voice over your network you have to

have your delay below 50 milliseconds or voice doesn't work," he added.

"With DOCSIS 1.1 you can see that after 20 active customers, the delay potential

increases with just two or three additional customers accessing the network.

"With Propane with DOCSIS 1.1, the delay allows for

many more customers for the same level of delay specifications. Therefore, an MSO

doesn't have to upgrade his plant while he gains those additional customers on the

node."

Lidenfelser said he expects to get Propane into every

headend and modem within the next 10 years.

"We anticipate Propane will be out there en

masse," Lidenfelser added. "The real question is whether MSOs will embrace

DOCSIS 1.1, and the answer is yes. All of the MSOs are behind the CableLabs

initiatives."

The acquisition came about after Digital Furnace approached

Broadcom to see if the company would endorse Propane. Digital Furnace was already using

Broadcom chips.

"It became clear that we would do a better service to

the cable industry by merging with Broadcom rather than selling it for Digital Furnace

gain only," said Laffington.

Under the agreement, expected to be completed soon,

Broadcom will issue an aggregate of approximately 664,735 shares of its Class B Common

Stock, worth $136 million the day the deal was announced.

It will also reserve approximately 85,265 additional shares

of its class-B common stock for issuance upon exercise of outstanding employee stock

options and other rights of Digital Furnace.