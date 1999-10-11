Broadcom Dips Into Content With B.I.G. Program Venture

Chip-maker Broadcom Corp. is counting on snow, surf and

skaters to help seed the market for advanced set-top boxes and modems powered by its

silicon.

The Irvine, Calif.-based company's investment and

ongoing collaboration with Broadband Interactive Group Inc. (B.I.G.) represents an effort

to boost demand for its platforms and services by expanding the limited availability of

compelling, broadband-oriented content.

"They have the hardware solutions, but the

market's not ready for it because there's not the content," Dataquest Inc.

chip analyst Jay Srivatsa said of Broadcom. "It looks like they've looked at the

content market as the one that needs to drive their silicon market."

B.I.G. comes out of the gate having acquired the portfolio

of outdoor-sports-oriented broadcast, Internet and publishing properties created by

surfwear and media enterprise Gotcha International, aimed at a demographic that Gotcha

said accounts for more than 23.5 million people spending some $91 billion annually.

Executives said the Gotcha properties are the cornerstone

of plans to buy more Internet-related businesses and to develop others that may include

the media rights to big-league sports teams and content from cable programmers.

"Now it's about solidifying our existing position

and expanding our product offering," said Matt Jacobson, the former News Corp.

executive who is B.I.G.'s CEO.

At launch last week, B.I.G.'s backers included

Broadcom, the dominant maker of integrated circuits for standards-based cable modems and

digital set-top boxes, and surfwear and media enterprise Gotcha, with properties including

the Gotcha.com Web site, magazines, trademarks generating $100 million in annual revenue

and the Gotcha Pro surfing events.

Individual investors include Broadcom CEO Henry Nicholas

III, Broadcom cofounder Henry Samueli and Gotcha CEO Marvin Winkler, who is now

B.I.G.'s chairman. The companies did not disclose the amount of its financing or the

respective investments, although Broadcom does not have a controlling stake.

Jacobson came over two months ago from News Corp.'s

News America Digital Publishing electronic-publishing division, where he headed its global

Internet ventures.

Gotcha's content portfolio targets the age 10 through

24 "Generation Y" demographic with text, streaming video and programming

covering such events as skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, motocross and BMX cycling.

Those are so-called lifestyle sports that Jacobson said

carry a powerful community aspect, translating to a high "stickiness" or

commitment among the high-spending young consumers who visit or view Gotcha's events

and Web sites.

By connecting through the new B.I.G. enterprise, Jacobson

believes his content creators and aggregators can have a more open, collaborative

relationship with Broadcom's technology developers than they might as a simple

element of Broadcom's wide-ranging investment portfolio.

The content wizards at Gotcha and other properties want to

give Broadcom specific ideas for how they want viewers and Web surfers to experience their

programs, events and data.

Then, Broadcom's engineers would determine how to

support those wants technically and in a cost-effective way that appeals to

original-equipment manufacturers developing faster, more capable broadband-access devices.

"The real advantage Broadcom brings is the technical

knowledge of what the next-generation set-top box will look like," Jacobson said.

B.I.G. is already working on a couple of major new content

deals. One is with a cable programmer it would not identify at press time. Another could

be the media and interactive rights to Major League Baseball's Anaheim Angels and the

National Hockey League's Anaheim Mighty Ducks.

Nicholas -- who was recently rumored to be a potential

buyer of the teams from The Walt Disney Co. -- said he is only interested in helping

Disney to find a buyer from which he can acquire the media rights.

Broadcom's move reflects how hardware and component

providers have been spreading into new service- and content-oriented businesses to help

foster the market for their core products.

Microsoft Corp. two weeks ago said more than 35

corporations had joined in launching the "Microsoft Windows Media Broadband

Jumpstart" initiative.

The effort is aimed at doubling consumer broadband adoption

in the coming year by fostering the growth of broadband content and access services such

as digital subscriber lines and cable modems -- all areas Microsoft and the others have

targeted as key businesses.

Other recent forays into content and services have been

announced by chip-maker Intel Corp., which launched a Web-hosting service for customers

such as Excite@Home Corp., and by digital-TV-set maker Mitsubishi Digital Electronics

America Inc., which is underwriting CBS Corp.'s costs to produce its fall

primetime-program lineup in high-definition form.

Besides seeding the market for broadband interactive

services, component makers are eyeing a future in which prices for their gear or software

programs continue dropping and business growth slows.

"If you look out 10 years from now, hardware

manufacturers all have to participate in the recurring revenue because selling the

hardware becomes a meaningless commodity business," said Gerry Kaufhold, analyst for

Cahners In-Stat Group (a sister company to Multichannel News).

Kaufhold said component-makers such as Broadcom were also

likely to fare better in promoting content development than providers of end-user

solutions like Microsoft or set-top box manufacturers, which might raise worries about

dominating any market they try to enter.

"The component-level guy has a tougher unit/margin

proposition that he needs to fight through," Kaufhold added. "He needs the

recurring revenue, and he's viewed in the market as being more benign because

he's a step removed from the set-top-box company."

Some observers said it was unclear how well Broadcom would

work with content developers, given the fact that the area is outside of its core

expertise.

"I have my reservations on how focused Broadcom's

going to be going forward," Srivatsa said. "If they were to work with the

Disneys, the NBCs of the world and somehow try to develop content in association with

them, I think that would be just as effective as opposed to starting your own

company."

He added, "They don't need to get into content to

add value for their OEMs and customers. They're just looking around and saying,

'There's no point in coming up with the next generation of silicon yet

because the market isn't providing content for it.'"