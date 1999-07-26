Broadcom Bolsters Voice Plans

Broadcom Corp. announced that it is acquiring HotHaus

Technologies Inc., viewing the Canadian company's packet-network software as a key to its

own plans for the voice-over-Internet protocol (VoIP) market.

Broadcom, the leading maker of standards-based chips for

cable modems, said the $280 million stock deal brings a proven software solution that will

enable it to produce VoIP-network gateways for cable-modem and other networks at

significantly lower costs than current equipment by using fixed digital-signal processors,

instead of programmable DSPs.

"Although programmable DSPs are adequate to do the

job, they are not necessarily cost-effective or power-effective for driving consumer

applications," Broadcom vice president of marketing Tim Lindenfelser said. "Our

goal with this acquisition is to find that optimal combination of hardware and software

for delivery of voice over a broadband-packet network."

Five-year-old HotHaus, based in Vancouver, British

Columbia, already works with such Broadcom cable-modem customers as AT&T Broadband

& Internet Services, Nortel Networks and Com21 Inc.

Its "HausWare xChange" software essentially

packetizes circuit-switched data for voice, fax or data calls over IP, frame-relay and

asynchronous-transfer-mode networks.

The solution envisioned by Broadcom would have HotHaus'

software embedded in its own "system-on-a-chip," incorporated into a

customer-premise gateway linked to a broadband network. The gateway might be a cable or

digital-subscriber-line modem, a set-top box, or even a network-interface unit sitting

outside of a house.

Inside the home, the device links personal computers, IP

telephones, digital set-top boxes and other appliances at speeds of up to 10 megabits per

second over existing phone lines using the chip technology developed by Epigram Inc.,

which Broadcom recently bought.

Multipurpose programmable DSPs such as those produced by

Texas Instruments Inc. are integral parts of network or enterprise-oriented VoIP hardware.

But Broadcom believes that as the market focus for the technology increasingly turns to

the consumer side, solutions that require multiple processors will be too expensive to

support mass deployment.

Embedding the HotHaus software on a fixed DSP such as those

made by Broadcom would help to reduce the total bill of materials for a gateway to the

point where it might sell for $300 at retail. A programmable DSP-powered version could be

three times that much, Broadcom claimed.

"Our reference designs have HotHaus running on TI

DSPs," Lindenfelser said, "but longer term, this market is going to be dominated

by embedded DSPs, not programmable DSPs."

He added that cost would increasingly be a crucial element

for operators such as AT&T Broadband that shift the packet-switched component of their

voice networks closer to the end-user. This will require customer-premise gateways that

are cheap enough to support mass deployment.

AT&T Broadband could begin migrating from

circuit-switched to packet-switched networks by late next year, and Broadcom has already

submitted VoIP reference designs using HotHaus' software, Lindenfelser said.

"The idea is for them to have the overall solution,

which is both hardware and software," said Jay Srivasta, a silicon analyst for

Dataquest Inc. "It almost seemed like a natural acquisition by which Broadcom is

making sure their competitors don't have the ability to use HotHaus software on their

silicon."

HotHaus director of marketing Garry Shearer said his

company spotted the benefits of hardwiring its software onto fixed DSPs during its

cable-modem work with Com21.

"We realized that general-purpose DSPs were not going

to be cost-effective, and they created artificial boundaries between hardware and software

that limited the performance of VoIP," Shearer added.

A shift away from programmable DSPs may represent a

competitive stab at TI, the world's dominant chip maker and recent buyer of Broadcom rival

Libit Signal Processing Ltd.

TI believes programmable DSPs will remain a crucial element

in consumer broadband access, especially in the dynamic environment of IP-data streams.

"I think we can be pretty cost-competitive with a

programmable-DSP solution, where the flexibility far outweighs the cost savings you'd

achieve," TI manager of DSP strategic marketing Leon Adams said. "Our

perspective is that the programmable DSP is an excellent fit for voice processing. That's

why it's been such a popular device in that area."

TI reported last week that its second-quarter DSP revenue

overall jumped 23 percent from a year earlier, powered partly by demand from the digital

wireless-phone industry.

The company has also been moving aggressively to expand its

IP-telephony portfolio, acquiring VoIP software developer Telogy Networks Inc. weeks

before snapping up Libit.

"Our plan is to incorporate programmable DSPs based

over both our current DSL capabilities and the cable capabilities we acquired with

Libit," Adams said.