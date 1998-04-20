Broadcom Moving Up As It Heads To IPO Launch

As broadband-chip-supplier Broadcom Corp. moved toward its

initial public offering of stock last week, indications were that it had the right

connections to make a bold debut..

The Irvine, Calif.-based company's IPO of 3.5 million

shares was originally scheduled to go at $10 to $12 per share, with networking giant Cisco

Systems Inc. scooping up another 500,000 shares in a separate offering. But recent

Broadcom deals -- notably a supply contract with General Instrument Corp. -- helped to

bump the price up to $18 to $20 per share. The stock was scheduled to hit the market last

Friday.

At $20 per share, Broadcom's market capitalization would be

$860 million, for a company with $37 million in sales last year and a loss of just over $1

million.

Broadcom is riding a wave of optimism about cable's

broadband infrastructure.

"I'm not surprised that its price is moving up,"

said Mark Brown, an analyst with Los Angeles-based IPO-rating firm Market Analytics.

"Broadcom plays into this market in a number of

different ways," said Eileen Ohnell, an analyst with Renaissance Capital IPO Fund of

Greenwich, Conn.

Broadcom's products appear in digital set-top boxes, cable

modems, high-speed networks, direct-broadcast satellite and ADSL (asymmetrical digital

subscriber line, the telcos' high-speed-data technology) gear. Broadcom claims a 95

percent market share in digital cable.

The company has made some solid connections, including

selling equity stakes to GI and Intel Corp., in addition to Cisco. And it has a track

record of meeting customer demand since 1991.