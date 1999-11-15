Broadband Social Effects Gather Attention

The policy implications of broadband communications are

catching the attention of movers and shakers, as evidenced by developments on both coasts

last week.

In New York, a new organization, The Broadband Forum,

working with two other groups, launched a nonpartisan approach to explore issues that

society faces in a broadband-networked world at events sandwiching a lunch ceremony at the

Waldorf-Astoria Hotel honoring cable magnate John Malone.

In Silicon Valley, competitors let go of each others'

throats long enough to get the Internet Policy Institute off the ground, aiming at a

"Brookings Institution" for the Internet in Washington, D.C.

Malone, at the Center for Communications' "Annual

Award Luncheon," articulated the dimensions of what is at stake as broadband takes

hold. "This technology is revolutionizing society as we know it, and it's changing

virtually every business as we know it," he said.

The advent of streamed video over high-speed networks,

combined with cheaper and bigger local storage capacity, will "revolutionize

advertising and marketing and will change the dynamics of the cable and broadcast

infrastructures as we see them today," Malone added.

"Hold onto your hats," he said. "If you look

at what's coming, what we see now is just the tip of the iceberg."

With 80 invited leaders representing business, government,

academia and the press in attendance, the Forum's morning roundtable discussion showed

that the people most involved in exploiting the information revolution have deep-seated

concerns about the broadband phase of that revolution.

It was equally clear that they are uncertain what, if

anything, can be done to address those concerns.

The roundtable chairman -- Nobel laureate and former chief

scientist of Lucent Technologies' Bell Laboratories Arno Penzias -- stressed that if

people are going to talk about broadband's societal implications, they should look beyond

the current, transitory phase.

While today, cable, wireless and telephone lines can

deliver data at a few megabits per second, it will soon be more cost-effective to deliver

services optically in the gigabit-per-second range than to ratchet up throughput

incrementally over existing copper, Penzias said.

Working in conjunction with the bandwidth explosion, the

gains in computing and storage capacity represent a shift from the broadcast model to

"an audience of one" in the advertising and marketing sphere, he added.

"Communications, broadcasting and computing are all

going to be transformed by broadband," Penzias said.

The freewheeling discussion that followed Penzias' talk

made it clear that "the audience-of-one" economic model -- relying on intimate

knowledge of the audience for success in advertising and marketing -- is cause for unease.

"My personal information is my own property, which I

should be able to encrypt and control so that I am in the driver's seat when it comes to

deciding who can have access to that information," one participant in the discussion

said.

But as reasonable as such control sounds, it became clear

that few believe mechanisms can be found to guarantee privacy -- either by government fiat

or market-driven choice.

"Anonymity is dead," declared one speaker, noting

that the information already in circulation has overwhelmed the individual's power to

maintain privacy.

Another burning issue was the inequity that comes with lack

of access to broadband connectivity, including those left out economically and those who

live in areas where broadband will arrive late

The consensus seemed to be that the marketing imperative to

amass as many users as possible will ultimately remedy all inequities. Therefore, it is

better to suffer some growing pain than to formulate a policy that guarantees equal

access.

The mix of intense concerns and a sense that nothing can be

done about where broadband is taking society seemed to challenge the notion that an

organization like The Broadband Forum could have much effect.

But the group's purpose isn't so much to generate solutions

as it is to help people understand the issues, said Mark Foster, chairman of the Forum and

a pioneer in wireless-broadband communications.

"We wanted a forum that would allow discussions like

this to take place," Foster said. "People need to be aware of what broadband is

all about and to have a chance to weigh the implications in a setting that's outside of

the day-to-day decision-making process."

The nonprofit group has partnered with another new

organization -- Washington, D.C.-based The New America Foundation -- on its agenda. New

America -- founded by author James Fallows to explore the social implications of

technology-driven change -- is funding research and various information exchanges in hopes

of providing a nonpartisan point of reference for policymakers.

"Today's discussion really demonstrates that

decision-makers need an outlet where they can express their concerns and get into

dialogues with each other that go beyond the business-level discussions they are normally

involved in," said Steve Clemons, vice president of the NAF. "We think a lot can

be done in the broadband area by working with the Forum to build on what was accomplished

here today."

The NAF and the Forum will have company exploring the

societal implications of broadband communications.

As reported in The New York Times, the Internet

Policy Institute has backing from various Silicon Valley competitors, including Microsoft

Corp. chief operating officer Robert Herbold and former Netscape Communications Corp.

president James Barksdale.

Its board also includes people from different political

camps, such as former Clinton administration official Ira Magaziner and former House

Speaker Newt Gingrich.

The IPI intends to generate research and to hold

conferences on the impact of the Internet on privacy, the economy, society, government and

security.

"It's clear that we're heading into a future that is

as profoundly transformative as the industrial revolution, but at a much faster rate of

change," Foster said. "There's a lot more than business at stake here, and

people obviously want to get involved in thinking about where we're going as citizens, as

well as businesspeople."

Both the Forum/NAF alliance and the IPI are in the

formative stages, with agendas still to be worked out, officials said.

But it appears that the exploration of what broadband means

to the country and to policies will not be confined to discussions between lawmakers and

industry lobbyists.